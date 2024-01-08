ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday (January 7), the most talented creatives and talents in showbiz were honored at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Taking place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, the glamorous ceremony was marked by two new categories: "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" and "Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television," the Barbenheimer phenomenon, and, of course, all the glitz and glam brought on by celebrities’ lavish outfits.

While Oppenheimer won Best Motion Picture as a drama, Barbie brought home the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement golden statue crowned with a globe.

Cillian Murphy was awarded Best Actor for Best Performance in a Motion Picture in a Drama for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone won best actress for the female version of the category for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon.

For those who didn’t have a chance to tune in on CBS this weekend, here are all the outfits celebrities wore at the Golden Globe Awards red carpet event.