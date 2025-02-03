ADVERTISEMENT

It was “lights, camera, fashion” as the music industry’s biggest names arrived in style at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

There were feathers, there were sequins, and plenty of billowing skirts on the red carpet as the stars brought their A-game in front of the camera.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best looks from the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.