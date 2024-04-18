Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kanye West Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Punching Man Who Groped Bianca
Celebrities, News

Kanye West Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Punching Man Who Groped Bianca

Interview
Update from Thursday, April 18, 4:30 pm CET:

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed with Bored Panda that LAPD officers responded on April 17,  at around 12:30 am local time, to a “battery investigation” on 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard.

The address corresponds to the famous Château Marmont Hotel, where Kanye fought the man who allegedly groped Bianca.

Highlights
  • Kanye West was implicated in a battery case after allegedly defending Bianca Censori from assault.
  • Bianca was reportedly sexually assaulted, prompting Kanye to react by punching the alleged assailant.
  • Los Angeles Police plans to interview Kanye and witnesses about the altercation.

“A battery report was completed,” an LAPD spokesperson told Bored Panda in an email. “We cannot confirm any suspect information.”

Trigger warning: sexual assault

Kanye West is currently facing legal complications after being involved in a physical altercation following allegations that someone sexually assaulted his wife, Bianca Censori, prompting “Ye” to retaliate.

The 46-year-old rapper was reportedly named as the suspect in a battery report after he allegedly punched a man in the face on Tuesday night (April 16) in Los Angeles, USA, following initial reports that Bianca had been pushed or grabbed by the stranger.

Following the altercation, Ye and his 29-year-old spouse reportedly took off, leaving the man behind, who was said to not require any treatment for potential injuries.

Kanye West faces legal trouble for allegedly physically retaliating in response to reports of his wife, Bianca Censori, being assaulted

Kanye West Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Punching Man Who Groped Bianca

Image credits: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As of TMZ’s latest report published on Wednesday (April 17), the local police have been planning on reaching out to Ye for his side of the story while also seeking out witnesses to speak to.

On Wednesday at 10:16 pm local time, TMZ reported that claims that Bianca had been “grabbed” were “grossly inadequate as a description of what happened” and clarified that “Bianca was physically assaulted,” the Yeezy founder’s representatives said.

They added: “The assailant didn’t merely collide into her.

“He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses.

“She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

Lately, the controversial fashion designer has found himself squarely in the crosshairs of the law.

Earlier this month, a Yeezy employee filed a lawsuit against him for “severe discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.”

The employee, Trevor Phillips, worked for Ye’s Yeezy fashion line and the now-closed unaccredited Christian private school, Donda Academy, for about nine months.

Ye allegedly punched a man in the face on Tuesday night (April 16) in Los Angeles, USA

Kanye West Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Punching Man Who Groped Bianca

Image credits: j.ace.m

Trevor alleged that the Gold Digger hitmaker made antisemitic comments, berated his employees, and even wanted to put a jail in Donda Academy, which taught pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade.

According to the lawsuit filed by Trevor in Los Angeles Superior Court on April 2, the rapper perpetuated a dangerous rhetoric “in front of the schoolchildren.”

It further alleged: “Kanye started to openly discuss how he only likes to date White women.

“Then addressing the two school children, Kanye told them that he wanted them to shave their heads and that he intended to put a jail at the school — and that they could be locked in cages.

“The staff quickly distracted the children, and escorted them out of the room.”

Ye’s reps asserted that Bianca was sexually assaulted by the man the rapper allegedly punched

@officallyjordanmoore Spotted: Kanye West & Bianca Censori are at Disneyland! #kanye #kanyewest #kanyeatdisneyland #kanyewestandbiancacensori #dca #disneycelebs #celebsatdisney #kanye #ye #kanyewest ♬ original sound – Jordan Moore

Ye threatened to punch Trevor in the face, the lawsuit alleged. The artist then had an apparent change of heart. 

Punching one fist in the air in an imitation of Mario’s celebratory dance in the Mario Bros. video game, Ye allegedly said that he would give Trevor “one more chance.”

Bored Panda has contacted Ye’s representatives and Trevor’s lawyer for comment.

“Good for defending his wife,” a reader commented

Kanye West Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Punching Man Who Groped Bianca

Kanye West Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Punching Man Who Groped Bianca

Kanye West Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Punching Man Who Groped Bianca

Kanye West Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Punching Man Who Groped Bianca

Kanye West Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Punching Man Who Groped Bianca

Kanye West Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Punching Man Who Groped Bianca

Kanye West Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Punching Man Who Groped Bianca

Kanye West Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Punching Man Who Groped Bianca

Kanye West Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Punching Man Who Groped Bianca

Kanye West Under Police Investigation After Allegedly Punching Man Who Groped Bianca

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hey, my name is Andréa and some people call me "Dré". I hate the nickname Andy. I'm a journalist and I write for the News Team at Bored Panda, which is a recently introduced team. I cover anything that's breaking news or in general news within the world of pop culture and other areas such as science, nature, and more. You'll see me often chase after a source to get an original quote in my articles.

Read more »
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).

In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Kristie French
Kristie French
Kristie French
Community Member
53 minutes ago

She has no shoes on. Looks likes she is wearing ace bandages on her feet. Gross

Sweet Fanny Adams
Sweet Fanny Adams
Sweet Fanny Adams
Community Member
25 minutes ago

BP, who is bribing you to write about those people? Please don't. Prašau

POST
Kristie French
Kristie French
Kristie French
Community Member
53 minutes ago

She has no shoes on. Looks likes she is wearing ace bandages on her feet. Gross

Sweet Fanny Adams
Sweet Fanny Adams
Sweet Fanny Adams
Community Member
25 minutes ago

BP, who is bribing you to write about those people? Please don't. Prašau

