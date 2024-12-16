97 Funny Pregnancy Posts To Sum Up The Experience (New Pics)
Anyone who has ever been pregnant will tell you it’s no walk in the park. You have a whole human being growing inside your body for several long months. Your hormones go crazy, your clothes stop fitting, you’re tired, you constantly need to pee. And if you’re really unlucky, there’s the dreaded morning, or all-day, sickness.
Sometimes the only way to get through the worst days is with a really wicked sense of humor and a lot of laughs. Pregnant people have been posting photos of the hilarious highs and lows of their maternity journeys. Bored Panda scoured the net for the funniest mom and dad-to-be moments to help take your mind of your swollen feet. Keep scrolling and don't forget to upvote the ones you find painfully but hilariously relatable.
My Wife Didn't Want To Do Maternity Pictures. So I Did Them
Do You Ever Just Feel Like A Rotisserie Chicken?
Fiancée Is Taking Full Advantage Of Being 9 Months Pregnant
When The Pregnant Wife Desperately Wants To Take A Bath And You Don't Have A Tub
That's above and beyond. That's a good soon-to-be daddy.
I'm Fat And I'm Pregnant And I Have No Shame
After A Fight With The Wife, Come Home To This Awesomeness
My Wife Is Pregnant, And We Did A “Maternity Shoot”, This Is My Favorite Pic
19 Years Ago Today, On Halloween, This Is How I Announced To My Students And Colleagues That I Was Pregnant
My Pregnant Friend Lauren, Everyone. Tonight She’s 35 Years Old, Divorced, And Living In A Van Down By The River
Pregnancy Bellies
My Best Friend/Photographer Came Up With What Has To Be The Funniest Maternity Photo I’ve Ever Seen
Expecting A New Baby. Practiced Swaddling On My Fur Baby
I Needed To Feel Fancy
Half Way There And My Son Letting Me Know Everything Is Going Alright
I've Been Dying To Do This For A Few Weeks And She Finally Let Me
My Girlfriend Added Stickers To Her Pregnant Belly, And I’m Crying
So My Pregnant Coworker Has Been Practicing Putting On Diapers
If you can diaper a cat, you can easily diaper a baby
My Pregnant Wife Did Not Appreciate Google's Autocomplete
Baby Due Any Day Now. Getting Some Last Minute Practice In
I’m 27 Weeks Pregnant Now And This Is What My Son Did Today
I Got Myself A Practice Baby. This Is The Way
I Was So Happy Until I Read The Rest
My Sister In-Law Doing Things Right
My Wife Didn't Want To Take Maternity Pictures, So I Hired A Photographer And Took Her Place
I'm 3 Months Pregnant With Our First Child, And Today My Husband Bought This Book 'To Get Some Tips'
My Wife Is 5 Months Pregnant. I Guess You Could Say The Belly Runs In Her Family
When Your 39.5 Week Pregnant Wife Says She Wants Cuddles When You Get Home, And You Tell Her You Have To Mow The Lawn After Work. [oc]
My Pregnant Wife Couldn't Quite Reach The Table. She Improvised
Pregnant Women Can Be Vicious. This Is My Wife Trolling Me At Breakfast
There Is Something About Pregnant Women And Cravings
My Cousin Is The Cutest Pregnant Girl Ever
Real Exchange With My Husband Just Now
My New Toy! Bow To Your Robot-Hand Overlord
At The Airport Waiting To Embarrass Jimmy
Yesterday I Asked For Suggestions On How To Tell My Staff I'm Pregnant Via Cake. This Is What I Ended Up Writing
My Wife Has Apparently Been Practicing Her Swaddles On The Dog
A Pregnant Lady’s Dream
Pregnancy Craving Be Like
My 6-Months Pregnant Wife Sent Me This
Gender Reveal Cake I Made Because All Babies Are Potatoes For The First Part Of Their Life
At 15 Weeks Pregnant, My Wife Finally Let Us Announce On Facebook. She Was Not Happy With My 'Announcment'
I Told The Subway Worker, "My Pregnant Wife Would Like As Many Pickles As You Can Legally Give Her". They Came Through
My 38 Week Pregnant Fiancée Went Out For Candy, Came Back With A Kitten, And No Candy. My Life Is Literally A Meme
Big Belly Mood
It's Official. You Still Have A Sense Of Humor
You Better Watch Yourself
I Have Been Given A Mission To Stretch Out My Wife's Sandals So They Fit Her Pregnant Lady Feet. A New Adventure Every Day
My Pregnant Wife Eating Apples Dipped In Pickle Juice
My Husband Is The Best… 34 Weeks Pregnant, And I Can’t Reach My Feet, So He Is Giving Me A Pedicure
Yes, he is the best. Not many men would do this for their pregnant wife/so
This Is My Wife's Favorite Pair Of Heels. They're Too Tight (Her Feet Grew During Her Pregnancy). As A Surprise For Our Anniversary, I Bought Some Shoe Stretchers And I've Been Expanding Them
Wifey Is 41 Weeks Pregnant, Just Found Out She Can Still Smell Her Foot If Need Be. I Love This Woman So So So Much
My Pregnant Wife Brought This Home. Do I Need To Fight It
My Friends Threw Me A Diaper Party...that Is A Pallet Of Wipes
Anyone Else Have Furry Friends Who Want To Join In The Excitement?
Texts From My Pregnant Wife
My Crazy Pregnant Wife
My Pregnant Wife Took This Photo Of Her Dad And I Today. Looks Like I'm Ready To Be A Father
My Pregnant Wife Replaced Me
Hahaha! Love It
6months Of Sleepless Nights, Morning Sickness, Heartburn And Husband Is Getting A Mini Me
Boone Wanted To Celebrate His Birth Month With A Powdered Donut
He should have gone for the Bavarian creme-filled donut with the chocolate icing on top. It's less messy and so very, very good.
I Keep Confusing The Toilet Paper I Use For Kleenex And My Crochet Thread
We Got A Hilarious Shot Of Our Little Guy At Our 30 Week Ultrasound Yesterday
Mothers Of Newborn Baby Girls Be Like
Pedicure At 35 Weeks Pregnant
Well After 3 Hours After We Lost The Remote, We Found Where My Wife , Who Is Pregnant, Had Put It. The Kitchen Drawer
My Pregnant Wife Demanded I Go To The Store For Frozen Yogurt. I Was Temped To Play A Joke, But Wanted To Live
She Was Just Practicing
I'm A Librarian, And Here's My Bookface Announcement!
So My Former Manager Decided To Have A Little Fun With Her Pregnant Belly
Our Baby Shower Was Yesterday And These Are Possibly The Best Onesies Off My Sister In Law
If You Know, You Know
Newbie Here. I’m About To Post Our Announcement On Social Media. What Do You Think?
Was Trying To Take A Pic Of My Girls Preggo Belly... The Dude On TV Did Not Approve
When Husbands Be Like, "We're Pregnant!"
Being 39 Weeks Pregnant Is Also... Walking 20min To The Mall, Shopping For 40min, Wanting To Pay Aaaand Realising That You Left Your Purse At Home
I Start To Believe Pregnancy Brain Is Real When I Leave Two Pairs Of Sandals In Two Different States After Traveling With My Husbands Size 14 Will Have To Do For Now
Playing “What Do You Meme” I Played This Picture. This Card Was Played By My Husband. My Due Date Is April 1st. Too Freaking Funny
Can U Tell My Morning Was Hectic? Don't Know Why I Decided To Grab My TV Remote And Bring It To Work W Me Today
Skimmed Through My Pregnant Wife’s Food Log Over The Past Couple Weeks And Can’t Stop Giggling
We Spent 6 Hours In The Car Today For A Pregnancy Craving
19 Weeks And Already Selling Tickets To The Gun Show
Sister Said This Belonged Here - I'm 7 Months Preggers And This Was My Halloween Costume
My Mom Left This Cheeky Little Bouquet On My Porch Today As I Hit 36 Weeks!
When Your Pregnant Girlfriend Is Being Subtle About What She Wants For Dinner Tonight
How My Nerdy Sister Announced She Was Pregnant
Mom Wanted To See How Far Along My Wife Was In Her Pregnancy...so We Sent Her This
This Was My Gender Reveal
My Boyfriend Thinks That He Is Hilarious
My Pregnant Wife Need To "Test" Her New Purchase
Really Would Have Preferred That My Pregnancy Tracker Hadn't Sent This Push Notification To My Husband
He kept offering me words of encouragement but I was too mortified to hear them. It's rough for him though, he's not allowed to tell anyone about this even though it's hilarious.