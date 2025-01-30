Amy Schumer Shares ‘Horrible’ Ozempic Experience And Why She Quit: “I Was So Sick”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amy Schumer has always been very transparent regarding her journey with Ozempic, and it seems she’s ditching the medication for good this time.

The comedian and actress first started the weekly injections back in 2022, opening up during various talk shows and candid interviews.

But things came to a halt when the 43-year-old started experiencing extreme discomfort.

Highlights Amy Schumer has officially quit Ozempic due to experiencing severe nausea and vomiting.

Schumer wasn't able to play with her son Gene.

The actress urged more celebrities to be open about their weight loss methods.

RELATED:

Amy Schumer is officially done with Ozempic

Share icon

Image credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Turns out, those side effects were due to a GDF15 gene, causing her body to produce “abnormally low levels” of the hormone that cause “taste aversion, nausea, and vomiting,” according to the HER Foundation.

“I have this gene — GDF15 — which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” Schumer revealed during SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

So when she tried using Ozempic, she found that she was stuck in bed all day with no energy and unable to keep her food down.

The most discouraging thing of all was the fact that many other users felt fine afterward.

“So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden, I was vomiting, and then you have no energy, but other people take it and they’re all good,” she shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Schumer did manage to lose a considerable amount of weight, it prevented her from being able to play with her 5-year-old little boy, Gene.

Share icon

Image credits: amyschumer

Share icon

Image credits: The Howard Stern Show

“I lost 30 pounds so quick,” she revealed. “I looked great, and I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow, so what’s the point?”

She added to talk show host Andy Cohen, “I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny, and he’s throwing a ball at me, and [I couldn’t].”

The New York native later went on and joked that all the advertised positives about Ozempic were nothing but “red flags” and commented on how skinny Oprah Winfrey now appeared — who has been actively taking the drug since 2023, as reported by Daily Mail.

As the news became public, those online shared what they knew about the additional dangers of Ozempic use.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedy star possesses a specific hormone that causes her body to experience extreme nausea and “vomiting”

Share icon

Image credits: amyschumer

“A ton of people are having issues,” one person claimed, although none of this information has yet been confirmed. “Some people are having issues with their stomachs being eaten, some have gone blind, some have had major bone loss. There’s going to be massive lawsuits.”

Another added, “One of the ingredients is snake venom.”

A mother shared her own experience, writing, “Can you believe my daughter’s nephrologist actually prescribed this to her after her second transplant. My thoughts were he’s insane and I told him that.”

“Amy your beautiful, happy to hear your not on the Ozempic bandwagon!!” a fourth applauded.

Share icon

Image credits: amyschumer

Although Ozempic didn’t work the way Schumer may have hoped, the Trainwreck star is proud that she’s always been open about her body and what’s being done to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done,” she said, urging her fellow stars to talk more about their weight loss journey. “Just stop hiding it. Be real with the people.

“When I got lipo, I said I got lipo,” she confessed, referring to the liposuction she had done in January 2022, which caused her to drop 170 pounds.

Image credits: The Howard Stern Show

Recently, doctors have also foreshadowed what an excessive amount of the medication may result in, especially seeing how big it is in Hollywood right now.

“You can lose too much too fast, and you end up with sinking skin,” said Dr. Michael Hakimi, a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, while another expert noted an uptick in demand for face fillers to combat the increasingly “unnatural look.”

“You shouldn’t strive to be thin,” advised a netizen

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon