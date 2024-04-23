Kanye West Brutally Roasted For Revealing His Bedroom Fantasies With Michelle Obama

ADVERTISEMENT

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, made his sexual fantasies known to the world, and some of them involved former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The ever-controversial rapper, currently married to 29-year-old model Bianca Censori, reportedly made the comment during an appearance on Justin LaBoy’s podcast called The Download.

Social media users launched a tirade against Ye and branded his remarks as “the most outrageous thing” he could possibly say.

Rapper Ye made the “sick” remarks on Justin LaBoy’s podcast called The Download

Image credits: The Download With Justin Laboy

When the podcast host asked Ye, “Who’s one other woman y’all gonna have a threesome with? You could pick anyone in the world,” the Heartless rapper took a moment and laughed as he offered his response.

“Michelle Obama! You gotta f— the [former] president’s wife!” the Grammy-winner replied.

The internet didn’t like his response one bit and lashed out at the Vultures 1 album creator.

“This is sick,” one said, while another wrote in a sarcasm-laden comment, “Kanye, I’m sure Michelle is flattered but that invitation seems a little unrealistic. Maybe start with something more achievable, like learning to chew with your mouth closed.”

Obama fans slammed the rapper and said he was “disrespecting his wife,” Bianca Censori

Image credits: Michelle Obama

Some thought of what his current wife might think of his response to the eyebrow-raising question.

“Exactly what is Kanye West talking about? He’s disrespecting his wife, Bianca Censori. I wouldn’t be surprised if she filed for divorce after hearing this,” one said.

Ye and the Obamas have had some verbal sparring ever since former President Barack Obama occupied the most important office in the White House.

Reports about Barack making an off-the-record comment about Ye being a “jackass” circulated in 2009 after the CARNIVAL rapper infamously interrupted Taylor Swift’s MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech.

Ye has been called a “jackass” by former president Barack Obama during his term at the White House

Barack was later asked about his thoughts on Ye during a 2012 interview with The Atlantic’s David Samuels at a political fundraiser in New York City.

“I like Kanye,” Barack was quoted saying during the interview. “He’s a Chicago guy. Smart. He’s very talented.”

“Even though you called him a jackass?” David asked the former president, who has spent two tenures at the Oval Office.

“He is a jackass,” Barack added. “But he’s talented.”