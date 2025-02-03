23 Comedians Who Went Mainstream But Really Shouldn’t Have, According To Netizens
In today's world, there are many ways to get entertained, especially when it comes to content consumption. Books, video essays, TV shows, movies, comedy specials – there’s something for everyone’s taste. Even within a certain type of content, there are so many choices that everyone can find what they like best.
Let’s take comedy as an example – there are so many comedy specials nowadays it's nearly impossible to count them. So, a conclusion suggests itself – there are many famous comedians out there. Yet, some people would argue that some of them did not deserve to be so popular, and those opinions are what today’s list is made of. So, let’s jump in and see what comedians are lowkey hated by at least some of the netizens, shall we?
Honestly? Joe Rogan. Dude has never been a good comedian.
His biggest 'comedy' moment was calling out a joke thief in Carlos Mencia.
Universally, every one of Joe's specials has been largely unfunny.
The 2 people I don't see being commented are James Corden and Jimmy Fallon.
Some of the other people listed here might also be horrible people but Corden and Fallon are just outright horrible comedians for being supremely unfunny.
Matt Rife is getting too popular for what amounts to less than what I say to my friends in party chat.
Some say that music is a universal language, while others argue that humor is too. Well, maybe not as much as a language, but a common instinct for sure. As this Vox article states, despite not having one common language, no culture is unfamiliar with humor; everyone has an instinct to laugh.
Additionally, it is proven that humor and the laughter it causes are beneficial for one’s health. You know, as the saying goes, “Laughter is the best medicine” – well, it turns out it’s (at least partially) true, both physically and mentally.
With the former, at the most basic level, when laughing, a person exercises their diaphragm, stimulates their lungs, and relieves tension in the muscles. These rather basic actions improve cardiac health, as they increase heart rate and lower blood pressure, which is the same thing that happens during exercise, which as we already know is good for health.
It used to be Carlos Mencia.
It still is...but it used to be, too.
Kenny Banya. I mean what’s up with his fixation on Ovaltine?
Surprised nobody said Andy Dick yet.
Andy D**k is a comedian? I thought he was just famous for nominative determinism.
Laughter also can reduce physical pain, as the release of endorphins produces natural painkillers, improving a person's pain threshold. That’s why some doctors opt to make their patients laugh as often as possible.
Also, it improves one’s sleep, boosts immunity, and, as we already mentioned, helps with mental health and social relationships. It does so by reducing stress, improving memory, bringing people together, and simply adding much-needed positivity.
So, it’s natural for people to gravitate towards someone that can make them laugh. For example, according to the 2022 Singles in America survey from the online dating service Match, 92% of people seek someone who can make them laugh.
You know, Dana Cook did an AMA here years ago and i asked him about how he felt about it becoming trendy to hate Dane Cook. I used the analogy of Nickleback...he had no idea what I was talking about, or at least played it off as such.
A lot of people really dislike Amy Schumer.
Unpopular opinion but Kevin Hart. Dude is annoying to me.
But this gravitation doesn’t have to be towards personal relationships. People can also crave to be amused by the media they consume, whether it’s a book, a TV show, or a comedy special.
The latter usually are hosted by comedians – people whose jobs’ main aim is to make people laugh. Getting their own comedy special is quite an impressive point in nearly every comedian’s career; for many, it shows that they've "made it" as an entertainer. After all, not every open mic participant gets to have one, especially on platforms like Netflix, which currently carries an extensive catalog of them.
Ellen DeGeneres.
I think Jerry Seinfeld’s standup prowess is vastly overblown due to the success of Seinfeld the sitcom. He’s a decent observational comic, but people treat him like he’s a comedy god because he was funny on TV.
He’s also not that good at writing scripted comedies. If Unfrosted and Bee movie taught us anything, it’s that Jerry desperately needs Larry David to make him funny.
I don't think he's funny either as a standup or as a sitcom. Still don't get America's fixation with Seinfeld.
Brendan Schaub.
Yet, some people would argue that not all of the comedians deserve the flowers they get. That’s what today’s list is all about. It was formed from opinions various people shared in a dedicated online thread, where they were asked a question “Who is the worst comedian to ever make it big?”
From Matt Rife, who got involved in a controversy following his sexist jokes, to James Corden, who people dislike due to his alleged poor behavior off-camera, the list is full of various names. And now you’re left to judge whether they belong here or not by pressing those upvote/downvote buttons!
Also, if you have any other names you think belong here, write them in the comments and see whether people agree!
Jeff Dunham. Brilliant ventriloquist, terrible comedian.
Pauly Shore - he's lucky his mother owned a comedy club.
Bert Kreischer. 50 year old man running around with no shirt on desperately trying to hang on to his frat boy image despite college ending 25 years ago. That and he basically has one joke.
He's the equivalent of the dude who graduated high school three years ago but still shows up to hang out in the parking lot at 2:20.
Larry the "cable guy"
Surprised I didnt see him listed, scrolled pretty far down. Riding Jeff Foxworthy's coat tails with a shtick that makes me roll my eyes. Appearance, voice and lame jokes.
I guess using his "country" accent could make him an animated voice success but the amount of stardom from other sources is outright confusing.
I agree Amy Schumer isn’t funny but if Whitney Cummings looked like Amy Schumer we’d all agree she was worse than Amy.
Rob Schneider is not a funny man.
Real lack of Andrew Dice Clay here...
Rosanne Barr. She was never funny...just bitter and loud.
Why do they keep trying to make George Lopez happen?
For me, Chris D’elia.
I've never understood Jay Leno's appeal. At all.
Never heard of most of these, I guess they're American. My particular issue is with Jon Culshaw - he's a reasonably accurate impressionist, but just not a funny man. I could give multiple instances but top of the list was when he was on Auntie's Sporting Bloomers - a blooper show about sports - and did Jerry Springer. Compare that with Alistair Magowan on They Think it's All Over - a sports quiz - and did Alan Hansen and Paul Gascoigne, both ex-soccer players.
