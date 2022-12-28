Apparently, any two people have a 99.726027 percent chance of NOT matching birthdays. That's a high enough percentage to not even bother trying to find your birthday twins from across the world. Despite numerous security breaches, many internet users' personal data, such as exact birth date, isn't openly available online. Except for celebrities. Because how else would their fans know when to tweet them a Happy Birthday message? Thus, while not lemon squeezy, it's much easier to find celebrities with the same birthday and age.

Not only to feed the curiosity, but it's fascinating to compare celebrities with the same birthdays and to see what they do and how they look at the same age while in the entertainment industry. Because, let's be honest, comparing one's achievements with a celebrity of the same age is somewhat demeaning. Not all of us are fortunate to make it to the Forbes cover at the age of 21. Yet, celebrities with the same birthday not only share a birth date, but also the same horoscope and retrograde planets. Whatever the latter means.

Jokes aside, the surprising thing with celebrities with the same birthdays is that, unless one knows, you can't immediately tell they are the same age. Or were even born in the same decade. Not necessarily because they look older, but because some birthday doppelgangers may appear much younger at their age. Thus, to feed your curiosity, we've compiled a list of famous people born on the same day and year you might not have known about. Did some of these matches of famous people with the same birthday surprise you? Are there any celebrities with the same birthday as you? Let us know in the comments!