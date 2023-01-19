Celebrities Also Went To School Too And These 95 Yearbook Photos Prove It
Photos from school have the magic ability to capture the moment and remind us of what life was like back then. Actresses’ or actors’ yearbook photos allow us to see the regular human beings before stardom hit them. They were just regular students with their own styles and hobbies. It seems like yearbook photos throw us all back to the years of school and piles of homework. These types of old celebrity photos are full of nostalgia and a certain prestige.
The feeling of nostalgia is strange at best — when we see a moment we can relate to, we start to long for it, even if we weren’t a part of that exact one. These old yearbook photos do just that — awaken the sentimental feelings inside us. Also, old school photos showcase just how cool fashion was back in the day. The best examples are the ‘80s yearbook photos, where the hairstyles were so crazy that they inspired newer 21st-century hairstyles. This is thanks to the great power that nostalgia has.
Many of the celebrities we know today weren’t born straight into the upper crust — they were just regular students too. We can clearly see that when we look up some celebrity yearbook photos. People change and photos as such perfectly demonstrate that transformation. These photos can also be a good marketing tool for the stars. By uploading some senior yearbook photos, celebrities can appear to their fans as more relatable, down-to-Earth people. The more relevant a star is, the bigger the chance of holding their fans’ attention.
So, if you are on the road to becoming the next big star, you need an awesome yearbook photo in your arsenal. If you are looking for style and pose examples, the list of celebrities yearbook photos below might be just for you. The entries there could charm a fan with looks alone. If you find a celebrity photo you love, upvote it. Otherwise, if you’ve got a story to share about a celebrity's school years, leave a comment below.
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep picked up her love for acting in high school, while also participating in cheering and swimming as extracurricular activities.
Angelina Jolie
It seems like Angelina Jolie was a diamond in the rough — a student with hidden talents who attended Beverly Hills High School and soon became an iconic movie star.
Steve Martin
Steve Martin might be using some magic tricks he picked up during high school, because his aging stopped when this photo was taken. Real magic.
Jessica Chastain
While she might have left high school without a diploma at hand (she got her diploma later), she did leave her classmates and friends with quite a yearbook photo.
Emma Stone
As her surname suggests, she took some stone-cold photos in her primary and high school years. Well, her shoulder-length hair still suits her.
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum, Magic Mike himself, was always a charming person. That suit alone screams charisma and confidence.
Amanda Seyfried
It seems like Amanda Seyfried has been a hard-working person even since before her stardom. During her final school years, she appeared in As the World Turns and found time for primping her hair.
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt played tennis, golf, and was a member of the debate team while earning outstanding marks. Pitt also performed in musicals and plays at school.
Matt Damon
Sporting that leather bomber jacket, it seems like Matt Damon was starting to accept the upcoming life of being cool.
Matthew McConaughey
Alright, alright, alright. If there was an undeniable fact in this world, it would probably be that Matthew McConaughey has had those charming characteristics since his high school years.
Zac Efron
Zac wore collared shirts and had a bowl cut before he became the most prototypical hot person on Earth.
Ben Affleck
With looks like these, stardom is only a step away. Ben Affleck started to audition for a ton of roles while he was still a full-time student at Cambridge Rindge & Latin School.
Jennifer Aniston
Who could have guessed that the serious-looking Jennifer Aniston would later star in one of the biggest comedy series — Friends? Certainly not her classmates.
Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis with hair? Well, judging from the photo alone, it seems like Bruce Willis can pull off a look both with and without hair.
Alec Baldwin
From the picture alone, it is easy to say that Alec Baldwin was quite athletic and stylish in his younger years of school.
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey made the decision to drop out of 11th grade to pursue an acting career in New York after learning that he would need to attend summer school to graduate.
Sandra Bullock
If you are a fan of spot the difference games, can you notice how much Sandra Bullock has changed over the decades? Answer — not that much.
Will Smith
The star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air himself, Will Smith seemed to have found his path in school. He started his music career at only 16 years old.
Halle Berry
Berry did well throughout four years of high school. The actress served as her school paper's editor, a cheerleader, and a member of the Honor Society.
Tommy Lee Jones
Before becoming a sheriff in No Country For Old Men and a G-man in Men In Black, it seems like Tommy Lee Jones was sporting a suit since his high school days.
Mandy Moore
Before rising to the top with her vocal skills, she fashioned quite a haircut. One might call it a Karen haircut, but it seems to fit her perfectly.
Michael Richards
Kramer! Michael Richards, known for his wild role as Kramer in Seinfeld, looks quite different from the character we all have grown to love.
Peter Davidson
Comparing current Peter Davidson with the photo, one might think that the SNL comedian hasn’t aged a day.
Ellen Degeneres
Before becoming the queen of daytime TV, Ellen Degeneres was a queen of highschool photos too. It seems like her smile hasn’t disappeared over the years.
Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon, who attended school under the name Laura Jeane, has referred to herself as one of the popular geeky girls who enjoyed reading and did well in school.
Jamie Foxx
Eric Marlon Bishop, also known as Foxx, had dreams of joining the Dallas Cowboys. In high school, he played football and basketball.
Chris Pratt
As part of the "Teenage Dirtbag" TikTok fad, Chris Pratt posted his school photo. One can admit that he appeared much more like a clean-cut darling than a teenage dirtbag.
Blake Lively
2004 doesn't seem that long ago, yet almost two decades have passed. And for Blake Lively, she ages like wine. There’s not much to add. Iconic.
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart wasn’t always the Twilight star she is known as today. During her school years, she was just a simple student with a cool haircut. She certainly doesn’t look like someone who could sink her teeth into someone’s neck.
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox is a truely a mysterious person. In the photo she seems calm and smiling, but in Friends, she is the complete opposite.
Julia Roberts
Every Georgia state resident has a big smile on their face. Julia Robert, a student of Campbell High School, Georgia, maintained the same adorable smile for a long time.
Tom Cruise
The greatest stuntman and actor of Hollywood had to finish school too. It seems like Tom Cruise has aged like fine wine — only getting better over the years.
Robin Williams
Despite being a shy student, the comic liked high school. Williams competed on the track squad at Redwood High School in California, where he set a relay record.
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks has been a great performer since his high school days. Focusing more on drama works, Tom Hanks wasn’t very popular in high school.
George Clooney
He might have stolen millions of dollars in Ocean Eleven, but by the looks of it — he stole a lot of hearts in high school.
Lorraine Bracco
Before she became Tony Soprano’s psychiatrist, Lorraine Bracco crafted quite a look for her yearbook photo. She seems to have been rocking the same hairstyle since high school.
Sam Elliott
The narrator for The Dude and spiritual brother of Ron Swanson, Sam Elliot seems to wear the same smile today as he did in this photo.
Lucy Liu
It’s not hard to imagine why Lucy Liu was “the star” of the high school she went to. With her stylish looks, Lucy seems to perfectly epitomize the ‘80s look.
Dax Shepard
Dax Shepard seems to have matured quite a lot since his childhood photo. For one thing, the freckles seem to have disappeared.
Sally Struthers
It seems like the hairstyle of Sally Struthers changed a lot since this photo was taken. From bowl shaped, short straight hair, to a curly, almost messy bundle of hair.
January Jones
Before her portrayal of the housewife Betty in Mad Men, January Jones sported quite a radical look in her school years. Colorful clothes highlighted her unique smile.
Busy Philipps
Born Elizabeth Jean Philipps, she got stuck with the nickname “Busy” after a series of conflicts. It seems like Busy Philipps' energy and joyful attitude hadn’t left her.
Lucy Hale
The star of Pretty Little Liars, Lucy Hale has worn her bangs for a very long time. Coupled with a wide smile, it’s not a mystery why she became a famous star.
Jimmy Fallon
Prince of night time shows — Jimmy Fallon might be known for his comedy skills today, but in his high school years, he might have been the king of style.
Nick Offerman
It seems like Nick Offerman didn’t have to do a lot to become Ron Swanson. With a beard or without it, Nick’s jawline is able to capture any man’s and woman's heart.
Matt Bomer
Sometimes a smile can become a signature element of a person. For Matt Bomer, his smile seems to have stayed with him since the ‘90s till this very day.
Megan Fox
While Megan Fox might have been a mean girl in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, in reality, she had that sweet and kind-hearted look in her student years.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman didn’t start out as an A+ actress — she had to put in some work in her education first. She even competed in the Intel Science Talent Search competition.
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand wasn’t always a subject of South Park parodies and a big star. Streisand, who was raised in Brooklyn, went to Erasmus Hall High School.
Lea Michele
An actress, singer, songwriter and an author — Lea Michele does it all and does it wonderfully. The smile in her photo proves that she is photogenic too.
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner, the guy from Twilight we all have come to know and like, was a spiky haired kid in his younger days.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence was just a student in good old Louisville, Kentucky. With a smile like that, stardom was no-brainer for her.
Amy Adams
To some, high school is just a step for higher education, but for Amy Adams, it was the end goal. At least she left them with a nice photo for the yearbook.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana embraced the ‘90s with her hairstyle. This student of Newtown High School drastically changed her hairstyle since the taking of this photo.
Rachel Bilson
No one can deny that Rachel Bilson is a veteran of many different drama series. It seems like the smile she had since school hasn’t disappeared.
Jake Gyllenhaal
When you are from a talented family of filmmakers, you have to have that certain look of creativity on your face. Jake Gyllenhaal has had it for quite a long time, judging by the picture alone.
Bill Murray
You might have not guessed, but Bill Murray played in a rock group named The Dutch Masters. Rumors are that he also participated in the chess club of his school.
Christopher Lloyd
It’s Back to the Future with this actor. Christopher looks as sharp in his high school years as he does right now — that crisp suit removes a few years.
Gabrielle Union
Looking at the photo, one might think she was the head cheerleader for the Falcons’ basketball team. With such a smile on her face, Gabrielle Union seems to have enjoyed school.
David Duchovny
Even before he became a drunkard author living in LA and a very curious FBI agent, it seems that David Duchovny already had that cool guy look.
Kate Walsh
Kate Walsh, known for her fictional character Dr. Addison Montgomery, shared this photo on her Twitter account. A throwback to the good old days.
Taraji P. Henson
As a high school student, the Hidden Figures actress already had aspirations of becoming a Hollywood superstar. Just look at that stylish look.
Divine, AKA Harris Glenn Milstead
Harris Glenn Milstead, known more as Divine, was the student of Towson High School before he became a star of many John Waters movies.
Pam Grier
Before her Valerie Gordon and Jackie Brown days, Pam Grier was just a student of Denver’s East High School.
Anna Faris
Anna Faris seems to have retained her smile over the years. The Scary Movie star also had quite the bangs in her earlier years.
Billy Bob Thornton
A goatee wasn’t always a part of the Billy Bob Thornton look. During his student years in Malvern High School, his “classic look” was only starting to develop.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Split between NYC and Washington, D.C., Julia Louis-Dreyfus still found the time to pose for the photo in her Holton-Arms School yearbook.
Annette Bening
In 1975, Annette Bening graduated from Patrick Henry High School in San Diego. She studied drama and continued to work in the field after getting her diploma.
Winona Ryder
Before Winona Ryder was a mother living in Hawkins, Indiana, she was a student herself in Petaluma High School.
Viola Davis
The actress admitted to doing plays and sketches in the park while still in high school. She competed in high school theatrical contests as well.
Mariah Carey
Ice Cube
O'Shea Jackson Sr, known as Ice Cube, always had his own style. And honestly, the pink really suits him.
Anna Kendrick
Before the cup song and the tons of nominations for a lot of prestigious awards, Anna Kendrick was just a student at Deering High School.
Farrah Fawcett
For Farrah Fawcett, international fame came with the lead role in Charlie's Angels, but before that she was a student of W. B. Ray High School.
Will Ferrell
Who could have known that Will Ferrell was a serious-looking dude back in his younger days. Apparently, the renowned comedian is a holder of several school records related to sports.
John Belushi
John Belushi seems to be a phenomenal comedian and from the pose he pulled off — a great wrestler too. His career might have been made in SNL, but his looks developed in high school.
Mr. T
Mr. T is Mr. Serious in both his acting roles and in his yearbook photo. That cool pose and steely eyes can melt the heart of any person.
Traci Lords (Then Nora Kuzma)
Different name — same hair. Long hair with curly ends — Traci Lords, known as Nora Kuzma before, owns this hairstyle and it seems like she won't be changing it anytime soon.
Peter Falk
When you’re talking about detectives and police officers, Peter Falk can’t be avoided. Rocking that unique smile since his senior yearbook photo, Peter looks quite charming in this one.
Theresa Russell
This photo was taken in 1973, just around the time Theresa Russell picked up modeling. Although she did drop out of school at 16, she joined an acting school afterwards.
Demi Moore
Before becoming one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood and co-star of Tom Cruise, Demi Moore seems to have switched many schools before finishing her formal education.
Katharine Ross
Before appearing in The Graduate and many other great films, Katharine Ross studied and then graduated from Las Lomas High School. Later, she joined an actors’ workshop.