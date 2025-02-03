40 Jaw-Dropping Outfits From The 2025 Grammys Red Carpet That Had Everyone Talking
It was “lights, camera, fashion” as the music industry’s biggest names arrived in style at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.
There were feathers, there were sequins, and plenty of billowing skirts on the red carpet as the stars brought their A-game in front of the camera.
Here’s a roundup of some of the best looks from the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.
Taylor Swift
With six nominations to her name this year, Taylor Swift painted the Grammys red in a sequin micro mini by Vivienne Westwood.
The dress, which is in one of her boyfriend’s Kansas City Chiefs colors, featured a corseted bodice and one-shoulder detailing. But it was the dazzling “T”-letter charm on her thigh that had everyone talking. Whether it was a nod to Travis Kelce or just a power move, it certainly had fans obsessed.
Miley Cyrus
With her mom Tish Cyrus as her plus one, Miley Cyrus arrived at Crypto.com Arena in a black gown by Saint Laurent.
Right below a criss-crossing halter neckline, the slick leather gown had a large diamond cutout in the center of her torso.
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter seemed to channel her inner Disney princess with her blue, silky JW Anderson gown.
There were feathers, there was an open back, and a neckline-turned-necklace that descended down her back to complete the custom look.
Shakira
There was plenty to celebrate for Shakira as she won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Latin Album on her 48th birthday. And she did it all in a shiny orange bodysuit that descended into a sheer black lace skirt.
The design included black floral patters, and a glittery long train cascaded onto the red carpet to round up the dramatic look.
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo turned up the heat this year with what might be her most daring look on the Grammy red carpet so far.
Arriving with her boyfriend and actor Louis Partridge, the singer stepped out in a vintage Versace halter dress, featuring a thick collar and plunging cutouts across her chest, back and sides.
Alicia Keys
If there was a Grammy award for mega-sized accessories, Alicia Keys would definitely take it home.
The black and gold themed outfit was complete with dangling oversized earings that people couldn’t take their eyes off.
Trevor Noah
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum can turn any red carpet into her own fashion runway, making sure she’s always one of the best-dressed in the room.
The 51-year-old supermodel attended the 2025 Grammys with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who wore a white suit to match her sparkling silver beaded gown.
Kehlani
Making a statement in pure elegance, Kehlani wore a custom-made Rober Wun black pinstriped-patterned gown with the cutest accessory on her arm: her daughter Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White.
Both mother and daughter matched in black and posed for the cameras together.
“It’s really a cool thing for us to be able to do together,” the hitmaker, who received three Grammy nominations this year, told People.
Lady Gaga
There was no shortage of drama and goth as Lady Gaga stepped onto the red carpet in a black ball gown by Samuel Lewis.
The elaborate design included a high neck, structured and puffed sleeves, a leather bodice, a voluminous skirt, and a floor-grazing train to follow her around.
Raye
Raye borrowed a page from the old Hollywood glamor books with a strapless Armani Privé gown.
The black floor-length dress came with a deep sweetheart neckline, sparkling black and white rhinestones, and a sash draped arond her waist.
Beyoncé
It was all about the gold for Beyoncé this year as she accepted the golden gramophone for Best Country Album in a gold gown.
The glamorous Schiaparelli Haute Couture design was paired with matching long sleeves, and she had her blonde hair parted right down the middle.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton arrived at the award show with her husband Carter Reum right by her side.
The socialite and reality star wore a gold outfit with crystals, featuring a large cape that she flapped around.
“This is what I was born to do,” she told E! News while talking about the upcoming album she is working on.
Chrishell Stause
It was hard not to imaging Chrishell Stause saying “I do” at a wedding altar with her Galia Lahav look.
The white outfit featured a lace, boned bodice that initially appears to descend into a billowy skirt. But she twirled the fabric around to reveal that they were bootleg cut white pants.
Babyface
The legendary Babyface brought all this swag to the red carpet, dressed in a dapper suit with plenty of bling.
While the cameras loved the outfit, the 13-time Grammy winner was snubbed on the red carpet as a reporter abruptly ended his interview with Babyface to have a chat with first-time nominee Chappell Roan.
Maria Taylor
Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly’s red carpet look nearly matched with the red carpet.
The singer was dressed in a draped dress, complete with a long sleeve and a dramatic train.
Lainey Wilson
Cynthia Erivo
After months of seeing Cynthia Erivo in black-and-green outfits, the singer-actress departed from her Wicked themed looks with a striking navy gown featuring cutouts and silver detailing.
The cameras certainly couldn’t miss the elaborate, blingy manicure and diamond rings shining on her fingers.
Remi Bader
For her big Grammy debut, Remi Bader showed up in a black and beige statement piece.
The silky, black mermaid skirt was paired with a beige corset that included a lacy design. While her hands were bare with no accessories, a crystal choker adorned her neck to round off her red carpet look.
Chanel West Coast
Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison walked arm-in-arm onto the Grammy red carpet.
Dressed in matching outfits, Chanel West Coast sparkled in a black dress while her partner stepped out in a sharp black suit.
Ricky Dillard
Jennifer Lopez
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves was a little bit casual and a little bit chic as she posed in a white tank paired with a gold fringe maxi skirt from Ralph Lauren.
The singer went on to win Best Country Song for "The Architect" at the 2025 GRAMMYs.
Grace Bowers
Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser stepped onto the red carpet in a teal frock with cape sleeves from Stella McCartney’s Summer 2025 collection.
In between posing for the cameras, the roastmaster joked about losing the Grammy for Best Comedy Album to Dave Chappelle.
“There's no ceremony, like televised, so I'm getting my hair and makeup done and it's already been determined that I didn't win,” she told E! News.
Kylie Cantrall
Kelsea Ballerini
Chase Stokes
Chase Stokes certainly nailed the brief as he matched his Grammy nominated girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini on the red carpet.
He wore a black pant and shirt, with a white jacket on top to match her black mini-dress with a white cape draped over her arm.
Tems
Latto
Glorilla
Jesaiah
Jesaiah mixed a little edge into her Grammy outfit.
Her shimmery, silver gown featured three striking cutouts over her chest and stomach. She kept her hair tied up in a sleek pony tail and held on to a small, silver handbag.
Ellie Soufi
Roz
J Balvin
Troye Sivan
Lalah Hathaway
Janelle Monáe
