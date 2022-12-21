So, are you ready to check out our selection of fun New Year’s trivia questions and answers? Sure you are! Once you’ve skimmed through the questions (or played the game!), rank these New Year’s Eve trivia questions, so the best ones find their way to the top of this list. And lastly, we truly hope this list will contribute to you finally staying awake long enough to see the calendar on your phone turn to the next year.

And if you’ve never searched for anything related to New Year’s Eve trivia, you might be pleasantly surprised by the variety of these questions. There are some New Year trivia questions dedicated to celebration traditions from all around the world, a couple on history, and a whole load of questions that are purely for your entertainment. All in all, it would be one well-rounded trivia game if you do decide to play it. Oh, and if you’re concerned whether your knowledge would be sufficient enough to answer these questions, know this - they’re fairly easy New Year’s Eve trivia that shouldn’t cause too much head scratching and uhmmm-ing.

If your days of wild parties are long gone, you might be struggling with coming up with some ingenious ideas on what to do on New Year’s Eve. After all, midnight is well past your usual bedtime, and it’s a real task to stay awake until the fireworks start (and finally end, dang it), and you can finally go to bed. And while there, in fact, are plenty of ideas on what to do on this evening that happens once a year (just like any other evening), here’s our suggestion - a round of New Year’s trivia to keep you awake and alert.

#1 What is one of the top New Year’s resolutions?

#2 Which festival is held in Antarctica to celebrate New Year’s?

#3 Name two symbols of the Chinese New Year.

#4 How large is the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball in diameter?

#5 From what Roman god does the month of January get its name?

#6 On what calendar is Chinese New Year based?

#7 About how many people watch the Waterford crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop on television each year?

#8 What Australian city has one of the largest New Year’s celebrations?

#9 At one minute before midnight in Spain, twelve of what is eaten before the clock strikes for the New Year?

#10 What was the first year there were fireworks for the New York New Year’s Eve celebration?

#11 About 360 million glasses of what drink are served in the United States each New Year’s Eve?

#12 The earliest known New Year’s celebration was 4,000 years ago in Mesopotamia.

#13 What country celebrate by popping firecrackers (to ward off evil spirits)?

#14 Many New Year's and Christmas traditions can be traced back to which Pagan holiday?

#15 What ancient Greek God's celebrations inspired Baby New Year?

#16 What is the original reason that the time balls were invented?

#17 In Miami, Florida, how do they mark the arrival of the New Year?

#18 How many times do Buddhist temples in Japan ring their bells for the New Year?

#19 Where in the world do men dress up as demons on New Year’s to scare the kids into behaving well?

#20 Where is it considered to be good luck to wear red underwear on New Year’s?

#21 Who revised the Julian Calendar and made the start of the New Year to January 1?

#22 The cartoon film “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” was released in what year?

#23 In what year did New Year’s Day in USA become a federal holiday?

#24 Instead of a ball, what does Miami Florida ring in the New Year with?

#25 What are the top 6 categories when it comes to New Year’s resolutions?

#26 When did the New Year's Eve Ball first drop in Times Square?

#27 When did partiers first celebrate New Year's Eve in Times Square?

#28 What is the translation of the title of the song “Auld Lang Syne”?

#29 What food do people in the Southern United States often eat for good luck on New Year’s Eve?

#30 At mid-night on New Year’s in America, it is traditional to kiss and sing what song?

#31 Who was the poet that recorded the words to the Scottish ballad “Auld Lang Syne” in 1788?

#32 What is the geometrical shape of the Waterford crystal ball that is dropped in Times Square on New Year’s Eve?

#33 When was the first Tournament of Roses, Pasadena in New Year's day, California?

#34 Which British singing group was unable to pass a Decca record’s audition on January 1, 1962?

#35 Who was the first broadcast host of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration?

#36 Which calendar is used most widely in the world today and upon which is based a January 1st New Year?

#37 Many people celebrate on New Year’s Eve by drinking and kissing someone at midnight.

#38 Different countries use different calendars to mark the beginning of the year, some the Julian, some the Gregorian, some the Lunar, and others.

#39 Where the 1980 Rose Parade was held with the Rose Bowl featuring 18 million flowers designed in floats?

#40 Which tradition was started by Ancient Romans which was stemmed from their Saturnalia festival?

#41 When did England and its American colonies officially adopt January 1st as New Year?

#42 Which country begins the year after the Nile River flood which happens when the star Sirius rises?

#43 Among the 7th-century pagans of Flanders and the Netherlands, What was the custom do the first day of the new year?

#44 Which orchestra traditionally performs a New Year’s concert on the morning of New Year’s Day?

#45 What is another name for the Old Year?

#46 How long does First Night, a North American artistic and cultural celebration on New Year’s Eve take place?

#47 What is New Year’s Six?

#48 Where the firework tradition began?

#49 The Danes jump off the chair at the stroke of midnight to literally “leap” into a luck-filled new year.

#50 In what country, the tradition of molybdomancy is practiced to foresee people’s fortune for the next year?

#51 In what country, coins are baked into sweets and whoever finds the coins has good luck for the next year?

#52 When was Babylonian New Year celebrated?

#53 How much confetti is dropped in Times Square on New Year's Eve?

#54 What newspaper sponsored the first-ever Times Square New Year's Eve party?

#55 Which calendar was invented during the French Revolution to observe the new age of liberty?

#56 January derives from which language?

#57 Which 1000-year long song was launched on January 1, 2000?

#58 How many Americans make a New Year’s resolution?

#59 Where in the world will you find the Mummers Parade on New Year’s in which participants perform a walk through the city in unique costumes?

#60 When were LEDs first introduced in a Times Square New Year’s ball?

#61 Who is the woman, typically credited with sewing the first-ever American flag, who was born on New Year’s Day in 1752?

#62 What is the science fiction horror novel, written by Mary Shelley, that was first published on New Year’s Day in 1818?

#63 Ellis Island officially opened on New Year’s Day in what year?

#64 Which country smashes plates and other old dishes to ward off bad spirits during New Years?

#65 Which annual holiday, observed for 7 days, begins the day after Christmas and ends on New Year’s Day?

#66 In Brazil it is common to throw what into the ocean on New Year’s Eve?

#67 How many people were in attendance of the first New Year’s Eve celebration at Times Square?

#68 The Times Square New Year’s celebration did not occur in 1942 and 1943 due to what?

#69 What is the name of the 2013 romance film which follows a man while he time-travels back to New Year’s Eve?

#70 Janus, the Roman God who January is named after, is known for what interesting trait?

#71 How many versions of the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball have there been to date?

#72 What materials made up the first-ever Times Square New Year's Eve Ball?

#73 How much did the first Times Square New Year's Eve Ball weigh?

#74 On what date was New Year’s celebrated in ancient Rome?

#75 On New Year Eve in 1985, what entertainer died in a controversial airplane crash?

#76 What is the name of the calendar that marked January 1st as New Years in 1582?

#77 What was the name of the movie which generated the highest box office sales for a one shown on New Year’s Day?

#78 In what ancient country were eggs given as gifts on New Year’s Day?

#79 If you are in Scotland on New Year’s eve, who do you kiss at midnight?

#80 New Year’s Eve is celebrated on the same date all over the world.

#81 People eat special foods on New Year’s Eve and Day believing they will bring good things during the coming year.

#82 The ball that falls on New Year’s Eve in Time’s Square has always been made of Waterford crystal.

#83 The top New Year’s resolution is to make more money in the coming year.

#84 Which king accepted January 1st as the date for New Year In 46 B.C?

#85 Which country in the Central Pacific is the first location to ring in the new year each year?

#86 When did the baby as a symbol of the new year start?

#87 What is another name for The Odunde Festival which is celebrated in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on the second Sunday of June?

#88 What is the name of the New Year in Sunni Islamic culture which marks the beginning of a new year?

#89 When did Scottish poet Robert Burns publish the Scots Musical Museum containing the song “Auld Lang Syne”?

#90 New Year’s Eve is called Hogmanay, and ‘first footing’ remains a popular custom for Scottish.

#91 Who usually hang onions on doorsteps for their children’s goodwill?

#92 Who wear brand-new yellow underwear to welcome in the New Year?

#93 What country sprinkles salt on the doorsteps as soon as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day and is considering good luck?

#94 In Filipino culture, wearing clothes in polka dots design symbolizing prosperity is a must.

#95 In Greece, Mexico, and the Netherlands, people consider round cakes to symbolize the circle of life.

#96 Pigs symbolize progress in countries like Austria, Portugal, and Cuba. So, eating pork on New Year’ Eve is common as a way to attract prosperity for the next 365 days.

#97 It’s customary for Irish people to sleep with a mistletoe under their pillow on New Year’s Eve.

#98 Smashing a peppermint version of what animal is considered good luck in New York?

#99 On average, how many babies are born each Jan. 1 in the United States?

#100 The Dutch believe eating what on New Year's Day will bring good luck?

#101 What two years did the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball not drop?