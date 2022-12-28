Apparently, any two people have a 99.726027 percent chance of NOT matching birthdays. That's a high enough percentage to not even bother trying to find your birthday twins from across the world. Despite numerous security breaches, many internet users' personal data, such as exact birth date, isn't openly available online. Except for celebrities. Because how else would their fans know when to tweet them a Happy Birthday message? Thus, while not lemon squeezy, it's much easier to find celebrities with the same birthday and age.

Not only to feed the curiosity, but it's fascinating to compare celebrities with the same birthdays and to see what they do and how they look at the same age while in the entertainment industry. Because, let's be honest, comparing one's achievements with a celebrity of the same age is somewhat demeaning. Not all of us are fortunate to make it to the Forbes cover at the age of 21. Yet, celebrities with the same birthday not only share a birth date, but also the same horoscope and retrograde planets. Whatever the latter means.

Jokes aside, the surprising thing with celebrities with the same birthdays is that, unless one knows, you can't immediately tell they are the same age. Or were even born in the same decade. Not necessarily because they look older, but because some birthday doppelgangers may appear much younger at their age. Thus, to feed your curiosity, we've compiled a list of famous people born on the same day and year you might not have known about. Did some of these matches of famous people with the same birthday surprise you? Are there any celebrities with the same birthday as you? Let us know in the comments!

#1

Angelina Jolie & Russell Brand - June 4, 1975

Angelina Jolie & Russell Brand - June 4, 1975

angelinajolie , russellbrand Report

9points
POST
#2

Abraham Lincoln & Charles Darwin - February 12, 1809

Abraham Lincoln & Charles Darwin - February 12, 1809

Soerfm , Julius Jääskeläinen Report

9points
POST
#3

Madonna & Angela Bassett - August 16, 1958

Madonna & Angela Bassett - August 16, 1958

madonna , im.angelabassett Report

9points
POST
#4

Daryl Hannah & Julianne Moore - December 3, 1960

Daryl Hannah & Julianne Moore - December 3, 1960

dhlovelife , juliannemoore Report

8points
POST
#5

Heath Ledger & Natasha Lyonne - April 4, 1979

Heath Ledger & Natasha Lyonne - April 4, 1979

nlyonne Report

8points
POST
#6

Martin Freeman & David Arquette - September 8, 1971

Martin Freeman & David Arquette - September 8, 1971

Harald Krichel , davidarquette Report

8points
POST
#7

Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Paris Hilton - February 17, 1981

Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Paris Hilton - February 17, 1981

hitrecordjoe , parishilton Report

8points
POST
#8

Michael Jordan & Larry The Cable Guy - February 17, 1963

Michael Jordan & Larry The Cable Guy - February 17, 1963

Zach Catanzareti Photo , gitrdonegram Report

8points
POST
#9

Michael Caine & Quincy Jones - March 14, 1933

Michael Caine & Quincy Jones - March 14, 1933

Manfred Werner / Tsui , quincyjones Report

8points
POST
#10

Michelle Obama & Michelle Fairley - January 17, 1964

Michelle Obama & Michelle Fairley - January 17, 1964

michelleobama , Gage Skidmore Report

8points
POST
#11

George W. Bush And Sylvester Stallone - July 6, 1946

George W. Bush And Sylvester Stallone - July 6, 1946

georgewbush , officialslystallone Report

8points
POST
#12

Jordana Brewster And Channing Tatum - April 26, 1980

Jordana Brewster And Channing Tatum - April 26, 1980

jordanabrewster , channingtatum Report

8points
POST
#13

John Cena & John Oliver - April 23, 1977

John Cena & John Oliver - April 23, 1977

Gage Skidmore , lastweektonight Report

7points
POST
#14

Aziz Ansari & Emily Blunt - February 23, 1983

Aziz Ansari & Emily Blunt - February 23, 1983

azizansari , Tabercil Report

7points
POST
#15

Eva Longoria & Will.I.Am - March 15, 1975

Eva Longoria & Will.I.Am - March 15, 1975

evalongoria , iamwill Report

7points
POST
#16

Michael B. Jordan And Rose Leslie - February 9, 1987

Michael B. Jordan And Rose Leslie - February 9, 1987

Gage Skidmore Report

7points
POST
#17

Lena Dunham And Robert Pattinson - May 13, 1986

Lena Dunham And Robert Pattinson - May 13, 1986

lenadunham , Martin Kraft Report

7points
POST
#18

Paul Mccartney And Roger Ebert - June 18, 1942

Paul Mccartney And Roger Ebert - June 18, 1942

paulmccartney , Sound Opinions Report

7points
POST
#19

Rihanna And Jiah Khan - February 20, 1988

Rihanna And Jiah Khan - February 20, 1988

badgalriri , BollywoodHungama Report

7points
POST
#20

Jadakiss And Andre 3000 - May 27, 1975

Jadakiss And Andre 3000 - May 27, 1975

jadakiss , Sven Mandel Report

7points
POST
#21

Taylor Swift And Katherine Schwarzenegger - December 13, 1989

Taylor Swift And Katherine Schwarzenegger - December 13, 1989

taylorswift , katherineschwarzenegger Report

7points
POST
#22

Macaulay Culkin And Chris Pine - August 26, 1980

Macaulay Culkin And Chris Pine - August 26, 1980

culkamania , Gage Skidmore Report

7points
POST
#23

William Atherton And Arnold Schwarzenegger - July 30, 1947

William Atherton And Arnold Schwarzenegger - July 30, 1947

Ilya Haykinson , schwarzenegger Report

7points
POST
#24

Jason Bateman & Dave Grohl - January 14, 1969

Jason Bateman & Dave Grohl - January 14, 1969

Courtney , davestruestories Report

6points
POST
#25

Weird Al Yankovic & Nancy Grace - October 23, 1959

Weird Al Yankovic & Nancy Grace - October 23, 1959

alfredyankovic , Gage Skidmore Report

6points
POST
#26

Ralph Macchio & Jeff Probst - November 4, 1961

Ralph Macchio & Jeff Probst - November 4, 1961

ralph_macchio , jeffprobst Report

6points
POST
#27

Lucy Pinder & Jonah Hill - December 20, 1983

Lucy Pinder & Jonah Hill - December 20, 1983

pinderpix , Harald Krichel Report

6points
POST
#28

Jamie Foxx & NeNe Leakes - December 13, 1967

Jamie Foxx & NeNe Leakes - December 13, 1967

iamjamiefoxx , neneleakes Report

6points
POST
#29

Boris Becker & Mark Ruffalo - November 22, 1967

Boris Becker & Mark Ruffalo - November 22, 1967

borisbeckerofficial , markruffalo Report

6points
POST
#30

Kane Brown And Louriza Tronco - October 21, 1993

Kane Brown And Louriza Tronco - October 21, 1993

kanebrown , lourizatronco Report

6points
POST
#31

Chrissy Teigen And Kaley Cuoco - November 30, 1985

Chrissy Teigen And Kaley Cuoco - November 30, 1985

chrissyteigen , kaleycuoco Report

6points
POST
#32

Lena Headey And Neve Campbell - October 3, 1973

Lena Headey And Neve Campbell - October 3, 1973

iamlenaheadey , nevecampbell Report

6points
POST
#33

Steve-O And Brande Roderick - June 13, 1974

Steve-O And Brande Roderick - June 13, 1974

steveo , branderoderick Report

6points
POST
#34

William Sadler And Ron Perlman - April 13, 1950

William Sadler And Ron Perlman - April 13, 1950

thattactorguy , perlmutations Report

6points
POST
#35

Lynn Collins And Melanie Lynskey - May 16, 1977

Lynn Collins And Melanie Lynskey - May 16, 1977

lynncollins , msmelanielynskey Report

6points
POST
#36

Christina Ricci & Gucci Mane - February 12, 1980

Christina Ricci & Gucci Mane - February 12, 1980

riccigrams , laflare1017 Report

5points
POST
#37

Alfonso Ribeiro & Luke Wilson - September 21, 1971

Alfonso Ribeiro & Luke Wilson - September 21, 1971

therealalfonsoribeiro , greg2600 Report

5points
POST
#38

Shannon Miller & Robin Thicke - March 10, 1977

Shannon Miller & Robin Thicke - March 10, 1977

shannonmiller96 , robinthicke Report

5points
POST
#39

Danielle Fishel And Craig David - May 5, 1981

Danielle Fishel And Craig David - May 5, 1981

daniellefishel , craigdavid Report

5points
POST
#40

Elliot Page And Ashley Greene - February 21, 1987

Elliot Page And Ashley Greene - February 21, 1987

elliotpage , ashleygreene Report

5points
POST
#41

Adele And Brooke Hogan - May 5, 1988

Adele And Brooke Hogan - May 5, 1988

adele , mizzhogan Report

5points
POST
#42

Gabrielle Union And Tracee Ellis Ross - October 29, 1972

Gabrielle Union And Tracee Ellis Ross - October 29, 1972

gabunion , traceeellisross Report

5points
POST
#43

Mila Kunis And Spencer Pratt - August 14, 1983

Mila Kunis And Spencer Pratt - August 14, 1983

Gage Skidmore , slantboardguy Report

5points
POST
#44

James Blunt And Chris Moyles - February 22, 1974

James Blunt And Chris Moyles - February 22, 1974

jamesblunt , chrismoylesofficial Report

5points
POST
#45

Michael J. Fox And Aaron Sorkin - June 9, 1961

Michael J. Fox And Aaron Sorkin - June 9, 1961

realmikejfox , Dominick D Report

5points
POST
#46

Sofia Boutella And Cobie Smulders - April 3, 1982

Sofia Boutella And Cobie Smulders - April 3, 1982

sofisia7 , cobiesmulders Report

5points
POST
#47

Demián Bichir And John Carroll Lynch - August 1, 1963

Demián Bichir And John Carroll Lynch - August 1, 1963

demianbichiroficial , mrjclynch Report

5points
POST
#48

Anthony Daniels & Alan Rickman - February 21, 1946

Anthony Daniels & Alan Rickman - February 21, 1946

anthonydanielsofficial , Joella Marano Report

4points
POST
#49

Rudy Giuliani & Gladys Knight - May 28, 1944

Rudy Giuliani & Gladys Knight - May 28, 1944

therudygiuliani , msgladysknight Report

4points
POST
#50

Trey Anastasio & Monica Bellucci - September 30, 1964

Trey Anastasio & Monica Bellucci - September 30, 1964

treyanastasio , monicabellucciofficiel Report

4points
POST
#51

Olivia Colman And Christian Bale - January 30, 1974

Olivia Colman And Christian Bale - January 30, 1974

itsoliviacolman , Asim Bharwani Report

4points
POST
#52

Gloria Votsis And Ziyi Zhang - February 9, 1987

Gloria Votsis And Ziyi Zhang - February 9, 1987

gvotsis , Dick Thomas Johnson Report

4points
POST
#53

Gina Torres And Renée Zellweger - April 25, 1969

Gina Torres And Renée Zellweger - April 25, 1969

iamginatorres , David Shankbone Report

4points
POST
#54

Sean Faris And Jenny Slate - March 25, 1982

Sean Faris And Jenny Slate - March 25, 1982

i_am_seanfaris , jennyslate Report

4points
POST

