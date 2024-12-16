Sometimes the only way to get through the worst days is with a really wicked sense of humor and a lot of laughs. Pregnant people have been posting photos of the hilarious highs and lows of their maternity journeys. Bored Panda scoured the net for the funniest mom and dad-to-be moments to help take your mind of your swollen feet. Keep scrolling and don't forget to upvote the ones you find painfully but hilariously relatable.

Anyone who has ever been pregnant will tell you it’s no walk in the park. You have a whole human being growing inside your body for several long months. Your hormones go crazy, your clothes stop fitting, you’re tired, you constantly need to pee. And if you’re really unlucky, there’s the dreaded morning, or all-day, sickness .

#1 My Wife Didn't Want To Do Maternity Pictures. So I Did Them Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Do You Ever Just Feel Like A Rotisserie Chicken? Share icon

#3 Fiancée Is Taking Full Advantage Of Being 9 Months Pregnant Share icon

#4 When The Pregnant Wife Desperately Wants To Take A Bath And You Don't Have A Tub Share icon

#5 I'm Fat And I'm Pregnant And I Have No Shame Share icon

#6 After A Fight With The Wife, Come Home To This Awesomeness Share icon

#7 My Wife Is Pregnant, And We Did A “Maternity Shoot”, This Is My Favorite Pic Share icon

#8 19 Years Ago Today, On Halloween, This Is How I Announced To My Students And Colleagues That I Was Pregnant Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Pregnant Friend Lauren, Everyone. Tonight She’s 35 Years Old, Divorced, And Living In A Van Down By The River Share icon

#10 Pregnancy Bellies Share icon

#11 My Best Friend/Photographer Came Up With What Has To Be The Funniest Maternity Photo I’ve Ever Seen Share icon

#12 Expecting A New Baby. Practiced Swaddling On My Fur Baby Share icon

#13 I Needed To Feel Fancy Share icon

#14 Half Way There And My Son Letting Me Know Everything Is Going Alright Share icon

#15 I've Been Dying To Do This For A Few Weeks And She Finally Let Me Share icon

#16 My Girlfriend Added Stickers To Her Pregnant Belly, And I’m Crying Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 So My Pregnant Coworker Has Been Practicing Putting On Diapers Share icon

#18 My Pregnant Wife Did Not Appreciate Google's Autocomplete Share icon

#19 Baby Due Any Day Now. Getting Some Last Minute Practice In Share icon

#20 I’m 27 Weeks Pregnant Now And This Is What My Son Did Today Share icon

#21 I Got Myself A Practice Baby. This Is The Way Share icon

#22 I Was So Happy Until I Read The Rest Share icon

#23 My Sister In-Law Doing Things Right Share icon

#24 My Wife Didn't Want To Take Maternity Pictures, So I Hired A Photographer And Took Her Place Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I'm 3 Months Pregnant With Our First Child, And Today My Husband Bought This Book 'To Get Some Tips' Share icon

#26 My Wife Is 5 Months Pregnant. I Guess You Could Say The Belly Runs In Her Family Share icon

#27 When Your 39.5 Week Pregnant Wife Says She Wants Cuddles When You Get Home, And You Tell Her You Have To Mow The Lawn After Work. [oc] Share icon

#28 My Pregnant Wife Couldn't Quite Reach The Table. She Improvised Share icon

#29 Pregnant Women Can Be Vicious. This Is My Wife Trolling Me At Breakfast Share icon

#30 There Is Something About Pregnant Women And Cravings Share icon

#31 My Cousin Is The Cutest Pregnant Girl Ever Share icon

#32 Real Exchange With My Husband Just Now Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 My New Toy! Bow To Your Robot-Hand Overlord Share icon

#34 At The Airport Waiting To Embarrass Jimmy Share icon

#35 Yesterday I Asked For Suggestions On How To Tell My Staff I'm Pregnant Via Cake. This Is What I Ended Up Writing Share icon

#36 My Wife Has Apparently Been Practicing Her Swaddles On The Dog Share icon

#37 A Pregnant Lady’s Dream Share icon

#38 Pregnancy Craving Be Like Share icon

#39 My 6-Months Pregnant Wife Sent Me This Share icon

#40 Gender Reveal Cake I Made Because All Babies Are Potatoes For The First Part Of Their Life Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 At 15 Weeks Pregnant, My Wife Finally Let Us Announce On Facebook. She Was Not Happy With My 'Announcment' Share icon

#42 I Told The Subway Worker, "My Pregnant Wife Would Like As Many Pickles As You Can Legally Give Her". They Came Through Share icon

#43 My 38 Week Pregnant Fiancée Went Out For Candy, Came Back With A Kitten, And No Candy. My Life Is Literally A Meme Share icon

#44 Big Belly Mood Share icon

#45 It's Official. You Still Have A Sense Of Humor Share icon

#46 You Better Watch Yourself Share icon

#47 I Have Been Given A Mission To Stretch Out My Wife's Sandals So They Fit Her Pregnant Lady Feet. A New Adventure Every Day Share icon

#48 My Pregnant Wife Eating Apples Dipped In Pickle Juice Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 My Husband Is The Best… 34 Weeks Pregnant, And I Can’t Reach My Feet, So He Is Giving Me A Pedicure Share icon

#50 This Is My Wife's Favorite Pair Of Heels. They're Too Tight (Her Feet Grew During Her Pregnancy). As A Surprise For Our Anniversary, I Bought Some Shoe Stretchers And I've Been Expanding Them Share icon

#51 Wifey Is 41 Weeks Pregnant, Just Found Out She Can Still Smell Her Foot If Need Be. I Love This Woman So So So Much Share icon

#52 My Pregnant Wife Brought This Home. Do I Need To Fight It Share icon

#53 My Friends Threw Me A Diaper Party...that Is A Pallet Of Wipes Share icon

#54 Anyone Else Have Furry Friends Who Want To Join In The Excitement? Share icon

#55 Texts From My Pregnant Wife Share icon

#56 My Crazy Pregnant Wife Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 My Pregnant Wife Took This Photo Of Her Dad And I Today. Looks Like I'm Ready To Be A Father Share icon

#58 My Pregnant Wife Replaced Me Share icon

#59 Hahaha! Love It Share icon

#60 6months Of Sleepless Nights, Morning Sickness, Heartburn And Husband Is Getting A Mini Me Share icon

#61 Boone Wanted To Celebrate His Birth Month With A Powdered Donut Share icon

#62 I Keep Confusing The Toilet Paper I Use For Kleenex And My Crochet Thread Share icon

#63 We Got A Hilarious Shot Of Our Little Guy At Our 30 Week Ultrasound Yesterday Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Mothers Of Newborn Baby Girls Be Like Share icon

#65 Pedicure At 35 Weeks Pregnant Share icon

#66 Well After 3 Hours After We Lost The Remote, We Found Where My Wife , Who Is Pregnant, Had Put It. The Kitchen Drawer Share icon

#67 My Pregnant Wife Demanded I Go To The Store For Frozen Yogurt. I Was Temped To Play A Joke, But Wanted To Live Share icon

#68 She Was Just Practicing Share icon

#69 I'm A Librarian, And Here's My Bookface Announcement! Share icon

#70 So My Former Manager Decided To Have A Little Fun With Her Pregnant Belly Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Our Baby Shower Was Yesterday And These Are Possibly The Best Onesies Off My Sister In Law Share icon

#72 If You Know, You Know Share icon

#73 Newbie Here. I’m About To Post Our Announcement On Social Media. What Do You Think? Share icon

#74 Was Trying To Take A Pic Of My Girls Preggo Belly... The Dude On TV Did Not Approve Share icon

#75 When Husbands Be Like, "We're Pregnant!" Share icon

#76 Being 39 Weeks Pregnant Is Also... Walking 20min To The Mall, Shopping For 40min, Wanting To Pay Aaaand Realising That You Left Your Purse At Home Share icon

#77 I Start To Believe Pregnancy Brain Is Real When I Leave Two Pairs Of Sandals In Two Different States After Traveling With My Husbands Size 14 Will Have To Do For Now Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Playing “What Do You Meme” I Played This Picture. This Card Was Played By My Husband. My Due Date Is April 1st. Too Freaking Funny Share icon

#79 Can U Tell My Morning Was Hectic? Don't Know Why I Decided To Grab My TV Remote And Bring It To Work W Me Today Share icon

#80 Skimmed Through My Pregnant Wife’s Food Log Over The Past Couple Weeks And Can’t Stop Giggling Share icon

#81 We Spent 6 Hours In The Car Today For A Pregnancy Craving Share icon

#82 19 Weeks And Already Selling Tickets To The Gun Show Share icon

#83 Sister Said This Belonged Here - I'm 7 Months Preggers And This Was My Halloween Costume Share icon

#84 My Mom Left This Cheeky Little Bouquet On My Porch Today As I Hit 36 Weeks! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 When Your Pregnant Girlfriend Is Being Subtle About What She Wants For Dinner Tonight Share icon

#86 How My Nerdy Sister Announced She Was Pregnant Share icon

#87 Mom Wanted To See How Far Along My Wife Was In Her Pregnancy...so We Sent Her This Share icon

#88 This Was My Gender Reveal Share icon

#89 My Boyfriend Thinks That He Is Hilarious Share icon

#90 My Pregnant Wife Need To "Test" Her New Purchase Share icon

#91 Really Would Have Preferred That My Pregnancy Tracker Hadn't Sent This Push Notification To My Husband Share icon He kept offering me words of encouragement but I was too mortified to hear them. It's rough for him though, he's not allowed to tell anyone about this even though it's hilarious.



ADVERTISEMENT

#92 That's Funny Share icon

#93 My Mind Went In A Very Different Direction After Reading This Baby Growth Update Share icon

#94 Sister Sends Me A Picture If Pregnancy Progress. My Reply On The Right. ..she Was Not Amused Share icon

#95 My Wife Told Her Co-Workers She's Pregnant Share icon

#96 My Wife Is Pregnant. I Made Her This Shirt To Wear! Share icon

#97 Funny Name Recommendation From My Dad Today Share icon