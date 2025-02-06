“Torture Session”: Amy Schumer’s New Comedy Gets Brutally Roasted By Disappointed Viewers
Amy Schumer’s latest rom-com was roasted hard and nearly burned to a crisp within hours of its release.
After much anticipation, the comedian’s new film Kinda Pregnant was released on Netflix on Wednesday, February 5. But early viewers claimed it wasn’t worth the wait, with its apparently undercooked script and lukewarm jokes.
Schumer not only starred in the Tyler Spindel-directed film but also wrote it with Julie Paiva and produced it with Adam Sandler.
Early viewers brutally roasted Amy Schumer’s latest rom-com Kinda Pregnant
Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Schumer attended the film’s premiere in New York City on Monday, wearing a pink caped gown.
In the movie, the actress plays the character of Lainy Newton, who is overcome with jealousy after discovering that her friend is pregnant.
Lainy then decides that if she can’t be pregnant, she can pretend to be pregnant to the rest of the world.
Image credits: GossipInformer
The character begins wearing a fake baby bump and goes about her day, enjoying plenty of attention from the people around her. All seems to be going well until she meets the man of her dreams.
Viewers turned to social media after watching the movie, leaving brutally honest reviews about the “disappointing Netflix film” with its “unfunny dialogue and characterization.”
“Amy Schumer is Kevin Hart funny, as in, not funny,” one said while another joked, “Critics are saying it’s groundbreaking… because it’s the first time laughter was replaced by existential dread.”
The movie tells the story of Lainy Newton, who walks around with a fake belly and pretends to be pregnant
Image credits: Netflix
“Kinda pregnant is the worst film I’ve ever watched in my entire life,” another bluntly wrote.
“It’s the same old Amy Schumer shtick, an unfunny movie that goes about how you would expect,” another wrote.
The same user claimed the supporting cast acted “fine enough” but it was “nowhere near enough” to “save” the film.
Some viewers were disappointed with the “unfunny” dialogue and characterization
Image credits: Netflix
Not all the comments were negative following the release of the movie. Some viewers found it “hilarious,” with reality TV star Dolores Catania calling it “absolutely brilliant” on Instagram.
“I belly laughed the whole time and of course the #rhonj shoutout was the icing on the cake!” added the Real Housewives of New Jersey star.
Another viewer called it a “genuinely funny R-rated comedy.”
Image credits: Netflix
“I don’t remember laughing this consistently throughout a movie in a long time,” the social media review said.
“Amy Schumer in the lead role is great, but also the cast she has surrounded herself with all bring the goods,” they added.
Another fan wrote, “Trying not to rewatch kinda pregnant already omg.”
Amid the criticism, several comments saw netizens praising the “genuinely funny R-rated comedy”
Image credits: Netflix
Schumer had taken a long break from acting and returned after a six-year hiatus for the fifth season of her sketch show Inside Amy Schumer in 2022.
When her past Netflix special The Leather Special received widespread criticism online, the long-time comedian blamed it on “alt right organized trolls.”
She said in a 2017 post that they “attack” everything she does, including her book, movies and TV shows.
Image credits: Netflix
She said they have coordinated online campaigns to “get [her] ratings down.”
Despite their “organized trolling,” Schumer said their alleged online activity made her feel powerful and dangerous, giving her more resolve to continue doing what she does.
“Trolls see you on the next one!” she concluded the post at the time.
Schumer previously claimed that “alt right organized trolls” were behind the negative reviews on her movies and shows
Image credits: Netflix
As for what lies in the future, Schumer recently revealed she wanted to make a comedy movie with Kim Kardashian.
“Please let that happen,” she told Yahoo Entertainment during the promotion of Kinda Pregnant.
Image credits: Netflix
The Trainwreck star said she had “fun” doing a sketch with the reality TV mogul on SNL in 2021.
She praised Kardashian for having “killed it” and said, “It was hard not to laugh.”
Schumer even included a joke about the Kardashian family in Kinda Pregnant.
The comedian said she spoke to Kim Kardashian about including a joke on her world-famous family
Image credits: amyschumer
She said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show that she asked the Skims founder for permission to make the joke about her father Robert Kardashian, who was the defense attorney for O.J. Simpson in a trial for murdering his then-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.
“I called Kim Kardashian. I said, ‘I want to make this joke,’” Schumer recalled, saying The Kardashians star didn’t mind.
The comedian called her “cool” and “chill” for giving the green light to the joke.
“She’s like, ‘Yeah, do the one about my dad defending a murderer,’” the actress said.
The joke that made it to the Kinda Pregnant script was: “There was once a family of beautiful, beautiful princesses called the Kardashians. And they lived in a palace that their dad bought them by defending a murderer.”
“My brain cells died watching this torture session,” one social media user remarked
Image credits: madamealloco
Image credits: JeromeM94Movies
Image credits: LeakinYours
Image credits: romeofiji
Image credits: jellybeku
Image credits: SceneByAshlix
Image credits: FelicityRepudia
Image credits: AddisonWylie
Image credits: RamasScreen
Image credits: mar_arancon
Image credits: sivmabula
Image credits: thatshot118
Image credits: envyevexd
Image credits: sabrinakaaay
Image credits: DashingMoy
21
1