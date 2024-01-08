ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday (January 7), the most talented creatives and talents in showbiz were honored at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Taking place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, the glamorous ceremony was marked by two new categories: "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" and "Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television," the Barbenheimer phenomenon, and, of course, all the glitz and glam brought on by celebrities’ lavish outfits.

While Oppenheimer won Best Motion Picture as a drama, Barbie brought home the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement golden statue crowned with a globe.

Cillian Murphy was awarded Best Actor for Best Performance in a Motion Picture in a Drama for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone won best actress for the female version of the category for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon.

For those who didn’t have a chance to tune in on CBS this weekend, here are all the outfits celebrities wore at the Golden Globe Awards red carpet event.

Margot Robbie As A 1970s Superstar Barbie

Margot Robbie As A 1970s Superstar Barbie

Margot Robbie rocked yet another Barbie outfit, representing the film that was an awards season frontrunner.

The 33-year-old actress stood out on the red carpet, wearing a Barbie doll look from 1977.

The nominee revealed, during the Golden Globes pre-show presented by Variety and Entertainment Tonight, that she had teamed up with Armani to recreate the Superstar Barbie’s outfit from 1977.

The Barbie movie grossed $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office over the summer to become the top-grossing film of 2023 and the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros.’ history.

“It’s more about what that number represents,” Margot said when asked about the box office gross. She further stated: “When we would go to the theater on opening weekend and see this sea of people wearing pink or dressed up as Ken, it was such a wild feeling, and I haven’t seen this communal kind of experience since I was a kid.”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Image Report

Gillian Anderson's Vulva Dress

Gillian Anderson's Vulva Dress

Gillian Anderson, who notably played the very open-minded sex therapist, Dr Jean Milburn, on Sex Education, wore a strapless white ballgown that seemed rather simple and moderate at first glance.

As it turns out, the 55-year-old actress’ gown turned out to be one of the outfits that stood out the most at the Golden Globes, due to its unique design.

The Gabriela Hearst creation had subtle vulva-inspired embroidery on the voluminous skirt. 

When asked about the surprising twist, Gillian told Deadline that it was "brand-appropriate." She said: "[I wore it] for so many reasons. It's brand appropriate." 

She went on to explain: "It’s covered in peonies!"

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

Emma Stone's Naked Illusion In A Custom-Made Louis Vuitton Gown

Emma Stone's Naked Illusion In A Custom-Made Louis Vuitton Gown

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Report

Da'vine Joy Randolph Matched The Red Carpet

Da'vine Joy Randolph Matched The Red Carpet

Da'Vine Joy Randolph was awarded Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers.

The 37-year-old actress stood out wearing a custom Rodarte dress and jewelry by Reza and Effy.

"To Alexander Payne, thank you for giving me the opportunity to portray this beautiful and flawed woman," Da’Vine said in her speech, as per People. She added that her "partners in crime," costars Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa, were "an absolute dream to work with, and I thank you for making me a better artist because of it."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

Ali Wong Becomes The First Asian Winner For Best Actress In A Limited Series, Wearing An Off-The-Shoulder Gown

Ali Wong Becomes The First Asian Winner For Best Actress In A Limited Series, Wearing An Off-The-Shoulder Gown

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Report

Lily Gladstone's White Strapless Custom Gown From Valentino

Lily Gladstone's White Strapless Custom Gown From Valentino

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Report

Meryl Streep Stunned In A Black Sequin Jacket And Matching Floor-Length Skirt

Meryl Streep Stunned In A Black Sequin Jacket And Matching Floor-Length Skirt

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Report

Brie Larson In A Lavender Prada Gown

Brie Larson In A Lavender Prada Gown

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

Joana Pak And Steven Yeun Looked Adorable In Black

Joana Pak And Steven Yeun Looked Adorable In Black

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

Taylor Swift's Sparkly Green Custom Gucci Gown

Taylor Swift's Sparkly Green Custom Gucci Gown

John Salangsang/Getty Images Report

Dua Lipa Wore A Black Schiaparelli Bustier Gown With Gold Accents

Dua Lipa Wore A Black Schiaparelli Bustier Gown With Gold Accents

Monica Schipper/ Getty Images Report

Timothée Chalamet's Celine Homme Ensemble

Timothée Chalamet's Celine Homme Ensemble

John Salangsang/Getty Images Report

Bradley Cooper Stunned In Louis Vuitton Accompanied By His Mother, Gloria Campano

Bradley Cooper Stunned In Louis Vuitton Accompanied By His Mother, Gloria Campano

Trae Patton/ Getty Image Report

Oprah Winfrey's Custom Beaded Long-Sleeve Gown By Louis Vuitton

Oprah Winfrey's Custom Beaded Long-Sleeve Gown By Louis Vuitton

Monica Schipper/ Getty Images Report

Jared Leto Straight Out Of Givenchy's Spring-Summer 2024 Collection

Jared Leto Straight Out Of Givenchy's Spring-Summer 2024 Collection

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

Lenny Kravitz Rocks In An Alexander Mcqueen Jumpsuit

Lenny Kravitz Rocks In An Alexander Mcqueen Jumpsuit

Trae Patton/Getty Images Report

Barry Keoghan's Custom Red Louis Vuitton Suit

Barry Keoghan's Custom Red Louis Vuitton Suit

Trae Patton/Getty Images Report

Fantasia Barrino's Strapless Black Velvet Corset Top With Matching Opera Gloves

Fantasia Barrino's Strapless Black Velvet Corset Top With Matching Opera Gloves

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

Leonardo Dicaprio Was Keeping It Real And Simple

Leonardo Dicaprio Was Keeping It Real And Simple

Monica Schipper/ Getty Images Report

Ryan Gosling's Custom Gucci Black Wool Suit

Ryan Gosling's Custom Gucci Black Wool Suit

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Report

Selena Gomez Twirled In An Armani Privé Gown

Selena Gomez Twirled In An Armani Privé Gown

Monica Schipper/ Getty Images Report

Greta Gerwig's Black Fendi Dream

Greta Gerwig's Black Fendi Dream

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

Jodie Foster Elevated A Classic Black Gown

Jodie Foster Elevated A Classic Black Gown

Monica Schipper/ Getty Images Report

Cillian Murphy In Yves Saint Laurent

Cillian Murphy In Yves Saint Laurent

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Report

Issa Rae's Floor-Length Gold Pamella Roland Gown

Issa Rae's Floor-Length Gold Pamella Roland Gown

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Report

Helen Mirren Looked Classy In A Lavender Gown

Helen Mirren Looked Classy In A Lavender Gown

Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

Reese Witherspoon's Pale-Pink And Black Velvet Monique Lhuiller Gown

Reese Witherspoon's Pale-Pink And Black Velvet Monique Lhuiller Gown

John Salangsang/Getty Images Report

Billie Eilish's Scholastic Number

Billie Eilish's Scholastic Number

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Report

Allison Williams' Shimmering Sequin And Peplum Gown

Allison Williams' Shimmering Sequin And Peplum Gown

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

Pedro Pascal Made His Injury Look Very Glamorous

Pedro Pascal Made His Injury Look Very Glamorous

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Report

Julianne Moore In Bottega Veneta

Julianne Moore In Bottega Veneta

Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

Heidi Klum's Voluptuous, Strapless Scarlet Gown

Heidi Klum's Voluptuous, Strapless Scarlet Gown

Steve Granitz/Getty Images Report

Jeremy Allen White's Buttoned-Down Ensemble

Jeremy Allen White's Buttoned-Down Ensemble

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Report

Natalie Portman's Bedazzled Floral Dior Gown

Natalie Portman's Bedazzled Floral Dior Gown

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

Carey Mulligan's Schiaparelli Gown

Carey Mulligan's Schiaparelli Gown

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Report

Rachel Brosnahan's Delicious Cherry Dream

Rachel Brosnahan's Delicious Cherry Dream

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Report

Sarah Snook In Prabal Gurung

Sarah Snook In Prabal Gurung

Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

Natasha Lyonne's Otherworldly Maison Schiaparelli Gown

Natasha Lyonne's Otherworldly Maison Schiaparelli Gown

John Salangsang/Getty Images Report

Annette Bening Matched Her Co-Star Jodie Foster

Annette Bening Matched Her Co-Star Jodie Foster

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

Elizabeth Olsen's Vivienne Westwood Ensemble

Elizabeth Olsen's Vivienne Westwood Ensemble

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Report

