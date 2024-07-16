MRI Of 33-Year-Old Woman’s Face Reveals Where All Her Filler Went

ADVERTISEMENT

A medical surgeon went viral after showing footage of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exposing how the amount of hyaluronic acid fillers injected in a patient had autonomously migrated and doubled over the years. The results stunned thousands of viewers, who admitted that their injected fillers never dissolved.

Dermal fillers are gel-like substances that are injected beneath the skin to restore lost volume, smooth lines and soften creases, or enhance facial contours, the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery states.

According to the board, more than 1 million men and women choose this popular facial rejuvenation treatment annually.

The most popular type of injectable fillers are made of hyaluronic acid and tend to be the most temporary option. Hyaluronic acid fillers typically last from 6 to 18 months.

Oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Kami Parsa went viral after showing footage of an MRI

Taking to his TikTok page on Friday (July 12), Beverly Hills, California-based oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Kami Parsa shared a clip of a patient’s MRI that revealed how injectables had evolved in her face.

The patient, a 33-year-old woman, had been injected with over 12 CC (the equivalent of 12 milliliters) and, therefore, 12 syringes of hyaluronic acid filler over the past six years.

In the video, which has amassed over 7.2 million views, the MRI showed a grey face with green spots lighting up in various areas, including the lips and the cheeks, representing where the hyaluronic acid filler was still located.

Dr. Parsa didn’t specify what procedures the patient in question had undergone. However, he did explain that upon conducting a volumetric analysis, measuring the amount of the woman’s filler, the substance amounted to a total of 28 CC.

“Which is more than twice the amount of filler that was injected,” the doctor said in his video.

He further explained: “What this shows us is that hyaluronic acid fillers are hydrophilic.

“That means they love water and they also cause tissue expansion.”

The MRI sparked concerns, as a TikTok user commented: “I just don’t see how this wouldn’t completely destroy the lymphatic system.”

“FINALLY THIS IS BEING TALKED ABOUT,” a person wrote. “The mass production and insane usage without WARNING. I need to know more. What about Botox?”

Dr. Parsa replied: “Botox has a long history and is safe if performed correctly.”

The MRI showed how the amount of hyaluronic acid fillers injected into a patient had doubled

Someone retained: “Okay so water is key to keeping my filler.”

A viewer admitted: “I keep telling people I only got my lips done 3 times 0.5ml each time and it’s been 5 years since then and my lips are still the same because it DOES NOT DISSOLVE.”

“When it first came out, all injectors said it would only last 6 months,” a netizen penned, to which the medical expert responded: “That’s what the filler companies were telling us.”

An observer noted: “I got chin filler ONCE a decade ago, never needed a touch-up since. It’s stayed the same this whole time.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Had my lips done 8 years ago. It still hasn’t gone away.”

Fillers have become popular over the years, with celebrities often being criticized for overdoing it.

Last month, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes faced the wrath of social media beauty critics since photos comparing the couple’s older portraits with more recent ones started circulating online this year.

Taking to her Instagram page on March 29, Meredith West, a physician assistant with a Master of Science and 15 years of experience specializing in plastic surgery and injectables, posted a joint Reel with the Virginia-based (USA) Mountcastle Medical Spa.

In the video, “before and after” pictures of Ryan and Eva seemingly exposed a startling difference in their physical appearance, with the married pair looking somewhat “puffier” than they used to.

“My guess is they have both had some cosmetic work done recently,” Meredith wrote in the Reel’s caption.

She explained: “I think Eva might have had facial surgery (possibly a facelift +/- fat grafting) and they both have likely had Botox and facial fillers.”

The most popular type of injectable fillers are made of hyaluronic acid

Is it just me or does anybody else think it looks like Ryan Gosling has gotten fillers in his face? His cheeks look unnatural. pic.twitter.com/nRc0HXWJAs — IntellectualDorkWeb (@Intel_Dork) May 6, 2024

Botulinum toxin injections, such as Botox, relax the muscles in your face to smooth out lines and wrinkles, such as crow’s feet and frown lines, the NHS explains.

Overuse of both Botox and fillers can lead to negative effects. According to Nurse Gemavie, overdosing on Botox can lead to excessive muscle weakness, which can cause problems with facial expression and lead to an unnatural appearance.

“We see a good amount of [overdone filler], unfortunately,” Dermatologist Jessica Weiser told Allure in March 2023. It presents as “that classic pillow-face appearance — very puffy with strange anatomic proportions.”

While a myriad of factors contribute to the condition, poor judgment on the part of select injectors is, no doubt, a root cause, Allure reported.

Meredith further detailed in the caption of her Ryan-Eva cosmetic procedure speculative Reel: “I think they both looked amazing before and didn’t need anything other than a little preventative tox and maybe some biostim (ie sculptra) for collagen stimulation.

“Plus of course, medical grade skincare and laser/micro-needling/radiofrequency/co2 for maintenance and prevention.”

Other medical experts have weighed in on the Barbie star’s physical change, such as Jonny Betteridge, an aesthetics doctor.

On March 28, Jonny posted a Reel, which received 2.2 million views, where he discussed the 43-year-old actor’s facial transformation over the years.

“He’s always had very masculine-looking features, well-structured, cheekbones, a squared, jawline, and a wide chin,” the doctor admitted as he analyzed Ryan’s pictures from earlier years.

Dr. Parsa conducted a volumetric analysis to measure a 33-year-old patient’s fillers

Jonny continued: “The certain part of his face which is very characteristic of his appearance and that’s this mid-face flatness.

“Again, you can see this here where the face has a sunken-like appearance.

“Most patients that I see for dermal filler treatments need some form of mid-face restoration and I carry that out by placing dermal filler in these four points.

“Aiming to restore the cheekbone structure and restoring volume.”

The doctor went on to claim that the actor had likely received filler injections around 2021, observing: “Notice a change in this area of the face where it looks much fuller and less sunken.”

The aesthetics expert went on to claim that in more recent years, the Canadian native’s look started to be “overfilled.”

“It’s clear to see the change in his facial proportions and the fullness to his mid-face and cheeks,” Jonny said. “This is further exacerbated [by] dynamic movement of the face when someone smiles, and this appearance is classic of what I see when someone’s had too much filler put in this area.”

“Me and my fillers panicking [right now],” a viewer commented

