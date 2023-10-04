ADVERTISEMENT

This is Halloween, pumpkins scream in the… pink of daylight?

It is now October, which means that Halloween enthusiasts have geared up for the spooky season and decorated their homes with Jack-o-lanterns, fog machines, skeletons, tombstones, and other creepy variants. But one particular community decided to take a different approach this year, replacing orange with pink.

An entire neighborhood came together to transform their street into Barbieland for Halloween

A neighborhood in Utah, USA, has temporarily remodeled their homes into Barbieland for the Halloween season. The residential community of Daybreak in South Jordan was visibly inspired by the highly popular and 2023 summer favorite, the Barbie movie.

Residents came together and went all out for this year’s Halloween celebration, transforming most houses into themed Barbie houses, similar to the ones featured in the critically acclaimed Greta Gerwig movie.

People’s homes were adorned with pink decorations and fabricated installations of the film’s characters, coordinated with Barbie signs on each home’s white picket fence.

Barbieland was recreated in the residential community of Daybreak in South Jordan, Utah

One Daybreak resident in particular, Liz T.G., took to her TikTok page (@paseo_forever) to share the adorable result of her neighborhood’s hard work.

She shared the first video on TikTok, which has now gone viral and has received 1.8 million views, which was particularly appreciated as it showcased the pink residential community.

The video, which featured the popular Barbie soundtrack “Pink” by Lizzo, showed house after house embellished with pink paper, pink equipment, and furniture – including a Barbie vanity, disco balls, neon lights, and signs.

Signs that showed what type of Barbie (or Ken) house was represented were installed on the homes’ white picket fences

Little girls could be spotted in the viral TikTok enjoying themselves in their Barbie world. Nevertheless, a touch of spookiness was also added, keeping the true spirit of Halloween alive.

In fact, one of the houses, depicted as “Disco Barbie’s house”, hung up a neon sign that read “You guys ever think about dying?”, a prominent quote from the movie which was delivered by award-winning actress Margot Robbie.

The Barbieland neighborhood has gone viral and has received millions of views on TikTok

The next house to be captured in the viral TikTok was “Pool Party Barbie’s house”, and it featured pool inflatables, with a creepy skeleton hanging by a water slide.

One household took it upon themselves to recreate Ken’s dreadful Mojo Dojo Casa House. The elaborate decor featured a cowboy bar, motorcycles, and, of course, horses.

Another Daybreak resident took a unique approach and built “Barbie’s Graveyard”, which showcased the pink tombstone of Ruth Handler, the woman who created Barbie.

The graveyard also hilariously featured a tombstone for the patriarchy, which was a prominent theme that viewers saw play out in the Barbie movie.

As one TikTok user asked about “Weird Barbie’s house”, Liz T.G. went on to upload a video of the front porch of an illuminated house at night, with a sign reading “Weird Barbie”.

The block also preserved some touches of spookiness, keeping the Halloween spirit alive

You can drool over the original video below

A separate TikTok posted from the same original creator revealed the entire block illuminated in pink LED lights at night, with children and dogs roaming around the streets.

A person commented: “Simply waiting for all the ‘hi Barbie’’s in a video when you’re all passing each other,” which we suspect will occur on October 31st.

Many people were amazed at the results, not expecting this twist on Halloween decor