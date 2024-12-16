ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has ever been pregnant will tell you it’s no walk in the park. You have a whole human being growing inside your body for several long months. Your hormones go crazy, your clothes stop fitting, you’re tired, you constantly need to pee. And if you’re really unlucky, there’s the dreaded morning, or all-day, sickness.

Sometimes the only way to get through the worst days is with a really wicked sense of humor and a lot of laughs. Pregnant people have been posting photos of the hilarious highs and lows of their maternity journeys. Bored Panda scoured the net for the funniest mom and dad-to-be moments to help take your mind of your swollen feet. Keep scrolling and don't forget to upvote the ones you find painfully but hilariously relatable.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Wife Didn't Want To Do Maternity Pictures. So I Did Them

Man humorously posing with fake pregnancy belly, wrapped in fur, embracing funny pregnancy situations.

cstardgf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Do You Ever Just Feel Like A Rotisserie Chicken?

    Pregnancy humor: a roasted chicken next to a pregnant belly on a beach.

    Madiford2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Fiancée Is Taking Full Advantage Of Being 9 Months Pregnant

    Pregnant woman using her belly as a table for a drink while sitting in a car, highlighting funny pregnancy situations.

    thelazt1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    When The Pregnant Wife Desperately Wants To Take A Bath And You Don't Have A Tub

    Inflatable pink bathtub inside a shower, highlighting funny pregnancy situations.

    near-far-invoice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    I'm Fat And I'm Pregnant And I Have No Shame

    Pregnant woman humorously imitates cartoon character with drawn beard, holding a large drink.

    borrow_a_feeling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    After A Fight With The Wife, Come Home To This Awesomeness

    Funny pregnancy apology note next to a plate of muffins.

    A_levelcomment Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    My Wife Is Pregnant, And We Did A “Maternity Shoot”, This Is My Favorite Pic

    Man in a humorous pregnancy photo with a fake belly, smiling behind a tree in the woods.

    Mimi_Official_00 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    19 Years Ago Today, On Halloween, This Is How I Announced To My Students And Colleagues That I Was Pregnant

    Person in a stove costume with a bun in the oven, humorously showcasing a funny pregnancy situation.

    nonnahinnor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    My Pregnant Friend Lauren, Everyone. Tonight She’s 35 Years Old, Divorced, And Living In A Van Down By The River

    Person in a suit humorously posed, mimicking a pregnancy belly, with an exaggerated expression in a living room.

    OBannion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Pregnancy Bellies

    Man and pregnant woman humorously comparing bellies in a living room setting.

    Bergetson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    My Best Friend/Photographer Came Up With What Has To Be The Funniest Maternity Photo I’ve Ever Seen

    Man holding a fake baby hand emerging from a floral dress in a humorous pregnancy situation.

    bigb4134 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Expecting A New Baby. Practiced Swaddling On My Fur Baby

    Cat humorously swaddled like a baby in a zebra-patterned blanket, capturing funny pregnancy situations.

    Snicklefritz25 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    I Needed To Feel Fancy

    Fast food and sundae placed on bathtub edge, a comical view related to pregnancy cravings.

    zombiethoven Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Half Way There And My Son Letting Me Know Everything Is Going Alright

    Ultrasound image of a baby in womb, illustrating a funny pregnancy situation with a clear view of hand and face.

    not_a_cup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    I've Been Dying To Do This For A Few Weeks And She Finally Let Me

    Pregnant belly with smiley face drawing, woman laughing with hands over mouth.

    alx924 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    My Girlfriend Added Stickers To Her Pregnant Belly, And I’m Crying

    Pregnant belly with googly eyes creating a funny face, illustrating humorous pregnancy situations.

    ShaggyLlamaRage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    So My Pregnant Coworker Has Been Practicing Putting On Diapers

    Cat wearing a baby diaper, lying on its back, resembling funny pregnancy situations.

    byondthewall Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    christyleigh1 avatar
    BlitheSpirit
    BlitheSpirit
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you can diaper a cat, you can easily diaper a baby

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    My Pregnant Wife Did Not Appreciate Google's Autocomplete

    Google search suggestions for "pregnant wife" highlighting funny pregnancy situations.

    anonymousjohnson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Baby Due Any Day Now. Getting Some Last Minute Practice In

    Man holds a cat in a baby carrier, creating a funny pregnancy situation in the kitchen.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    I’m 27 Weeks Pregnant Now And This Is What My Son Did Today

    Ultrasound image showing a fetus with a humorous hand gesture, capturing funny pregnancy situations.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    I Got Myself A Practice Baby. This Is The Way

    Man wearing sunglasses holding a baby carrier with a toy inside, creating a funny pregnancy scenario.

    Dontblinkdoc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    I Was So Happy Until I Read The Rest

    Tweet about funny pregnancy situation involving confusion between baby kicks and needing the bathroom.

    ColleenB123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    My Sister In-Law Doing Things Right

    Smiling pregnant woman wearing a "9 Months Sober" T-shirt, standing in a kitchen.

    INATHANB Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    My Wife Didn't Want To Take Maternity Pictures, So I Hired A Photographer And Took Her Place

    Man humorously posing with a fake pregnancy belly, enjoying snacks, and making a heart shape with hands over stomach.

    DruishPrincess69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    I'm 3 Months Pregnant With Our First Child, And Today My Husband Bought This Book 'To Get Some Tips'

    Book cover of "How to Traumatize Your Children" with a cartoon child, linking to funny pregnancy situations.

    SlashedSpoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    My Wife Is 5 Months Pregnant. I Guess You Could Say The Belly Runs In Her Family

    Group imitating pregnant belly poses, showcasing funny pregnancy situations in a lighthearted indoor setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    When Your 39.5 Week Pregnant Wife Says She Wants Cuddles When You Get Home, And You Tell Her You Have To Mow The Lawn After Work. [oc]

    Pregnant woman mowing lawn outside a house, capturing a funny pregnancy situation on a home security camera.

    guardianfx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    My Pregnant Wife Couldn't Quite Reach The Table. She Improvised

    Pregnant woman humorously balancing fast food on her belly at a restaurant.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Pregnant Women Can Be Vicious. This Is My Wife Trolling Me At Breakfast

    Empty Fudge Rounds box with "Hahahaha!" inside, illustrating funny pregnancy situations.

    unknown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    There Is Something About Pregnant Women And Cravings

    Bottles of Solo Apple J on a counter, related to funny pregnancy situations and cravings.

    Gordonswaby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    My Cousin Is The Cutest Pregnant Girl Ever

    Pregnant woman in humorous shirt reading "Don't Eat Watermelon Seeds," showcasing funny pregnancy situations.

    miss_katiepie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Real Exchange With My Husband Just Now

    Text exchange showing a funny pregnancy situation with hidden chocolate muffins.

    raphattacks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #33

    My New Toy! Bow To Your Robot-Hand Overlord

    Pregnant person using a grabber to reach marshmallows on the couch, showcasing funny pregnancy situations.

    wwemegan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    At The Airport Waiting To Embarrass Jimmy

    Two women humorously holding a sign about pregnancy in a busy airport terminal.

    orchid_breeder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Yesterday I Asked For Suggestions On How To Tell My Staff I'm Pregnant Via Cake. This Is What I Ended Up Writing

    Chocolate cake with icing that reads "It's not just a food baby," featuring funny pregnancy humor.

    walkej Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    My Wife Has Apparently Been Practicing Her Swaddles On The Dog

    A small dog wrapped like a baby in a pink blanket, evoking funny pregnancy situations.

    Brianp713 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    A Pregnant Lady’s Dream

    Person smiling while hugging a big jar of pickles, capturing a funny pregnancy situation.

    lulutheempress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Pregnancy Craving Be Like

    Pickle juice popsicles for a funny pregnancy craving experiment on a kitchen counter.

    OzakiAmanda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    My 6-Months Pregnant Wife Sent Me This

    Cat reacting with intense excitement to Pillsbury filled cookies, illustrating funny pregnancy cravings.

    Cryptokhan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Gender Reveal Cake I Made Because All Babies Are Potatoes For The First Part Of Their Life

    Cake with cartoon potatoes and “Potato? or Potato?” text, illustrating funny pregnancy situations.

    Sklauren33 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    At 15 Weeks Pregnant, My Wife Finally Let Us Announce On Facebook. She Was Not Happy With My 'Announcment'

    Cartoon characters with human faces, one displaying a sonogram on their body, humorously depicting pregnancy situations.

    whomba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    I Told The Subway Worker, "My Pregnant Wife Would Like As Many Pickles As You Can Legally Give Her". They Came Through

    Sandwich with unusual cravings, including pickles and cheese, highlighting funny pregnancy situations.

    corytjohn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    My 38 Week Pregnant Fiancée Went Out For Candy, Came Back With A Kitten, And No Candy. My Life Is Literally A Meme

    Cute kitten sticking out tongue, providing a playful and funny moment.

    Walkerg-1-2-3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Big Belly Mood

    Funny pregnancy situation described in a humorous tweet about picking up dropped items later.

    AndreaKBrooks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    It's Official. You Still Have A Sense Of Humor

    Tweet about funny pregnancy situation, joking about no longer having ankles, August 13, 2017.

    serenawilliams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    You Better Watch Yourself

    Funny pregnancy situation: husband comments on shoe choice, realizes mistake.

    Mirimade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    I Have Been Given A Mission To Stretch Out My Wife's Sandals So They Fit Her Pregnant Lady Feet. A New Adventure Every Day

    Bare feet wearing flip-flops on a tiled floor, plaid pajama pants visible, capturing a funny pregnancy moment.

    berkeleyjake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    My Pregnant Wife Eating Apples Dipped In Pickle Juice

    Pregnant woman amusingly eating apple slices, illustrating funny pregnancy situations.

    tnick771 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #49

    My Husband Is The Best… 34 Weeks Pregnant, And I Can’t Reach My Feet, So He Is Giving Me A Pedicure

    Person trimming toenails, humorous pregnancy situation in a cozy living room.

    PandoraRose_16 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, he is the best. Not many men would do this for their pregnant wife/so

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    This Is My Wife's Favorite Pair Of Heels. They're Too Tight (Her Feet Grew During Her Pregnancy). As A Surprise For Our Anniversary, I Bought Some Shoe Stretchers And I've Been Expanding Them

    Wedge heels with yellow clamps, humorously demonstrating a funny pregnancy situation on carpeted floor.

    JephriB Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Wifey Is 41 Weeks Pregnant, Just Found Out She Can Still Smell Her Foot If Need Be. I Love This Woman So So So Much

    Pregnant woman doing a yoga pose in front of a TV, showcasing a funny pregnancy situation.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    My Pregnant Wife Brought This Home. Do I Need To Fight It

    Pregnancy pillow humorously shaped like a person sitting on a couch, funny situation in living room.

    No_Cat_No_Cradle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    My Friends Threw Me A Diaper Party...that Is A Pallet Of Wipes

    Stacks of diapers and bottles of alcohol create a funny pregnancy situation in a living room setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Anyone Else Have Furry Friends Who Want To Join In The Excitement?

    A cat sitting in a baby stroller indoors, a funny pregnancy situation.

    DebtDoctor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Texts From My Pregnant Wife

    Text conversation about funny pregnancy situation with ice cream craving confession.

    Coltron0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    My Crazy Pregnant Wife

    Text conversation about funny pregnancy situation involving cupcakes and weird dreams.

    -Economist- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    My Pregnant Wife Took This Photo Of Her Dad And I Today. Looks Like I'm Ready To Be A Father

    Two men sleeping on reclining sofas, surrounded by newspapers, illustrating funny pregnancy situations.

    walktovanish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    My Pregnant Wife Replaced Me

    Pregnant woman in bed snuggling under gray blanket with a cereal box beside her, showcasing funny pregnancy situations.

    somtingweelywong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Hahaha! Love It

    Pregnant belly with cartoon face drawn, holding an orange cup for a humorous pregnancy situation.

    gerddy17_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    6months Of Sleepless Nights, Morning Sickness, Heartburn And Husband Is Getting A Mini Me

    Man humorously mimicking a baby ultrasound image on his phone, capturing a funny pregnancy situation.

    rankin21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Boone Wanted To Celebrate His Birth Month With A Powdered Donut

    Pregnancy belly with spilled powder on black clothes in a car seatbelt, illustrating funny pregnancy situations.

    steviemariebander Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He should have gone for the Bavarian creme-filled donut with the chocolate icing on top. It's less messy and so very, very good.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #62

    I Keep Confusing The Toilet Paper I Use For Kleenex And My Crochet Thread

    Scissors, string, toilet paper, and crochet set on a couch depicting funny pregnancy situations.

    fibersbyphoenix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    We Got A Hilarious Shot Of Our Little Guy At Our 30 Week Ultrasound Yesterday

    Ultrasound image showing funny pregnancy situation.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Mothers Of Newborn Baby Girls Be Like

    Potato with a pink ribbon on a green countertop, capturing a funny pregnancy situation.

    soshia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Pedicure At 35 Weeks Pregnant

    Close-up of a pregnant belly wearing a striped orange shirt, illustrating funny pregnancy situations.

    Haylobro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Well After 3 Hours After We Lost The Remote, We Found Where My Wife , Who Is Pregnant, Had Put It. The Kitchen Drawer

    Kitchen drawer filled with various utensils, including a remote control and corkscrew, illustrating funny pregnancy situations.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    My Pregnant Wife Demanded I Go To The Store For Frozen Yogurt. I Was Temped To Play A Joke, But Wanted To Live

    Frozen yogurt box on store shelf, featuring characters from Disney's Frozen, illustrating funny pregnancy situations.

    ThePantser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    She Was Just Practicing

    Tweet about a funny pregnancy situation with a mom-to-be fearing they left the baby at home, featuring hashtag #PregnancyBrain.

    JeremyMcLellan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    I'm A Librarian, And Here's My Bookface Announcement!

    Pregnant woman lounging with snacks and a funny book, showcasing humorous pregnancy situations.

    z_formation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    So My Former Manager Decided To Have A Little Fun With Her Pregnant Belly

    Pregnant belly wearing sunglasses creating a funny face illusion.

    Sabre2230 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    Our Baby Shower Was Yesterday And These Are Possibly The Best Onesies Off My Sister In Law

    Two humorous baby onesies with funny pregnancy situations messages about love and hygiene on display.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    If You Know, You Know

    Funny pregnancy situations text about top song "White Noise 3 Hour Long" with a prompt to explore Wrapped 2024.

    iskra1984 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Newbie Here. I’m About To Post Our Announcement On Social Media. What Do You Think?

    A cute dog wearing glasses next to books humorously titled about pregnancy.

    wobegone_1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Was Trying To Take A Pic Of My Girls Preggo Belly... The Dude On TV Did Not Approve

    Pregnant woman humorously positioned with cartoon character on TV, creating a funny pregnancy situation.

    bowtoboot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    When Husbands Be Like, "We're Pregnant!"

    Person wearing a pregnancy belly suit, humorously standing in a kitchen.

    duenes2010 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Being 39 Weeks Pregnant Is Also... Walking 20min To The Mall, Shopping For 40min, Wanting To Pay Aaaand Realising That You Left Your Purse At Home

    Woman in a shopping mall facepalming with a humorous expression, representing funny pregnancy situations.

    tanidegregorio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    I Start To Believe Pregnancy Brain Is Real When I Leave Two Pairs Of Sandals In Two Different States After Traveling With My Husbands Size 14 Will Have To Do For Now

    Over-sized sandals on feet, a humorous pregnancy situation with black leggings on a tiled floor.

    kirby.toribio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    Playing “What Do You Meme” I Played This Picture. This Card Was Played By My Husband. My Due Date Is April 1st. Too Freaking Funny

    Pregnant cat meme humorously depicting funny pregnancy situations, featuring a lounging cat and a playful caption.

    purplesunshine7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Can U Tell My Morning Was Hectic? Don't Know Why I Decided To Grab My TV Remote And Bring It To Work W Me Today

    Remote control humorously placed in a car cup holder, illustrating funny pregnancy situations.

    jlyn526 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Skimmed Through My Pregnant Wife’s Food Log Over The Past Couple Weeks And Can’t Stop Giggling

    Funny pregnancy situations with handwritten food diary, including cravings like ice cream and a note on homemade wraps.

    ittybittyclittyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    We Spent 6 Hours In The Car Today For A Pregnancy Craving

    A woman in a restaurant humorously hides her face behind a Portillo's hot dog bag, showcasing funny pregnancy situations.

    GreenBuck13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    19 Weeks And Already Selling Tickets To The Gun Show

    Ultrasound showing a baby fist, capturing a funny pregnancy situation.

    joltx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Sister Said This Belonged Here - I'm 7 Months Preggers And This Was My Halloween Costume

    Person humorously dressed with a fake pregnancy belly, holding a beer in a casual home setting.

    cvramsay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    My Mom Left This Cheeky Little Bouquet On My Porch Today As I Hit 36 Weeks!

    Quirky vase with flowers in a humorous design on a blurred outdoor background.

    JuJusPetals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #85

    When Your Pregnant Girlfriend Is Being Subtle About What She Wants For Dinner Tonight

    Coupons arranged humorously on a kitchen counter, showcasing funny pregnancy situations.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    How My Nerdy Sister Announced She Was Pregnant

    Code snippet humorously depicting a family's growth timeline, incorporating funny pregnancy situations.

    benbernards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Mom Wanted To See How Far Along My Wife Was In Her Pregnancy...so We Sent Her This

    Hand with red nails on a hairy belly in a funny pregnancy situation.

    Mayisbetterthanxmas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    This Was My Gender Reveal

    Pregnant woman humorously displays "50%" drawn on her belly while holding a pink baby outfit.

    Mommytobe1996 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    My Boyfriend Thinks That He Is Hilarious

    A long black object resembling a belly lounging humorously on a bathtub ledge.

    preggosaurusrex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    My Pregnant Wife Need To "Test" Her New Purchase

    A small dog humorously sits in a baby car seat, resembling funny pregnancy situations.

    TheHomieGs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Really Would Have Preferred That My Pregnancy Tracker Hadn't Sent This Push Notification To My Husband

    Phone notification humorously addresses funny pregnancy situations with a note about flatulence.

    He kept offering me words of encouragement but I was too mortified to hear them. It's rough for him though, he's not allowed to tell anyone about this even though it's hilarious.

    mjot_007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #92

    That's Funny

    Tweet about funny pregnancy situations with Oreos as a snack dilemma.

    mamerwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    My Mind Went In A Very Different Direction After Reading This Baby Growth Update

    Text exchange about pregnancy comparing baby size to a Pop-Tart, humorous response, and snack craving.

    leslie_watts821 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Sister Sends Me A Picture If Pregnancy Progress. My Reply On The Right. ..she Was Not Amused

    Two side-by-side photos showing a humorous pregnancy situation with a baby bump in pajamas and a flat stomach in jeans.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    My Wife Told Her Co-Workers She's Pregnant

    Gender reveal cake with "It Better Not Be Ugly" frosting, highlighting funny pregnancy situations.

    NKHdad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    My Wife Is Pregnant. I Made Her This Shirt To Wear!

    Green T-shirt with "Designated Driver Until 1-15-13" text, illustrating funny pregnancy situation.

    NashvilleRedditors Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Funny Name Recommendation From My Dad Today

    Text exchange featuring funny pregnancy situations and humorous misunderstandings.

    1202020bb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!