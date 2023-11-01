Sharon And Ozzy Osbourne Mock Bianca Censori’s And Kanye West’s Controversial Looks, Win Halloween

ADVERTISEMENT

While some celebrities go all out with their Halloween looks, dressing up as notoriously terrifying characters—such as the NBA player Victor Wembanyama, who channeled Slender Man—or opting for an extravagant animal costume—like Heidi Klum’s peacock— others choose to dress up as fellow celebs.

This time, it was television personality Sharon Osbourne and her husband, Ozzy, who dressed up as lovebirds Bianca Censori and Kanye West.

The confident 71-year-old recreated one of the Australian architect’s most risqué looks by covering her bare chest with a purple cushion and rocking a translucent body suit and high heels on the bottom.

Censori was photographed wearing this racy attire while vacationing with the American rapper in Venice, Italy last September, causing quite a stir among the local population.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne surprised the world with their hilarious costumes of lovebirds Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Image credits: sharonosbourne

As for the heavy metal musician, he channeled Kanye with a hooded black look with loose-fitting pants identical to the one he wore in the Bel Paese.

After sharing their unique Halloween costumes with the world, Sharon and Ozzy were applauded for their creativity and harmless sense of humor.

Bianca Censori’s barely-there looks have made the headlines all throughout the summer after she was captured strolling around Europe and Japan wearing see-through bodysuits made of tights material.



Kanye and Bianca made the headlines during the summer after strolling around Europe in unconventional outfits

Image Credits: Getty Images

The 28-year-old architect’s mesh outfits— which were later revealed to have been personally designed by the pair at an atelier with the help of an in-house team—were met with backlash by many Italians, who deemed them highly inappropriate.

There is no “structural process” when it comes to creating her peculiar pieces, collaborator Mowalola Ogunlesi explained. All they do is buy tight material, “style it, and cut it on Censori.”



The Australian architect is known for her risqué looks, often made of translucent mesh fabric

Image Credits: Getty Images

The hip-hop star and Bianca tied the knot in an unofficial ceremony in January 2023, just two months after Ye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

Bianca’s bold outfits may not be ideal for going grocery shopping or even walking along the Florentine streets, but they certainly make for a head-turning Halloween costume.

“You’ve won Halloween”, an enthusiastic fan commented on Sharon’s Instagram post, which she shared with her 1.3 million followers.

“Kanye and Bianca should be f*** flatterrrred,” another user wrote.

A third person said: “I’M DYING SHARON hahahahhaa you guys are in another level”

You can take a look at the original extravagant outfits below

Image credits: PageSix

The 74-year-old Black Sabbath member and the former X Factor judge had previously confirmed that they would be recreating the couple’s iconic looks on their show, The Osbournes Podcast. Last week, Sharon revealed, “I’m gonna get the big purple pillow and the tights…It’ll be fabulous. Don’t you think it would great?”

After all, a promise is a promise.



People celebrated the pair for their brilliant costume idea

