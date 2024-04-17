Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
People Stunned By One More Bizarre Bianca Censori Look As She Walks Barefoot Around Disneyland
Celebrities, Entertainment

People Stunned By One More Bizarre Bianca Censori Look As She Walks Barefoot Around Disneyland

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted on a fun Disneyland date on Tuesday (April 16). 

The controversial rapper and the Aussie architect didn’t go unnoticed at the Anaheim, California, theme park despite donning outfits that were far more casual compared to the looks they’re normally photographed in.

Ye traded his usual all-black ensemble for a white hoodie and baggy eggshell pants. He accessorized his look with a pair of black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Bianca was covered up in a cream look, probably taking Disneyland’s young attendees into consideration.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted on a fun Disneyland date on Tuesday
People Stunned By One More Bizarre Bianca Censori Look As She Walks Barefoot Around Disneyland

Image credits: j.ace.m

However, she still managed to add her personal touch to the outfit by opting to skip shoes while walking around the theme park. 

Photos show the 29-year-old walking hand in hand with her husband, part of her feet and ankles wrapped using bandages that matched the color of her look.

The couple was in the park into the evening, taking advantage of Disneyland’s extended nights in April and May, and they dropped by the park’s Star Wars Nite celebrations, according to TMZ. Additionally, the couple didn’t miss the opportunity to enjoy one of the classics when Bianca climbed aboard a horse for a ride on the carousel.

The controversial rapper and the Aussie architect donned outfits that were far more casual compared to the looks they’re usually photographed in

People Stunned By One More Bizarre Bianca Censori Look As She Walks Barefoot Around Disneyland

Image credits: j.ace.m

Bianca added her personal touch to the outfit by opting to skip shoes while walking around the theme park

Image credits: j.ace.m

Bianca’s covered-up Disney look dramatically contrasts her more revealing outfits, which sometimes leave her chest and privates exposed.

Recently, the 29-year-old model stepped out with Ye in a sheer midi-dress that was compared to a “human-sized condom” and “cling wrap” online. She was also photographed at a warehouse alongside the “Vultures” rapper wearing a see-through top.

During her vacation in Venice, Italy last September, the Australian architect made what was arguably her boldest fashion statement, using a purple cushion to cover her bare chest. She paired this look with a translucent bodysuit and high heels.

While her most recent look may not be revealing, it still violates the theme park’s attire policies. Disneyland’s website includes “bare feet” on their list of inappropriate attire, adding that “attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks may result in refusal of admittance or ejection.”

Bored Panda has contacted Disneyland for comment.

People reacted to the couple’s Disneyland looks

People Stunned By One More Bizarre Bianca Censori Look As She Walks Barefoot Around Disneyland

People Stunned By One More Bizarre Bianca Censori Look As She Walks Barefoot Around Disneyland

People Stunned By One More Bizarre Bianca Censori Look As She Walks Barefoot Around Disneyland

People Stunned By One More Bizarre Bianca Censori Look As She Walks Barefoot Around Disneyland

People Stunned By One More Bizarre Bianca Censori Look As She Walks Barefoot Around Disneyland

People Stunned By One More Bizarre Bianca Censori Look As She Walks Barefoot Around Disneyland

People Stunned By One More Bizarre Bianca Censori Look As She Walks Barefoot Around Disneyland

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! No more of these people!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
12 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The comment at the end from Justice Painstil....surely that's Kanye or a close associate/brainwashed creepy minion? These 2 engender nothing in me, all I see is a pointless moment in space and time coming from nowhere and go going nowhere in particular. I'm sure they think they are making some kinda profound and oh so cohesive statement....but they simply just really are Not.

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
