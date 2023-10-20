ADVERTISEMENT

Americans sure do love their Halloween parties and front yard decorations.

But it’s often easy to forget that celebrities who have family also partake in the celebrations, like other common American households.

Nevertheless, it appears that multiplatinum-selling singer Christina Aguilera is particularly keen on the spooky festivities, as she has revealed being obsessed with Halloween ever since she was a child.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s Live show earlier this week, Christina admitted to being a “Halloween fanatic”.

“October is my favorite time of the year, it’s almost like New Year’s for me,” the Dirrty singer said.

Image credits: xtina

Image credits: xtina

The 42-year-old award-winning vocalist disclosed her love for the chilling season which had been sparked by her mom, whom she described as being “so festive and super creative”.

Christina went on to explain that she and her fiancé, production assistant Matthew Rutler, were in the habit of putting Halloween decorations up as soon as September. “We don’t play around,” the mom-of-two chirped.

Image credits: xtina

Image credits: xtina

However, the four-octave-range vocalist wanted to make it clear that, unlike the other Beverly Hills residents in her neighborhood, her mansion is far from being basic and boring.

“We’re definitely not the fancy house on the block that has like, all the beige pumpkins,” Christina joked. She described her backyard as being a crime scene, where “people were getting murdered”.

You can watch her interview below

The American-Ecuadorian artist also described her Halloween decorations as encompassing various themes, including a pirate theme in the front yard.

Christina also mentioned that she had created a “wedding party full of skeletons”, with one particular bony fellow holding a bottle of wine. “Everyone’s partying in the front lawn,” the musician laughed.

Image credits: xtina

Image credits: xtina

The Beautiful singer also unveiled that she had a Nightmare Before Christmas section on her property, along with other Tim Burton-inspired decorations, such as a black Christmas tree, Sally and Jack, as well as Oogie Boogie.

One could expect different protocols to be applied when it comes to trick-or-treating at a celebrities’ house.

However, Christina revealed that she loved inviting kids into her Halloween shenanigans, and would even occasionally let some roam inside her own house.

Image credits: xtina

Image credits: xtina

She did, however, clarify that she built a special Halloween haunted house outside her own home, where hired actors would distribute candy to her visiting trick-or-treaters.

The Candyman singer went on to explain that her haunted house was divided into three levels of scariness, where visitors could “pick their scare level” based on their age group.

Image credits: xtina

“Level three scariness depends on how late in the night it is, and how many cocktails people have had,” the popstar said.

Jimmy and Christina went on to talk about the singer’s upcoming and highly anticipated Las Vegas residency at the brand-new Venetian Resort’s Voltaire venue.

Image credits: xtina

Image credits: xtina

The Burlesque star will kick off her Las Vegas show on New Year’s Eve, with the show running until March 2. So far, a total of 10 performances have been scheduled.

Each concert will follow Christina through two decades of hit songs from “Lady Marmalade” to “Beautiful” and a number of other fan favorites.

Image credits: xtina

Image credits: xtina

Jimmy also sneakily mentioned Britney Spears’ forthcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, which has already unveiled many bombshell revelations, including an abortion procedure the princess of pop underwent while she was dating Justin Timberlake.

When asked if Christina would’ve liked to be mentioned in Britney’s highly mediatized memoir, the singer answered: “I’d rather you be in it than me.” Christina did wish Britney well, focusing on a “positive future”.

Image credits: xtina

The two pop stars have had their fair share of rumors regarding their scrutinized relationship.

Following their initial encounter as members of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in the early 1990s, alongside Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, Britney and Christina found themselves in constant competition with each other.

Image credits: xtina

Back in 2018, Christina told Cosmopolitan: “It’s hard to hear yourself being called names.

“I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl.”

Image credits: xtina

Image credits: xtina

Image credits: xtina

After launching their respective Grammy-winning careers as pop singers, Christina and Britney were often pinned against each other in the press.

Nevertheless, the starlets shared one of the most notable moments in music history, when in 2003 they performed alongside Madonna at the MTV VMAs.

While singing Like A Virgin, Madonna infamously kissed Britney before doing the same with Christina.

Christina’s fans and friends were impressed by her dedication to Halloween