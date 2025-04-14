Hilarious Animals With No Spatial Awareness Disturbed These Wildlife Photographers On The Job (21 Pics)Interview
If you're tired of your coworkers, maybe it's time to consider a different kind of workplace. For example, wildlife photographers often find themselves in hilarious (and sometimes chaotic) situations with their unpredictable "models."
Below, we've put together a list of images showing animals hilariously interrupting photographers at work. While it's usually all fun and games, imagine being photobombed—or straight-up bullied—by a bear or an eagle.
To get a better sense of what life in the field is really like, Bored Panda reached out to Chris du Plessis, a photographer who, as it turns out, approached a cheetah, and not the other way around. If you'd like to know how this amazing photo came to be, make sure to read the full interview with Chris below!
Cheetah assistant by Chris du Plessis.
"Focus more on the left side, where the elephants are," says the cheetah. 😁
Chris kindly walked us through the day when his encounter with the cheetah unfolded: “So, we were on a photographic shoot with Photos of Africa. So, on this reserve, you can walk with the cheetah in the wild. So there was this moment when the cheetah sat like that, and I thought it was a great opportunity to let me sit next to the cheetah and ask my friend to take a photo of me lying next to the cheetah. I grabbed his camera lying next to the cheetah, taking a photo with my camera—in the end, all of us doing the same thing, taking photos of each other. What a fun day... I posted my picture on Facebook and only mine seemed to go viral... None of them actually posted it on social media. Well, I was hoping to get more attention to this lovely pose I did with a cheetah and a nice animal in the wild.”
A curious fox by Dan Dinu.
As a professional photographer, Chris is used to working with animals in their natural habitat. We were wondering what the most surprising or unexpected thing an animal has done while he was trying to capture the perfect shot.
Chris wrote: “Yes, always looking for something different, using camera traps or a remote car with a 360 camera on it. Yes, and drones, too. A perfect shot, I would call it the right time and the right spot, which you did not plan. I mean, you can plan the location, but to plan a perfect shot is not always easy. You take what you get. It’s just there and you need to be ready with the right tools... It’s your shot, and no one can get the same shot. It’s like a fingerprint. There are no 2 photos that are the same… The unexpected photo is with a GoPro camera taking an elephant at ground level that moment he scoops dust towards the GoPro, getting dust all over the camera, and sees the elephant in dust. Another nice shot was with the fish eagle. I got the shot when the bird caught the fish right in front of the camera. The camera was floating on the water with some plant material on the lake. I was hoping the fish eagle would catch a fish near the camera… And yes, I got it perfectly... Just to mention a few... There are a lot of stories. I could write a page full…”
A naughty fox by Gary Mann.
Squirrel and a bird taking turns by Vadim Trunov.
We asked Chris to share how he keeps his composure when an animal or unexpected situation turns your photo session into a comedy show, to which he responded: “When a photoshoot devolves into comedic chaos due to animals or unexpected events, I’d prioritize staying calm and flexible. Embracing the humor and adapting to the situation is key. I’d keep shooting, capturing those unexpected moments, and communicating effectively with clients or collaborators to maintain a positive atmosphere. Ultimately, I’d view these experiences as valuable learning opportunities, enhancing my ability to handle unforeseen challenges in future shoots.”
A close up by Ionel Onofras.
A friendly seal by Art Wolfe.
Photographers often talk about the challenges they face when working with animals. Chris shared what the most frustrating aspect of trying to photograph wildlife is and how he overcame it.
“The most frustrating moment is when you are ready to take the shot and either your battery dies or the memory card is full... This happens when you focus the whole day on getting your perfect shot and forget these simple things, or you are in the wrong camera setting, or you stop the car to take the photo and the animal moves on. To overcome it, I have a battery in my pocket always and a memory card with me in my pocket, ready for the drone or my camera…”
"How dare you take a picture of me" by Blain Harasymiw.
"Now back up a little" by David Schultz.
Lastly, Chris added: “Still enjoy your day, don’t always try to work so hard, and take photos all the time. Sit relaxed and just watch yourself a bit, capture the moment… Use your phone to take a photo quickly and instantly. Relax, take it easy on yourself... Tomorrow is another day…”
An inquisitive cheetah by Stu Porter.
A meerkat using this photographer as a watchtower.
"Let me have a look" by Leopold Kanzler.
Coolest selfie ever by Larry A. Slomski.
Cute intruder by Simon Roy.
No sudden movements by Lynsey Addario.
Dancing with wolves by Michael Schönberger.
"Pet me!" "No, pet me!" "Belly rubs!" "Got any snacks?"
Hide and seek by Dalia Kvedaraite.
"It's too cold out there. Luckily I found this place."
"Nice spot to catch my breath" by Keith Kirk.
This Fox is requesting camera permission from Anthony White.
Curious cub wants to see himself by Frank Augustein.