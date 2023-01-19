Photos from school have the magic ability to capture the moment and remind us of what life was like back then. Actresses’ or actors’ yearbook photos allow us to see the regular human beings before stardom hit them. They were just regular students with their own styles and hobbies. It seems like yearbook photos throw us all back to the years of school and piles of homework. These types of old celebrity photos are full of nostalgia and a certain prestige.

The feeling of nostalgia is strange at best — when we see a moment we can relate to, we start to long for it, even if we weren’t a part of that exact one. These old yearbook photos do just that — awaken the sentimental feelings inside us. Also, old school photos showcase just how cool fashion was back in the day. The best examples are the ‘80s yearbook photos, where the hairstyles were so crazy that they inspired newer 21st-century hairstyles. This is thanks to the great power that nostalgia has.

Many of the celebrities we know today weren’t born straight into the upper crust — they were just regular students too. We can clearly see that when we look up some celebrity yearbook photos. People change and photos as such perfectly demonstrate that transformation. These photos can also be a good marketing tool for the stars. By uploading some senior yearbook photos, celebrities can appear to their fans as more relatable, down-to-Earth people. The more relevant a star is, the bigger the chance of holding their fans’ attention.

So, if you are on the road to becoming the next big star, you need an awesome yearbook photo in your arsenal. If you are looking for style and pose examples, the list of celebrities yearbook photos below might be just for you. The entries there could charm a fan with looks alone. If you find a celebrity photo you love, upvote it. Otherwise, if you’ve got a story to share about a celebrity's school years, leave a comment below.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep picked up her love for acting in high school, while also participating in cheering and swimming as extracurricular activities.

Angelina Jolie

It seems like Angelina Jolie was a diamond in the rough — a student with hidden talents who attended Beverly Hills High School and soon became an iconic movie star.

Isn't she John Voight's daughter?

Steve Martin

Steve Martin might be using some magic tricks he picked up during high school, because his aging stopped when this photo was taken. Real magic.

Did not recognize him with black hair.

Jessica Chastain

While she might have left high school without a diploma at hand (she got her diploma later), she did leave her classmates and friends with quite a yearbook photo.

Emma Stone

As her surname suggests, she took some stone-cold photos in her primary and high school years. Well, her shoulder-length hair still suits her.

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum, Magic Mike himself, was always a charming person. That suit alone screams charisma and confidence.

Amanda Seyfried

It seems like Amanda Seyfried has been a hard-working person even since before her stardom. During her final school years, she appeared in As the World Turns and found time for primping her hair.

This picture could have been taken yesterday

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt played tennis, golf, and was a member of the debate team while earning outstanding marks. Pitt also performed in musicals and plays at school.

Matt Damon

Sporting that leather bomber jacket, it seems like Matt Damon was starting to accept the upcoming life of being cool.

Matthew McConaughey

Alright, alright, alright. If there was an undeniable fact in this world, it would probably be that Matthew McConaughey has had those charming characteristics since his high school years.

Zac Efron

Zac wore collared shirts and had a bowl cut before he became the most prototypical hot person on Earth.

Ben Affleck

With looks like these, stardom is only a step away. Ben Affleck started to audition for a ton of roles while he was still a full-time student at Cambridge Rindge & Latin School.

Jennifer Aniston

Who could have guessed that the serious-looking Jennifer Aniston would later star in one of the biggest comedy series — Friends? Certainly not her classmates.

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis with hair? Well, judging from the photo alone, it seems like Bruce Willis can pull off a look both with and without hair.

Alec Baldwin

From the picture alone, it is easy to say that Alec Baldwin was quite athletic and stylish in his younger years of school.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey made the decision to drop out of 11th grade to pursue an acting career in New York after learning that he would need to attend summer school to graduate.

Sandra Bullock

If you are a fan of spot the difference games, can you notice how much Sandra Bullock has changed over the decades? Answer — not that much.

Yup! Her style has changed 😂😂

Will Smith

The star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air himself, Will Smith seemed to have found his path in school. He started his music career at only 16 years old.

Halle Berry

Berry did well throughout four years of high school. The actress served as her school paper's editor, a cheerleader, and a member of the Honor Society.

Tommy Lee Jones

Before becoming a sheriff in No Country For Old Men and a G-man in Men In Black, it seems like Tommy Lee Jones was sporting a suit since his high school days.

Mandy Moore

Before rising to the top with her vocal skills, she fashioned quite a haircut. One might call it a Karen haircut, but it seems to fit her perfectly.

Michael Richards

Kramer! Michael Richards, known for his wild role as Kramer in Seinfeld, looks quite different from the character we all have grown to love.

Peter Davidson

Comparing current Peter Davidson with the photo, one might think that the SNL comedian hasn’t aged a day.

Ellen Degeneres

Before becoming the queen of daytime TV, Ellen Degeneres was a queen of highschool photos too. It seems like her smile hasn’t disappeared over the years.

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon, who attended school under the name Laura Jeane, has referred to herself as one of the popular geeky girls who enjoyed reading and did well in school.

Jamie Foxx

Eric Marlon Bishop, also known as Foxx, had dreams of joining the Dallas Cowboys. In high school, he played football and basketball.

Chris Pratt

As part of the "Teenage Dirtbag" TikTok fad, Chris Pratt posted his school photo. One can admit that he appeared much more like a clean-cut darling than a teenage dirtbag.

Blake Lively

2004 doesn't seem that long ago, yet almost two decades have passed. And for Blake Lively, she ages like wine. There’s not much to add. Iconic.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart wasn’t always the Twilight star she is known as today. During her school years, she was just a simple student with a cool haircut. She certainly doesn’t look like someone who could sink her teeth into someone’s neck.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox is a truely a mysterious person. In the photo she seems calm and smiling, but in Friends, she is the complete opposite.

Julia Roberts

Every Georgia state resident has a big smile on their face. Julia Robert, a student of Campbell High School, Georgia, maintained the same adorable smile for a long time.

Tom Cruise

The greatest stuntman and actor of Hollywood had to finish school too. It seems like Tom Cruise has aged like fine wine — only getting better over the years.

Robin Williams

Despite being a shy student, the comic liked high school. Williams competed on the track squad at Redwood High School in California, where he set a relay record.

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks has been a great performer since his high school days. Focusing more on drama works, Tom Hanks wasn’t very popular in high school.

George Clooney

He might have stolen millions of dollars in Ocean Eleven, but by the looks of it — he stole a lot of hearts in high school.

Lorraine Bracco

Before she became Tony Soprano’s psychiatrist, Lorraine Bracco crafted quite a look for her yearbook photo. She seems to have been rocking the same hairstyle since high school.

Sam Elliott

The narrator for The Dude and spiritual brother of Ron Swanson, Sam Elliot seems to wear the same smile today as he did in this photo.

H-How is that Sam Elliott?

Lucy Liu

It’s not hard to imagine why Lucy Liu was “the star” of the high school she went to. With her stylish looks, Lucy seems to perfectly epitomize the ‘80s look.

Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard seems to have matured quite a lot since his childhood photo. For one thing, the freckles seem to have disappeared.

Sally Struthers

It seems like the hairstyle of Sally Struthers changed a lot since this photo was taken. From bowl shaped, short straight hair, to a curly, almost messy bundle of hair.

January Jones

Before her portrayal of the housewife Betty in Mad Men, January Jones sported quite a radical look in her school years. Colorful clothes highlighted her unique smile.

Busy Philipps

Born Elizabeth Jean Philipps, she got stuck with the nickname “Busy” after a series of conflicts. It seems like Busy Philipps' energy and joyful attitude hadn’t left her.

Lucy Hale

The star of Pretty Little Liars, Lucy Hale has worn her bangs for a very long time. Coupled with a wide smile, it’s not a mystery why she became a famous star.

Jimmy Fallon

Prince of night time shows — Jimmy Fallon might be known for his comedy skills today, but in his high school years, he might have been the king of style.

Nick Offerman

It seems like Nick Offerman didn’t have to do a lot to become Ron Swanson. With a beard or without it, Nick’s jawline is able to capture any man’s and woman's heart.

Matt Bomer

Sometimes a smile can become a signature element of a person. For Matt Bomer, his smile seems to have stayed with him since the ‘90s till this very day.

Megan Fox

While Megan Fox might have been a mean girl in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, in reality, she had that sweet and kind-hearted look in her student years.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman didn’t start out as an A+ actress — she had to put in some work in her education first. She even competed in the Intel Science Talent Search competition.

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand wasn’t always a subject of South Park parodies and a big star. Streisand, who was raised in Brooklyn, went to Erasmus Hall High School.

Lea Michele

An actress, singer, songwriter and an author — Lea Michele does it all and does it wonderfully. The smile in her photo proves that she is photogenic too.

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner, the guy from Twilight we all have come to know and like, was a spiky haired kid in his younger days.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence was just a student in good old Louisville, Kentucky. With a smile like that, stardom was no-brainer for her.

Amy Adams

To some, high school is just a step for higher education, but for Amy Adams, it was the end goal. At least she left them with a nice photo for the yearbook.

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana embraced the ‘90s with her hairstyle. This student of Newtown High School drastically changed her hairstyle since the taking of this photo.

Rachel Bilson

No one can deny that Rachel Bilson is a veteran of many different drama series. It seems like the smile she had since school hasn’t disappeared.

Jake Gyllenhaal

When you are from a talented family of filmmakers, you have to have that certain look of creativity on your face. Jake Gyllenhaal has had it for quite a long time, judging by the picture alone.

Bill Murray

You might have not guessed, but Bill Murray played in a rock group named The Dutch Masters. Rumors are that he also participated in the chess club of his school.

Christopher Lloyd

It’s Back to the Future with this actor. Christopher looks as sharp in his high school years as he does right now — that crisp suit removes a few years.

Gabrielle Union

Looking at the photo, one might think she was the head cheerleader for the Falcons’ basketball team. With such a smile on her face, Gabrielle Union seems to have enjoyed school.

David Duchovny

Even before he became a drunkard author living in LA and a very curious FBI agent, it seems that David Duchovny already had that cool guy look.

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh, known for her fictional character Dr. Addison Montgomery, shared this photo on her Twitter account. A throwback to the good old days.

Taraji P. Henson

As a high school student, the Hidden Figures actress already had aspirations of becoming a Hollywood superstar. Just look at that stylish look.

Divine, AKA Harris Glenn Milstead

Harris Glenn Milstead, known more as Divine, was the student of Towson High School before he became a star of many John Waters movies.

Pam Grier

Before her Valerie Gordon and Jackie Brown days, Pam Grier was just a student of Denver’s East High School.

Anna Faris

Anna Faris seems to have retained her smile over the years. The Scary Movie star also had quite the bangs in her earlier years.

Billy Bob Thornton

A goatee wasn’t always a part of the Billy Bob Thornton look. During his student years in Malvern High School, his “classic look” was only starting to develop. 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Split between NYC and Washington, D.C., Julia Louis-Dreyfus still found the time to pose for the photo in her Holton-Arms School yearbook.

Annette Bening

In 1975, Annette Bening graduated from Patrick Henry High School in San Diego. She studied drama and continued to work in the field after getting her diploma.

Winona Ryder

Before Winona Ryder was a mother living in Hawkins, Indiana, she was a student herself in Petaluma High School.

Viola Davis

The actress admitted to doing plays and sketches in the park while still in high school. She competed in high school theatrical contests as well.

Mariah Carey

Ice Cube

O'Shea Jackson Sr, known as Ice Cube, always had his own style. And honestly, the pink really suits him.

Anna Kendrick

Before the cup song and the tons of nominations for a lot of prestigious awards, Anna Kendrick was just a student at Deering High School.

Farrah Fawcett

For Farrah Fawcett, international fame came with the lead role in Charlie's Angels, but before that she was a student of W. B. Ray High School.

Will Ferrell

Who could have known that Will Ferrell was a serious-looking dude back in his younger days. Apparently, the renowned comedian is a holder of several school records related to sports.

John Belushi

John Belushi seems to be a phenomenal comedian and from the pose he pulled off — a great wrestler too. His career might have been made in SNL, but his looks developed in high school.

Mr. T

Mr. T is Mr. Serious in both his acting roles and in his yearbook photo. That cool pose and steely eyes can melt the heart of any person.

Traci Lords (Then Nora Kuzma)

Different name — same hair. Long hair with curly ends — Traci Lords, known as Nora Kuzma before, owns this hairstyle and it seems like she won't be changing it anytime soon.

Peter Falk

When you’re talking about detectives and police officers, Peter Falk can’t be avoided. Rocking that unique smile since his senior yearbook photo, Peter looks quite charming in this one.

Theresa Russell

This photo was taken in 1973, just around the time Theresa Russell picked up modeling. Although she did drop out of school at 16, she joined an acting school afterwards.

Demi Moore

Before becoming one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood and co-star of Tom Cruise, Demi Moore seems to have switched many schools before finishing her formal education.

Katharine Ross

Before appearing in The Graduate and many other great films, Katharine Ross studied and then graduated from Las Lomas High School. Later, she joined an actors’ workshop.

Linnea Quigley (Then Barbara Quigley)

