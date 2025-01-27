ADVERTISEMENT

A young woman revealed she was diagnosed with osteoporosis after using Ozempic for a year.

The 30-year-old, named Avery, shared that she began using the medication without a prescription from her physician after struggling with an eating disorder.

“I’m kind of in shock right now because I wasn’t expecting this,” the singer said on Instagram.

“Ozempic can cause bone density loss and I didn’t think that would happen to me because I was only on it for a year. But I have significant bone loss, I have osteoporosis and osteopenia.”

Avery said the medication caused her to lose far more weight than she had anticipated and urged others not to use it unless prescribed by a doctor.

“That’s what happens if you use Ozempic for weight loss and you lose too much weight.

“I know some of you might not relate or some of you might think I’m being annoying or overdramatic but I’m really sharing this to say please don’t take this drug if you don’t need it.

“Please use me as an example. I just want to be an example of why you need to be careful.

“It’s become very normalized, but it’s really dangerous. I just can’t believe I did that damage to myself.”

Ozempic, a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, mimics a hormone that signals your brain you’re full and slows digestion.

The injectable medication is not FDA-approved for weight loss. However, some physicians prescribe it off-label for that purpose.

Wegovy, a similar semaglutide, has been approved for weight loss in adults with cardiovascular disease and either obesity or overweight.

“Please please please be careful with Ozempic if you are not someone that needs to take it (it is only meant to treat diabetes and obesity),” added the Phoenix, Arizona, native.

Avery said she experienced rapid weight loss, which affected her bone health

“I’ve done a lot of damage to myself. I want to make clear that I DO have an eating disorder, and I did NOT get Ozempic from a doctor.

“It is very easy to get nowadays, and many people with eating disorders are getting their hands on it. I made a mistake. I take responsibility for my actions. Please learn from mine.”

Avery said she will start taking medication to aid her recovery. “It is not always reversible, but I can do things to improve the situation.

“At the moment I have to be very careful, as my bones are brittle. But it is treatable, and I will be okay. Thank you for your support.”

Osteoporosis is a disease that causes bones to become weak and fragile, making them more likely to break. Bone density loss can be treated with medication and exercise.

It affects more than 50 million people in the United States, and it’s more common in people over 50, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Moreover, 1 in 3 adults over 50 who don’t have osteoporosis yet have some degree of reduced bone density (osteopenia).

Some health conditions, such as endocrine disorders and rheumatoid arthritis, can increase the risk of developing osteoporosis. Additionally, certain medications, including diuretics, corticosteroids, and anticoagulants, may also raise the risk.

She took the medication, which was not prescribed by her physician, after struggling with an eating disorder

A recent study published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open found a connection between weight-loss medications and bone density loss.

The study assessed 195 adults with obesity who were split into four groups: one that exercised and received a placebo, one that received just a placebo, a group that received Novo Nordisk’s weight loss medication liraglutide, and another group that received liraglutide and exercised.

“The combination of exercise and GLP-1RA (liraglutide) was the most effective weight loss strategy while preserving bone health,” researchers note.

“Despite similar weight loss, liraglutide treatment reduced hip and spine BMD (bone mineral density) compared with exercise alone.”

Semaglutide and liraglutide belong to the same drug class, called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists.

“Our findings highlight the importance of combining exercise with GLP-1 RA treatment for bone health,” the study concludes.

In addition to reducing bone density, rapid weight loss can also lead to a decrease in muscle mass and a lower resting metabolic rate, as per Healthline.

If you’re taking medication for weight loss, doctors recommend consulting your physician about ways to preserve bone density and muscle mass.

"Always research before putting something in your body," commented one user

