ADVERTISEMENT

Amy Schumer’s latest rom-com was roasted hard and nearly burned to a crisp within hours of its release.

After much anticipation, the comedian’s new film Kinda Pregnant was released on Netflix on Wednesday, February 5. But early viewers claimed it wasn’t worth the wait, with its apparently undercooked script and lukewarm jokes.

Schumer not only starred in the Tyler Spindel-directed film but also wrote it with Julie Paiva and produced it with Adam Sandler.

RELATED:

Early viewers brutally roasted Amy Schumer’s latest rom-com Kinda Pregnant

Share icon

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Schumer attended the film’s premiere in New York City on Monday, wearing a pink caped gown.

In the movie, the actress plays the character of Lainy Newton, who is overcome with jealousy after discovering that her friend is pregnant.

Lainy then decides that if she can’t be pregnant, she can pretend to be pregnant to the rest of the world.

Share icon

Image credits: GossipInformer

The character begins wearing a fake baby bump and goes about her day, enjoying plenty of attention from the people around her. All seems to be going well until she meets the man of her dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewers turned to social media after watching the movie, leaving brutally honest reviews about the “disappointing Netflix film” with its “unfunny dialogue and characterization.”

“Amy Schumer is Kevin Hart funny, as in, not funny,” one said while another joked, “Critics are saying it’s groundbreaking… because it’s the first time laughter was replaced by existential dread.”

The movie tells the story of Lainy Newton, who walks around with a fake belly and pretends to be pregnant

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

“Kinda pregnant is the worst film I’ve ever watched in my entire life,” another bluntly wrote.

“It’s the same old Amy Schumer shtick, an unfunny movie that goes about how you would expect,” another wrote.

The same user claimed the supporting cast acted “fine enough” but it was “nowhere near enough” to “save” the film.

Some viewers were disappointed with the “unfunny” dialogue and characterization

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Netflix

Not all the comments were negative following the release of the movie. Some viewers found it “hilarious,” with reality TV star Dolores Catania calling it “absolutely brilliant” on Instagram.

“I belly laughed the whole time and of course the #rhonj shoutout was the icing on the cake!” added the Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

Another viewer called it a “genuinely funny R-rated comedy.”

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

“I don’t remember laughing this consistently throughout a movie in a long time,” the social media review said.

“Amy Schumer in the lead role is great, but also the cast she has surrounded herself with all bring the goods,” they added.

Another fan wrote, “Trying not to rewatch kinda pregnant already omg.”

Amid the criticism, several comments saw netizens praising the “genuinely funny R-rated comedy”

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Schumer had taken a long break from acting and returned after a six-year hiatus for the fifth season of her sketch show Inside Amy Schumer in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

When her past Netflix special The Leather Special received widespread criticism online, the long-time comedian blamed it on “alt right organized trolls.”

She said in a 2017 post that they “attack” everything she does, including her book, movies and TV shows.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Netflix

She said they have coordinated online campaigns to “get [her] ratings down.”

Despite their “organized trolling,” Schumer said their alleged online activity made her feel powerful and dangerous, giving her more resolve to continue doing what she does.

“Trolls see you on the next one!” she concluded the post at the time.

Schumer previously claimed that “alt right organized trolls” were behind the negative reviews on her movies and shows

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

As for what lies in the future, Schumer recently revealed she wanted to make a comedy movie with Kim Kardashian.

“Please let that happen,” she told Yahoo Entertainment during the promotion of Kinda Pregnant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

The Trainwreck star said she had “fun” doing a sketch with the reality TV mogul on SNL in 2021.

She praised Kardashian for having “killed it” and said, “It was hard not to laugh.”

Schumer even included a joke about the Kardashian family in Kinda Pregnant.

The comedian said she spoke to Kim Kardashian about including a joke on her world-famous family

Share icon

Image credits: amyschumer

She said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show that she asked the Skims founder for permission to make the joke about her father Robert Kardashian, who was the defense attorney for O.J. Simpson in a trial for murdering his then-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

“I called Kim Kardashian. I said, ‘I want to make this joke,’” Schumer recalled, saying The Kardashians star didn’t mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedian called her “cool” and “chill” for giving the green light to the joke.

“She’s like, ‘Yeah, do the one about my dad defending a murderer,’” the actress said.

The joke that made it to the Kinda Pregnant script was: “There was once a family of beautiful, beautiful princesses called the Kardashians. And they lived in a palace that their dad bought them by defending a murderer.”

“My brain cells died watching this torture session,” one social media user remarked

Share icon

Image credits: madamealloco

Share icon

Image credits: JeromeM94Movies

Share icon

Image credits: LeakinYours

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: romeofiji

Share icon

Image credits: jellybeku

Share icon

Image credits: SceneByAshlix

Share icon

Image credits: FelicityRepudia

Share icon

Image credits: AddisonWylie

Share icon

Image credits: RamasScreen

Share icon

Image credits: mar_arancon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: sivmabula

Share icon

Image credits: thatshot118

Share icon

Image credits: envyevexd

Share icon

Image credits: sabrinakaaay

Share icon

Image credits: DashingMoy