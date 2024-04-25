Kanye West Is Releasing “Yeezy” Adult Films And Seeking Help From Stormy Daniels’ Ex-Husband

ADVERTISEMENT

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is ready to make waves in a new industry: adult entertainment.

Years after he admitted his struggles with porn addiction to the world, the 46-year-old rapper revealed that he is dipping his toes into the business of making adult films and wants to add “Yeezy porn” to his repertoire

In a very to-the-point message on Twitter, the Vultures 1 album maker released a short clip with the date April 24, 2024, and he declared: “YEEZY PORN IS CUMMING.”

“Go to Yeezy.com,” said a woman’s voice in the background of the clip, which was shared on Wednesday, April 24.

A Yeezy representative confirmed to TMZ that the ever-controversial rapper, married to architect and model Bianca Censori, has been toying with the idea of establishing his own pornography studio and brand for a while. The source also claimed the Heartless rapper has been in talks with his partners about getting the business alive and kicking.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is gearing up to add adult entertainment under his Yeezy umbrella

Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

As part of the goal of building an entire adult entertainment division, the representative said Ye is rolling out plans to have an entire Yeezy Porn studio and is also having conversations with Mike Moz to steer this chapter of his business.

Mike, a veteran in the porn business and ex-husband of American porn star and director Stormy Daniels, has worked in casting and art direction in the industry before spending the last decade as a producer. Ye has reportedly been talking to Mike about heading the new division under the Yeezy umbrella.

The Stronger rapper’s announcement comes years after Ye openly admitted his addiction to porn and referred to it as the reason his family was destroyed.

The Vultures 1 album maker made the announcement on social media and asked his audience to head to Yeezy.com

Ye, the brain behind Yeezy sneakers and the founder of the now-shuttered Donda Academy, is a father to ex-wife Kim’s four children: North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

He reportedly once said in a now-deleted post addressed to Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant: “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do.”

“Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he added.

A couple of years prior to those remarks, Ye said he had a “full-on porn addiction,” which he has been dealing with since he was young.

“For me, Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction,” he was quoted telling Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in 2019. “My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life.”

Ye, a father to North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, once blamed porn for destroying his family

Image credits: KimKardashian

The CARNIVAL rapper revealed that the addiction, which began in his childhood, was aggravated after the death of his mother, Donda, in 2007.

“From age five til now, having to kick the habit and it just presents itself in the open like it’s OK and I stand up and say, ‘No, it’s not ok,’” he added.

“I think when people have been addicted to something like, if you ask somebody that’s a drug addict it’s like you say, ‘Are you still addicted?’” he said at the time.

“Well yeah, you turn it off actually,” he continued. “It’s like, with God I’ve been able to beat things that had a full control of me.”

Fans had mixed reactions to Ye’s latest news and said he is “running out of ideas”

