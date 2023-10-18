ADVERTISEMENT

It’s Britney, b*tch! The princess of pop is back in showbiz, just not quite in music yet.

After years of not being able to control her own life, Britney Spears is now finally speaking up through a new memoir titled ‘The Woman in Me’, which contains no shortage of new bombshell revelations about her life, and other celebrities.

The 41-year-old singer hasn’t legally been in control of her life and fortune for the past twelve years.

Britney had suffered from several public mental breakdowns in 2008, and as a result, the court put her estate, financial assets, and some other personal assets under the control of her father and a lawyer.

While living under a conservatorship, her lack of freedom sparked the #FreeBritney movement, and in 2021, the starlet’s father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the conservatorship, which was officially terminated by Judge Penny in November 2021.

But Britney’s life during her newfound freedom renewed media interest and fan speculation, as the popstar went on to separate from her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari.

Conspiracy theories regarding the legitimacy of the singer’s independence have also been on the rise since her conservatorship ended, due to Britney’s questionable social media activity.

The Toxic singer’s continuous Instagram videos, which notably see her twirling and performing repetitive dances in her living room, have even led to law enforcement performing welfare checks.

Britney’s highly anticipated memoir reveals that when she dated Justin Timberlake, she became pregnant with his baby but chose to undergo an abortion

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: gettyimages

The latest intervention from authorities occurred last month after the Grammy winner uploaded an Instagram video of herself dancing with knives.

However, after reportedly signing a $15 million book deal in February 2022, which Forbes has said was the biggest book deal of all time, Britney’s memoir is set to hit the shelves on October 24, 2023.

Her memoir will undoubtedly shed light on Britney’s multiple torments, with some painful experiences already coming forward, as reported by People’s exclusive exposé.

In fact, eye-opening news of her memoir reveals that when Britney dated Justin Timberlake, she became pregnant by him, but had an abortion.

The Baby One More Time singer wrote: “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy.

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day.

“This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.

Justin’s lack of preparedness to become a father played a significant role in the “agonizing” decision

Image credits: britneyspears

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy.

“He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney wrote of her experience undergoing the abortion: “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

The hitmaker did become a mother later in her life after she married dancer Kevin Federline in 2004.

Britney and Kevin welcomed a first son, Sean Preston Federline, in 2005, and a year later, a second son, Jayden James, before divorcing.

“Starting a family was my dream come true,” Britney told People in its new exclusive interview with the star.

Preston and Jayden now reportedly live with their dad in Hawaii, but are in contact with Britney, who added: “Being a mom was my dream come true.”

Justin and Britney dated between 1999 and 2002

Image credits: gettyimages

Ending her conservatorship was another dream of hers, she reportedly confessed.

Britney said: “Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me.

“After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life.”

In ‘The Woman In Me’, readers can expect to discover brutal truths and more information about her “soul-crushing” conservatorship experience, as well as her past relationships.

“It’s hard to speak about,” Britney told the publication, recalling her life’s darker moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award-winning music artist admitted she was “not getting a moment of peace.”

She added: “The judgments from strangers who don’t even know me, having my freedom stripped away from me by my family and the government [and] losing my passion for the things I love.”

The publication shared multiple excerpts from the singer’s highly anticipated memoir, with one of them revolving around Britney’s 2008 infamous breakdown.

Britney welcomed a first son, Sean Preston Federline, in 2005, and a year later, a second son, Jayden James

Image credits: britneyspears

Britney wrote: “I’d been eyeballed so much growing up.

“I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager.

“Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.

“But under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over.

“I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.”

TMZ has since confirmed Britney’s claim that she was left with the decision of having to abort Justin Timberlake’s embryo.

“Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the book tell TMZ … Britney felt Justin was the love of her life when they were together, and around late 2000 she learned she was pregnant,” TMZ reported.

Britney signed a $15 million deal for ‘The Woman In Me’, which Forbes said was the biggest book deal of all time

Image credits: amazon

The publication added: “Justin and Britney dated between 1999 and 2002.

“Two sources tell TMZ it was so serious, Britney wanted to marry Justin, but that obviously did not work out.

“The decision to have an abortion haunted Britney for years … something she spoke about in private.”

The Sexy Back singer, who has two children with wife and actress Jessica Biel, has brought Britney up in interviews multiple times, as it has been thoroughly documented over time, often taking digs at her expense.

The 2021 New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears, exposed this aspect of Justin and Britney.

In fact, following the documentary’s airing, Justin issued an apology to both Britney and Janet Jackson via his Instagram.

Fans were once again disappointed by Justin and the media’s poor treatment of Britney

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears had an abortion and Justin Timberlake reaction to their break up is to exploit her sexual experiences publicly knowing very well how the world would treat her while she had to carry this huge secret and pain for years pic.twitter.com/p3znauQl2m — Fan Account 📖👠 (@britneycharts) October 17, 2023