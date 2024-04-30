Kim Kardashian, Who Once Said Kanye West “Always Dressed [Her],” Seen In Outfit That Screams Bianca Censori

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian seemed to be taking fashion cues from an unexpected source—Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori.

The reality TV queen, 43, was recently seen in Los Angeles sporting a look that bore an uncanny resemblance to an outfit choice made by 29-year-old Bianca, the current wife of her ex-husband.

Kim’s latest ensemble during an outing in the Woodland Hills neighborhood on Sunday was a daring blend of side-boob, posterior peek, and shoe leggings.

The backless Balenciaga halter top paired with leggings echoed the same style Bianca displayed about a year ago in June 2023, according to the Daily Mail.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was also pictured in her new ice-blonde hair, which was similar to the platinum-dyed shade Bianca was pictured in when she sported a similar backless halter top and leggings look.

The rapper’s ex-wife also previously wore a seemingly Bianca-inspired outfit that made fans call her “Kim Censori.”

Since marrying Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, Bianca has been building a reputation for stepping out in scantily clad outfits and risque looks over the past few months. Social media users have also speculated whether the Vultures 1 album maker is the one dressing his wife up in the headline-making outfits.

The SKIMS founder once said during an episode of The Kardashians that her ex-husband and father of her four children, Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, always dressed her up.

The CARNIVAL rapper, whose divorce with Kim was finalized in 2022, wanted to “quit everything and dedicate his life to being [her] stylist,” Kim said on the show, as quoted by Variety.

The SKIMS founder once said her ex-husband, Kanye West, “always dressed” her up

“Kanye’s always dressed me, always styled me,” she said, sitting in a restaurant with Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian during the episode.

The media mogul said at the time that the rapper had been sharing looks with her via email since the early 2000s. But even though it was their “thing,” she said a side of her wanted independence when it came to her style.

“That’s always really been our thing. But there’s also a side of me that wants total independence, too,” she said.