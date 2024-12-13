Who Is Kanye West’s New Wife? Meet Bianca Censori, The Visionary Behind The Scenes

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West has again tied the knot, and the spotlight is now on his new wife. But who exactly is Bianca Censori? While media coverage mainly focuses on her revealing outfits, there’s more to West’s new love partner than meets the eye.

In this article, we’ll uncover everything you need to know about Bianca, from her early life and career in design to her distinctive style and journey into the public eye alongside Kanye West. We’ll also unravel the truth about their relationship and where things stand today.

Who Is Bianca Censori?

Born January 5, 1995, Bianca Censori grew up in Melbourne, Australia, though her paternal grandparents originate from Italy (per Vanity Fair Italia). According to her LinkedIn, she attended Carey Baptist Grammar School from 2000-2012.

Sources claiming to have known her when she was younger told the Daily Mail Australia that Censori is “super close with her family…who were considerably private people.” The source also confirmed that she’s “the kind of girl who was friends with everyone.”

From 2013 to 2020, she earned her Bachelor of Architecture and then her Master of Architecture from the University of Melbourne. As an undergraduate, Censori showed entrepreneurial spirit and a flair for design when she launched a (now-defunct) jewelry company, Nylons.

After earning her degrees, Censori worked as a student architect at DP Toscano Architects from July 2017 to June 2020.

In 2020, her life changed forever when Yeezy hired her as their architectural designer — a position she still retains. It was a career move that surprised her former employer, Joe Toscano.

He told the Sydney Morning Herald, “It was surprising because she was still so young in the profession,” despite being “very talented.”

Bianca Censori’s Career and Creative Vision

From an early age, Censori displayed a strong passion for creativity. This drive extended into her university years when she balanced academics with running her own jewelry business, Nylons.

In a 2016 interview with the fashion and culture website i-D, Censori shared how she juggled her busy schedule while pursuing her creative interests.

“I still wanted some sort of creative outlet, so I kept making [jewelry] as something to do on the side, and it grew into a business!” she explained.

During her three years at DP Toscano, she worked on a large apartment building’s interior design and created technical drawings for other projects. Her former employer had always been impressed with her confidence as a designer.

Bianca’s confidence and skill led to her employment at Yeezy, which began in November 2020.

In March 2022, Bianca participated in Melbourne Design Week’s “Vital Pleasures” exhibition. Her biography describes her work as art that “engages with philosophical, aesthetic, and cultural references: these tropes generate contextual frameworks in which…[my] objects [are designed].”

Two months later, Censori and her friend Tanil Raif (who also worked as an architectural designer for Yeezy then) delivered a guest lecture for the University of Malta.

During the lecture, which centered around the idea of primitive futurism, Censori disclosed a lot about her design style and her time at Yeezy.

She stated that as a designer and architect, she is “incessantly chasing the paradigm shift…but design in its essence will never be encapsulated by a single aesthetic movement…we believe the paradigm shift lies in humanizing design.”

Censori continued that understanding how humans interact within their man-made environments and addressing the needs of many inspire her simplistic and functional designs.

However, she highlights the irony of primitive futurism, stating, “It’s actually the application of the present…and will continue to adapt to what social, [economic], and political contexts dictate.”

Since joining Yeezy, Censori has collaborated with James Turrell, Valerio Olgiati, and Vincent Van Duysen. She also contributed to developing the “Donda language and aesthetic” alongside Kanye, described by Hypebeast as “a darker, broodier, more post-apocalyptic phase.”

In the virtual lecture, Raif revealed that he and Censori also helped design a stone-age-style residence in Joshua Tree, California, and a Sound Stage in Saudi Arabia. Both designs were described as taking “advantage of what nature has to offer.”

The two also participated in several of Ye’s Sunday Service performances, including one in Atlanta that created a direct biblical connection by seemingly allowing the congregation to walk on water.

In February 2023, she showcased her artistry stretching beyond architectural designs when she partnered with Raif to create an extraordinary “melting sculpture” for Cult Gaia.

Inside Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Marriage

When Censori began working for Yeezy in 2020, in the words of her former employer, Joe Toscano, “She obviously made an impression on Kanye West.”

Little is known about their initial interactions aside from their professional partnership. The couple made their first public appearance together in January 2023, spreading rumors of a blossoming romance.

They captured plenty of attention when they were snapped holding hands while making their way into the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills (per TMZ).

Her identity was unknown then, and she was referred to only as “mystery woman.” However, it seems Ye had dropped a hint about their relationship in December 2022, releasing a song called “Censori Overload.”

Later, it was revealed that Bianca and Kanye had tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2022 (a month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized), suggesting she started seeing Kanye earlier.

At first, many speculated the marriage was not official. However, it was later revealed that West and Censori were married with a “confidential license,” meaning the license was never made public (per LBC).

According to the Daily Mail, Kanye and Bianca’s marriage was officiated by James Mayfield (of Whispering Oaks Chapel) and took place in Palo Alto, California.

Beyond the now-deleted and rather bizarre Instagram posts, Ye has said nothing publicly about his marriage to Censori. In a post (which was subsequently screenshotted and shared on Instagram by @kanyewestplace), West wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side every day [sic].”

Censori has remained equally quiet on the subject of their marriage. However, her renewed Instagram account features a (very) few photos of the couple, with captions like, “forever with you @ye.”

In a video posted to TikTok in May 2023, Censori confirmed she is married, though she doesn’t reveal her husband.

While their social media presence projects a united front, it hasn’t deterred media speculation about the dynamics of their relationship. Some rumors have suggested that Kanye West exerts influence over Bianca Censori’s fashion choices or exercises control in their marriage.

However, as neither has publicly shared details about their relationship, such claims remain speculative at best. Furthermore, candid photos often show the couple looking loved-up and happy — a contrasting narrative to the rumors.

In November 2023, amid breakup rumors, the couple reunited in Dubai at the Atlantis Resort (per Hola!). The reunion came after the couple took time apart after a trip to Italy months earlier.

As recently as October 2024, following a period where they weren’t seen together, Ye and Censori faced further rumors of an imminent divorce. However, the couple were once again photographed together in Tokyo in December 2024.

Despite calling California home, Censori has a vast network of friends and family in Melbourne. It’s reasonable to expect her to make trips home to visit. Given Ye’s busy schedule and his children, he may not always be able to go with her.

Bianca’s Style and Public Persona

Censori’s fashion choices are headline-grabbing, barely there pieces that have become the topic of the celebrity media. However, she often wears “regular ” everyday outfits that don’t make the headlines as often.

Bianca’s style is eclectic, bold, unconventional, and sometimes controversial, but this is unsurprising given her background in design and architecture.

Furthermore, it is likely that Ye, also known for his incredibly creative mind, gives input into her garment choices, particularly when the pair step out together.

However, don’t be fooled into thinking Ye forces this on Censori. She is probably on board with her style and is no stranger to unconventional looks.

She modeled similar skin-baring styles in photos from her past on X before meeting West. X user @dondatimes echoed these sentiments, posting, “Bianca has always liked to dress this way, even before marrying Ye.”

She’s also worked with other stylists, including Gadir Rajab and Mowalola Ogunlesi, who are known for their racy designs.

At one point, rumors circulated that Censori’s family wanted to discuss her outfit choices with Kanye. However, Newsweek in March 2024 revealed that Bianca’s sister, Angelina, made it clear that her family supports her relationship with Ye.

She stated, “It’s all just bulls**t…We all support him. We support his new album. We support his new clothes he’s dropping.”

The support rang true when Bianca accompanied her sisters, Angelina and Alyssia, to Ye’s “Vulture’s 2” album release party in August 2024 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City (per TMZ).

The event also adorably featured North and Chicago taking the stage to perform “Bomb.”

Bianca’s fashion choices have drawn plenty of criticism from both the public and media outlets. On an outing where Censori wore a transparent rain poncho with nothing underneath, X users did not hold back in their comments.

@GeorgiaGal3 wrote, “At what point is it considered indecent exposure? Because any other every day citizen would’ve already caught a few charges,” with @burdentruth adding, “This is the longest psychiatric breakdown I’ve ever seen.”

As they say, any press is good press, and the couple sure knows how to turn heads and draw attention; it’s likely they know exactly what they’re doing.

Kanye West’s Relationship With Kim Kardashian Post-Divorce

Officially, Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian has said nothing about his new wife. West and Kardashian share four children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. Despite Kardashian remaining mum, it doesn’t stop the rumor mill from going into overdrive.

According to Grazia, Kardashian shared the quote, “I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do,” when news of the marriage between Ye and Censori became widely reported.

In the deleted Instagram post celebrating Censori, Ye thanked her for being “the most amazing step mom to our children.”

Censori (who resembles Kardashian uncannily) has also spent plenty of time with North in Los Angeles and Tokyo.

Given Censori’s role in the lives of the children Ye shares with Kardashian, fans are curious how Kim feels about Censori.

Sources close to Kardashian told the Daily Mail that she warned Ye to tell his new wife to “cover up” when she is around their kids. The insider also revealed that Kardashian is “surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

It appears that Ye and Censori have heeded the warning. Pictures taken with Censori and Ye’s children show her more covered than some of her other risqué styles.

Despite an initial rocky separation, Kardashian and Ye have seemingly come to an understanding regarding their children. According to TMZ, the divorce settlement included joint custody with “equal access” to all four children.

Kanye must also pay $200,000 in child support per month and cover 50% of the children’s educational and security-related expenses. The former couple has also agreed to attend mediation over any dispute that may arise regarding the children.

As is widely reported, West is viewed as a difficult person to be around, though since Censori has come into his life, he appears to be a lot happier and more focused with her around. Perhaps Bianca helps the rapper remain calm, allowing for a more amicable situation with his ex, Kim Kardashian.

What’s Next for Bianca Censori and Kanye West?

The notoriously private couple will likely continue to keep their personal life out of the spotlight, separated from what they want us to see.

According to Variety, a new documentary about Kanye’s life, filmed over the last six years, will be released in 2025 — the hugely anticipated mysterious project titled In Whose Name.

Given that the film will reveal “unfiltered aspects of celebrity life which confront the provocative opinions, grand visions, and bold contrarianism that defined [Ye],” Bianca Censori will likely play a more prominent role in the narrative.

This added spotlight has also fueled speculation about the couple’s personal life. Like many high-profile relationships, rumors about starting a family have surfaced. Some reports suggest West is eager to have children with Censori, though she may not share the same urgency.

One thing is clear: whatever decisions they make, the couple will likely keep them private, leaving the public to piece together the story from afar.

FAQ

Is Bianca Censori rich?

Bianca Censori’s Net Worth is valued at $1 million (per Celebrity Net Worth). While not destitute, she’s not nearly as wealthy as her husband. Kanye’s estimated net worth is $400 million, declining from over a billion (per Forbes).