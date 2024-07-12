Saoirse Ronan was 23 years old when she played the titular 18-year-old character in the 2017 film Lady Bird.



She won the Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy for the same role.



The Oscar nominee said she could “relate” to the identity crisis that Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson goes through in the story.



"It’s something that every teenager goes through, where they’ll try on different characters and try to emulate the grownups around them and see if it fits…" she told Bustle in 2017. "I knew what that was like, because I actually did that, and would go from being the showman and the comedian like Lady Bird is to someone who’s insecure and lacks confidence... I think that’s just imperative for being a person, really, not just a young person."

