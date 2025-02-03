ADVERTISEMENT

In today's world, there are many ways to get entertained, especially when it comes to content consumption. Books, video essays, TV shows, movies, comedy specials – there’s something for everyone’s taste. Even within a certain type of content, there are so many choices that everyone can find what they like best.

Let’s take comedy as an example – there are so many comedy specials nowadays it's nearly impossible to count them. So, a conclusion suggests itself – there are many famous comedians out there. Yet, some people would argue that some of them did not deserve to be so popular, and those opinions are what today’s list is made of. So, let’s jump in and see what comedians are lowkey hated by at least some of the netizens, shall we?

More info: Reddit