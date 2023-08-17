Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

After a marriage that lasted for 14 months, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have decided to part ways, as confirmed by several sources.

At the age of 41, the singer and the 29-year-old actor ended their relationship following a “nuclear argument” during which Asghari addressed rumors of his wife’s potential infidelity. The audacity of these rumors has not been confirmed nor denied by Spears’ representatives.

According to TMZ, who broke the story, Sam has departed from their shared residence and is currently living on his own. As said by their source, “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

Based on the information provided to PEOPLE, it appears that Asghari has already submitted divorce paperwork on Wednesday. However, this information is still pending official confirmation by representatives.

It has been revealed that “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer is parting ways with her husband, Sam Asghari

Image credits: samasghari

Image credits: samasghari

The pair first crossed paths in 2016 while working on Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video, eventually exchanging wedding vows last year

Image credits: samasghari

Image credits: samasghari

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: samasghari

The shocking news were followed by rumors of Britney’s infidelity which led to multiple shouting matches between the couple

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: samasghari

Image credits: samasghari

Image credits: samasghari

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: samasghari

Image credits: samasghari

Image credits: samasghari

Last year, Britney shared heartbreaking news of losing their “miracle baby”

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

The pair first crossed paths in 2016 while working on Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video. They eventually exchanged vows in June last year.

Taking place in Los Angeles, the wedding saw around 60 attendees, counting notable figures such as Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” Asghari told PEOPLE in 2021.

“I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

The initial signs of marital difficulties within the couple’s relationship began to surface in March, although Asghari’s representatives were quick to deny them.

Surprisingly, most fans saw this as a good thing for the musician