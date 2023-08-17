 Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage
-15points
Celebrities, Entertainment

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Ignas Vieversys and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

After a marriage that lasted for 14 months, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have decided to part ways, as confirmed by several sources.

At the age of 41, the singer and the 29-year-old actor ended their relationship following a “nuclear argument” during which Asghari addressed rumors of his wife’s potential infidelity. The audacity of these rumors has not been confirmed nor denied by Spears’ representatives.

According to TMZ, who broke the story, Sam has departed from their shared residence and is currently living on his own. As said by their source, “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

Based on the information provided to PEOPLE, it appears that Asghari has already submitted divorce paperwork on Wednesday. However, this information is still pending official confirmation by representatives.

It has been revealed that “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer is parting ways with her husband, Sam Asghari

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: samasghari

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: samasghari

The pair first crossed paths in 2016 while working on Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video, eventually exchanging wedding vows last year

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: samasghari

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: samasghari

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: britneyspears

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: samasghari

The shocking news were followed by rumors of Britney’s infidelity which led to multiple shouting matches between the couple

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: britneyspears

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: samasghari

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: samasghari

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: samasghari

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: britneyspears

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: britneyspears

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: britneyspears

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: britneyspears

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: samasghari

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: samasghari

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: samasghari

Last year, Britney shared heartbreaking news of losing their “miracle baby”

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: britneyspears

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Image credits: britneyspears

The pair first crossed paths in 2016 while working on Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video. They eventually exchanged vows in June last year.

Taking place in Los Angeles, the wedding saw around 60 attendees, counting notable figures such as Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” Asghari told PEOPLE in 2021.

“I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

The initial signs of marital difficulties within the couple’s relationship began to surface in March, although Asghari’s representatives were quick to deny them.

Surprisingly, most fans saw this as a good thing for the musician

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Britney Spears And Her Husband Break Up After One Year Of Marriage

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Homepage
Next in Entertainment
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
Crouching hippo hidden panda
Crouching hippo hidden panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can you please stop clogging up bored panda with celebrity gossip. Wth is going on!

22
22points
reply
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oops... I did it again: I downvote that kind of content on BP!

13
13points
reply
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"not the content we deserve"

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Panda Boi
Panda Boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please kindly let these people be, and BP please f#ck off with this discusting tabloid 'journalism'.

8
8points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Crouching hippo hidden panda
Crouching hippo hidden panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can you please stop clogging up bored panda with celebrity gossip. Wth is going on!

22
22points
reply
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oops... I did it again: I downvote that kind of content on BP!

13
13points
reply
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"not the content we deserve"

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Panda Boi
Panda Boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please kindly let these people be, and BP please f#ck off with this discusting tabloid 'journalism'.

8
8points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda