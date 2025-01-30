Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Amy Schumer Shares ‘Horrible’ Ozempic Experience And Why She Quit: “I Was So Sick”
Health, News

Amy Schumer Shares ‘Horrible’ Ozempic Experience And Why She Quit: “I Was So Sick”

Amy Schumer has always been very transparent regarding her journey with Ozempic, and it seems she’s ditching the medication for good this time.

The comedian and actress first started the weekly injections back in 2022, opening up during various talk shows and candid interviews. 

But things came to a halt when the 43-year-old started experiencing extreme discomfort.

Highlights
  • Amy Schumer has officially quit Ozempic due to experiencing severe nausea and vomiting.
  • Schumer wasn't able to play with her son Gene.
  • The actress urged more celebrities to be open about their weight loss methods.
    Amy Schumer is officially done with Ozempic

    Amy Schumer in a black outfit, standing in a studio while discussing her Ozempic experience.

    Image credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images

    Turns out, those side effects were due to a GDF15 gene, causing her body to produce “abnormally low levels” of the hormone that cause “taste aversion, nausea, and vomiting,” according to the HER Foundation. 

    “I have this gene — GDF15 — which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” Schumer revealed during SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

    So when she tried using Ozempic, she found that she was stuck in bed all day with no energy and unable to keep her food down.

    The most discouraging thing of all was the fact that many other users felt fine afterward. 

    “So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden, I was vomiting, and then you have no energy, but other people take it and they’re all good,” she shared.

    While Schumer did manage to lose a considerable amount of weight, it prevented her from being able to play with her 5-year-old little boy, Gene.

    Blonde woman touching her hair, discussing her Ozempic experience, wearing a dark hoodie in a softly lit room.

    Image credits: amyschumer

    Comedian discussing her Ozempic experience on a radio show, wearing headphones and a black outfit.

    Image credits: The Howard Stern Show

    “I lost 30 pounds so quick,” she revealed. “I looked great, and I couldn’t lift my head off the pillow, so what’s the point?” 

    She added to talk show host Andy Cohen, “I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny, and he’s throwing a ball at me, and [I couldn’t].”

    The New York native later went on and joked that all the advertised positives about Ozempic were nothing but “red flags” and commented on how skinny Oprah Winfrey now appeared — who has been actively taking the drug since 2023, as reported by Daily Mail

    As the news became public, those online shared what they knew about the additional dangers of Ozempic use.

    The comedy star possesses a specific hormone that causes her body to experience extreme nausea and “vomiting”

    A woman in a red dress stands on a boat deck by the sea, looking thoughtful.

    Image credits: amyschumer

    “A ton of people are having issues,” one person claimed, although none of this information has yet been confirmed. “Some people are having issues with their stomachs being eaten, some have gone blind, some have had major bone loss. There’s going to be massive lawsuits.” 

    Another added, “One of the ingredients is snake venom.”

    A mother shared her own experience, writing, “Can you believe my daughter’s nephrologist actually prescribed this to her after her second transplant. My thoughts were he’s insane and I told him that.” 

    “Amy your beautiful, happy to hear your not on the Ozempic bandwagon!!” a fourth applauded.

    Person in sunglasses wearing workout attire in a home gym setting, related to Ozempic experience.

    Image credits: amyschumer

    Although Ozempic didn’t work the way Schumer may have hoped, the Trainwreck star is proud that she’s always been open about her body and what’s being done to it.

    “You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done,” she said, urging her fellow stars to talk more about their weight loss journey. “Just stop hiding it. Be real with the people.

    “When I got lipo, I said I got lipo,” she confessed, referring to the liposuction she had done in January 2022, which caused her to drop 170 pounds.

    Image credits: The Howard Stern Show

    Recently, doctors have also foreshadowed what an excessive amount of the medication may result in, especially seeing how big it is in Hollywood right now. 

    “You can lose too much too fast, and you end up with sinking skin,” said Dr. Michael Hakimi, a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, while another expert noted an uptick in demand for face fillers to combat the increasingly “unnatural look.”

    “You shouldn’t strive to be thin,” advised a netizen

    Instagram comment praising Amy Schumer for quitting Ozempic, mentioning beauty and avoiding trends.

    Social media comment on Amy Schumer's experience, reading "She looks great!" with three likes.

    User comment on Ozempic post: "You shouldn’t strive to be thin. You should strive to be healthy.

    Comment discussing Ozempic side effects, mentioning sickness and ER visit experience.

    Instagram comment referencing Amy Schumer's Ozempic experience, highlighting her honesty and body positivity.

    Instagram comment discussing a negative Ozempic experience, mentioning hospitalization.

    Instagram comment criticizing Ozempic, suggesting better lifestyle choices.

    Comment discusses Ozempic experience and compares celebrity access to high-strength doses.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "OMG girl, you lost so much weight, you on ozempic?", "Nope, i lost it the old fashioned way: complete mental and emotional breakdown during divorce with no support system, gained an eating disorder with cyclical vomiting syndrome and starved to a size 0". "You go girl!" was not the expected response..... o.O Don't praise me, i'm f*cking ill, all us weight-loss addicts are.

