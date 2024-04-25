Bianca Censori Seen In Revealing Hot Pants After Kanye Makes Vulgar Comment About Her In Interview

ADVERTISEMENT

If you clicked on this story, chances are, you already know the drill: it’s another Bianca Censori risqué fashion escapade, this time exhibiting her stunning figure in a skin-tight white turtle neck top, sans bra, which she paired with micro hot pants, flashing her lower half. Naturally, her public appearance intersected with Kanye “Ye” West’s controversial foray into porn.

The 29-year-old was spotted on Wednesday (April 24) as she grabbed dinner with her hubby in West Hollywood, USA, the Daily Mail reported.

Bianca’s daring outfit was meticulously coordinated with Ye, who also chose an all-white ensemble but opted for baggy cargo pants and a matching jacket, a style he has often been seen sporting lately.

The couple’s outing follows the controversial announcement that Ye is expected to launch his own porn business sooner rather than later.

A representative for the 46-year-old rapper told TMZ on Wednesday (April 23) that the grammy-award-winner had been kicking around the idea of launching his own pornography studio and brand for a while.

They added that Ye was now “dead set on doing it … ’cause he and his partners are in advanced talks to actually get something up and running.”

On The Download podcast, Ye said he wanted a threesome with Michelle Obama and made vulgar comments about Bianca

“We’re told Kanye and co. have been talking about building an entire Yeezy Porn studio — which would be part of a broader adult entertainment division at the parent Yeezy company,” TMZ reported.

Moreover, the Gold Digger hitmaker has reportedly been talking to porn star Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband, Mike Moz, a notable figure in the adult industry, to help oversee the rapper’s project as a manager of some sort.

But as we now know, Ye has established himself as the controversial famous gift that keeps on giving, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that his porn project revelations were unveiled around the same time he stirred more uproar after making a lewd comment about his wife.

Ye wants to create Yeezy Porn studio amid the rapper expressing his preference for his wife to be “undressed”

Appearing on Justin LaBoy’s The Download podcast, in an episode that came out on Wednesday, the hip hop star not only said he would like to have a threesome with former US First Lady Michelle Obama but that he also preferred his spouse when she was “undressed.”

And to wrap the whole Ye-is-probably-the-most-scandalous-rapper-at-the-moment-saga, all of this sexually charged news emerged amid an incident that saw the Yeezy founder punching the wrong twin, who was apparently falsely accused of groping Bianca last week.

