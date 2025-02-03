ADVERTISEMENT

It was “lights, camera, fashion” as the music industry’s biggest names arrived in style at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

There were feathers, there were sequins, and plenty of billowing skirts on the red carpet as the stars brought their A-game in front of the camera.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best looks from the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.

#1

Taylor Swift

Red carpet outfit from the 67th Grammy Awards, featuring a glamorous red dress and heels.

With six nominations to her name this year, Taylor Swift painted the Grammys red in a sequin micro mini by Vivienne Westwood.

The dress, which is in one of her boyfriend’s Kansas City Chiefs colors, featured a corseted bodice and one-shoulder detailing. But it was the dazzling “T”-letter charm on her thigh that had everyone talking. Whether it was a nod to Travis Kelce or just a power move, it certainly had fans obsessed.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the enigma of my life is not figuring out if I like Taylor or I dont. Her music, I dont like for sure but otherwise in totality- not sure.

1point
    #2

    Miley Cyrus

    Stylish leather gown on the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet, featuring bold fashion choices.

    With her mom Tish Cyrus as her plus one, Miley Cyrus arrived at Crypto.com Arena in a black gown by Saint Laurent.

    Right below a criss-crossing halter neckline, the slick leather gown had a large diamond cutout in the center of her torso.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    #3

    Sabrina Carpenter

    Woman in a light blue gown with feather details, posing on the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards.

    Sabrina Carpenter seemed to channel her inner Disney princess with her blue, silky JW Anderson gown.

    There were feathers, there was an open back, and a neckline-turned-necklace that descended down her back to complete the custom look.

    Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images Report

    #4

    Shakira

    A person in a stunning lace gown with a thigh-high slit on the red carpet, exemplifying bold Grammy Awards fashion.

    There was plenty to celebrate for Shakira as she won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Latin Album on her 48th birthday. And she did it all in a shiny orange bodysuit that descended into a sheer black lace skirt.

    The design included black floral patters, and a glittery long train cascaded onto the red carpet to round up the dramatic look.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Report

    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This woman always looks good. In a non-dramatic way despite actually dressing dramatic at times.

    3points
    #5

    Olivia Rodrigo

    Outfit on the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards, featuring a striking black gown with cutout details.

    Olivia Rodrigo turned up the heat this year with what might be her most daring look on the Grammy red carpet so far.

    Arriving with her boyfriend and actor Louis Partridge, the singer stepped out in a vintage Versace halter dress, featuring a thick collar and plunging cutouts across her chest, back and sides.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #6

    Alicia Keys

    Person in an ornate black outfit with gold embellishments on the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards.

    If there was a Grammy award for mega-sized accessories, Alicia Keys would definitely take it home.

    The black and gold themed outfit was complete with dangling oversized earings that people couldn’t take their eyes off.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #7

    Trevor Noah

    Man in sleek blue suit on red carpet at 67th Grammy Awards, presenting a standout outfit.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Report

    #8

    Heidi Klum

    Silver gown on red carpet at 67th Grammy Awards, showcasing stunning fashion outfit.

    Heidi Klum can turn any red carpet into her own fashion runway, making sure she’s always one of the best-dressed in the room.

    The 51-year-old supermodel attended the 2025 Grammys with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who wore a white suit to match her sparkling silver beaded gown.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Report

    #9

    Kehlani

    Elegant black pinstripe gown on the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet, showcasing stunning tattoos and jewelry.

    Making a statement in pure elegance, Kehlani wore a custom-made Rober Wun black pinstriped-patterned gown with the cutest accessory on her arm: her daughter Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White.

    Both mother and daughter matched in black and posed for the cameras together. 

    “It’s really a cool thing for us to be able to do together,” the hitmaker, who received three Grammy nominations this year, told People.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Report

    #10

    Lady Gaga

    Individual in an elegant black gown on the Grammy Awards red carpet, posing with a golden gramophone trophy.

    There was no shortage of drama and goth as Lady Gaga stepped onto the red carpet in a black ball gown by Samuel Lewis.

    The elaborate design included a high neck, structured and puffed sleeves, a leather bodice, a voluminous skirt, and a floor-grazing train to follow her around.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Report

    #11

    Raye

    Elegant black gown on red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards.

    Raye borrowed a page from the old Hollywood glamor books with a strapless Armani Privé gown. 

    The black floor-length dress came with a deep sweetheart neckline, sparkling black and white rhinestones, and a sash draped arond her waist.

    Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images Report

    #12

    Beyoncé

    Blonde woman in an embellished brown gown at the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet.

    It was all about the gold for Beyoncé this year as she accepted the golden gramophone for Best Country Album in a gold gown.

    The glamorous Schiaparelli Haute Couture design was paired with matching long sleeves, and she had her blonde hair parted right down the middle.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    #13

    Paris Hilton

    Glamorous outfit on 67th Grammy Awards red carpet, featuring a beaded gown and cape, exuding elegance and style.

    Paris Hilton arrived at the award show with her husband Carter Reum right by her side.

    The socialite and reality star wore a gold outfit with crystals, featuring a large cape that she flapped around.

    “This is what I was born to do,” she told E! News while talking about the upcoming album she is working on.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Report

    #14

    Chrishell Stause

    Woman in a white lace top and flowing pants on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

    It was hard not to imaging Chrishell Stause saying “I do” at a wedding altar with her Galia Lahav look.

    The white outfit featured a lace, boned bodice that initially appears to descend into a billowy skirt. But she twirled the fabric around to reveal that they were bootleg cut white pants.

    Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images Report

    #15

    Babyface

    Man in a black suit with sparkling details and sunglasses on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

    The legendary Babyface brought all this swag to the red carpet, dressed in a dapper suit with plenty of bling. 

    While the cameras loved the outfit, the 13-time Grammy winner was snubbed on the red carpet as a reporter abruptly ended his interview with Babyface to have a chat with first-time nominee Chappell Roan.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #16

    Maria Taylor

    Woman in an elegant champagne gown on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #17

    Tori Kelly

    A person in a striking red gown on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

    Tori Kelly’s red carpet look nearly matched with the red carpet.

    The singer was dressed in a draped dress, complete with a long sleeve and a dramatic train. 

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Report

    #18

    Lainey Wilson

    Woman in a black suit and cowboy hat on the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards, showcasing stunning outfits.

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Report

    #19

    Cynthia Erivo

    Person in elegant outfit on the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet.

    After months of seeing Cynthia Erivo in black-and-green outfits, the singer-actress departed from her Wicked themed looks with a striking navy gown featuring cutouts and silver detailing.

    The cameras certainly couldn’t miss the elaborate, blingy manicure and diamond rings shining on her fingers.

    Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images Report

    #20

    Remi Bader

    A woman in a black gown with a corset top on the red carpet, showcasing an outfit from the Grammy Awards.

    For her big Grammy debut, Remi Bader showed up in a black and beige statement piece.

    The silky, black mermaid skirt was paired with a beige corset that included a lacy design. While her hands were bare with no accessories, a crystal choker adorned her neck to round off her red carpet look.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #21

    Chanel West Coast

    Woman in black gown on Grammy Awards red carpet.

    Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison walked arm-in-arm onto the Grammy red carpet. 

    Dressed in matching outfits, Chanel West Coast sparkled in a black dress while her partner stepped out in a sharp black suit.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Report

    #22

    Ricky Dillard

    Man in stylish blue suit and hat on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards, showcasing a standout fashion outfit.

    Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images Report

    #23

    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez

    jlo Report

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the celebs are going to the same "face doctor" so they look all alike The Kardashians, J-Lo, Mrs Trump ect

    #24

    Kacey Musgraves

    Woman in glamorous sequin skirt and white top at Grammy Awards red carpet.

    Kacey Musgraves was a little bit casual and a little bit chic as she posed in a white tank paired with a gold fringe maxi skirt from Ralph Lauren.

    The singer went on to win Best Country Song for "The Architect" at the 2025 GRAMMYs.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #25

    Grace Bowers

    Red carpet look with sheer black outfit and intricate tights at the 67th Grammy Awards.

    Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images Report

    #26

    Nikki Glaser

    Woman in a shimmering teal mini dress with matching bag and white heels on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

    Nikki Glaser stepped onto the red carpet in a teal frock with cape sleeves from Stella McCartney’s Summer 2025 collection.

    In between posing for the cameras, the roastmaster joked about losing the Grammy for Best Comedy Album to Dave Chappelle.

    “There's no ceremony, like televised, so I'm getting my hair and makeup done and it's already been determined that I didn't win,” she told E! News.

    Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images Report

    #27

    Kylie Cantrall

    Red carpet outfit from the 67th Grammy Awards, featuring a black leather dress with red accents.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Report

    #28

    Kelsea Ballerini

    A woman in a black dress with a white train poses at the Grammy Awards red carpet.

    Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images Report

    #29

    Chase Stokes

    Man in white blazer and dark pants on Grammy Awards red carpet.

    Chase Stokes certainly nailed the brief as he matched his Grammy nominated girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini on the red carpet.

    He wore a black pant and shirt, with a white jacket on top to match her black mini-dress with a white cape draped over her arm.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #30

    Tems

    Elegant outfit on the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards, featuring a shimmering gold top and black skirt.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    #31

    Latto

    Outfit at the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet: woman in a fitted white gown with fur accessories, posing confidently.

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Report

    #32

    Glorilla

    Elegant woman in a shimmering gold dress with tattoos on the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #33

    Jesaiah

    Glamorous silver gown on the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet, showcasing stunning fashion style.

    Jesaiah mixed a little edge into her Grammy outfit.

    Her shimmery, silver gown featured three striking cutouts over her chest and stomach. She kept her hair tied up in a sleek pony tail and held on to a small, silver handbag.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Report

    #34

    Ellie Soufi

    Elegant outfit from the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet, featuring a light blue gown with puff sleeves and pearl details.

    Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images Report

    #35

    Roz

    Elegant outfit on the red carpet with a beige gown and white fur stole, showcasing a stunning Grammy Awards look.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #36

    J Balvin

    Man in a long black coat on red carpet at 67th Grammy Awards.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #37

    Troye Sivan

    Stylish outfit on the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards.

    Stewart Cook/CBS/etty Images Report

    #38

    Muni Long

    A glamorous outfit with feathered cape showcased on the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet.

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Report

    #39

    Lalah Hathaway

    Woman in a shimmering gold dress with fringe details on the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards.

    Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images Report

    #40

    Janelle Monáe

    Janelle Monáe

    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Report

