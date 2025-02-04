ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian was praised by netizens for giving a lesson on “how you show a lil skin” at high-profile events.

Amid the buzz about Bianca Censori’s 2025 Grammys red carpet stunt, fans compared the Australian model’s bold fashion choices to those of 44-year-old Kardashian.

For her latest Instagram post, the reality TV mogul shared pictures of herself from the 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala.

Fans claimed Kim Kardashian was giving Bianca Censori a lesson on how to dress for public events

The Skims founder showed plenty of skin, wearing a custom design by the luxury brand Balmain.

The halter-neck dress featured a crocodile scales imprint and had sheer panels around the midriff area. The back side of the backless dress began from just above her derrière.

“Now that’s how you show a lil skin,” one netizen said about the look.

The reality TV star wore a backless Balmain design for the 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Another comment, seemingly directed at Censori, said: “Kim will show you how to properly shut down a red carpet sis!”

“Yes! Love Kim using her platform for good and not getting naked on the red carpet,” said another.

The look was showered with praises as well, with sister Khloé Kardashian saying, “You are one of one.”

“Love it all,” said one fan, while another wrote, “So stunning.”

Sister Khloé Kardashian left a remark amid the praises in the comments section

“The slight buttcrack in this dress is EVERYTHING,” said another.

The one thing Kardashian and Censori have in common is the knowledge of what it’s like to be a wife to rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Kardashian started dating the Heartless rapper in 2012 and announced that they were expecting their first child together the same year.

They officially tied the knot in 2014 and divorced in 2022. They welcomed four children, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, during their time together.

Meanwhile, Ye and Censori officially got married in 2022, and the stepmother has hung out with the rapper’s children as well.

Kardashian and Ye tied the knot in 2014 and officially divorced in 2022

The Yeezy architect also built a repertoire of scandalous outfits since becoming Ye’s wife.

Many have speculated whether the Grammy-winning artist has been coercing his wife into wearing barely-there outfits in public.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has previously opened up about how her ex-husband used to choose outfits for her while they were together.

“Kanye’s always dressed me, always styled me,” she said during a past episode of The Kardashians.

She said at the time that the rapper had been sharing looks with her via email since the early 2000s. But even though it was their “thing,” she suggested wanting some “independence.”

Ye’s previous partners have opened up about how the rapper used to control their wardrobe choices

“That’s always really been our thing. But there’s also a side of me that wants total independence, too,” she told Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian during the episode.

Ye’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox made similar comments about the Gold Digger rapper controlling what she wore in public.

Fox claimed in her 2023 memoir, Down the Drain, that her former boyfriend had appointed a “team” to work on her wardrobe. She went on to say that two of her best friends were hired by Ye to be her personal stylists, and one of them showed up in the middle of a date with a “mountain of clothes.”

“I’m happy to see her, but it’s a little strange he didn’t just tell me he didn’t like my original outfit,” she wrote.

During a separate occasion, the actress and model claimed the “master gaslighter” had offered her a boob job simply because an outfit didn’t “fit quite right.”

The Uncut Gems star said she regretted her relationship and said it was “probably the most uncomfortable position” she’s ever been in her life.

“I regret that relationship so much,” she told the Sunday Times.

“I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime.”

A lip reader claimed Ye had asked Censori to “make a scene” while on the Grammys red carpet

When Ye and Censori made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Grammys, they were seen exchanging a few words before the model took off her fur coat in front of the camera-ready paparazzi.

A lip reader claimed the father-of-four specifically asked her to drop the coat behind her, turn, and “make a scene.”

UK-based body language expert Judi James also claimed that Censori had noticable “suppressed fear” on the red carpet while Ye stood staring at her n*pples like they were a “scientific experiment.”

Reports claimed that Censori stripped on the red carpet and stood in a see-through dress to recreate Ye’s album cover for Vultures 1.

He was nominated in the Best Rap Song category for Carnival from the same album but lost to Kendrick Lamar.

“Meanwhile, your ex’s wife broke the internet,” a social media user commented on Kardashian’s pictures

