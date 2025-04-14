ADVERTISEMENT

If you're tired of your coworkers, maybe it's time to consider a different kind of workplace. For example, wildlife photographers often find themselves in hilarious (and sometimes chaotic) situations with their unpredictable "models."

Below, we've put together a list of images showing animals hilariously interrupting photographers at work. While it's usually all fun and games, imagine being photobombed—or straight-up bullied—by a bear or an eagle.

To get a better sense of what life in the field is really like, Bored Panda reached out to Chris du Plessis, a photographer who, as it turns out, approached a cheetah, and not the other way around. If you'd like to know how this amazing photo came to be, make sure to read the full interview with Chris below!

#1

Wildlife photographer disturbed by a cheetah with no spatial awareness resting beside him while he aims his camera.

Cheetah assistant by Chris du Plessis.

Janelle Collard
"Focus more on the left side, where the elephants are," says the cheetah. 😁

Chris kindly walked us through the day when his encounter with the cheetah unfolded: “So, we were on a photographic shoot with Photos of Africa. So, on this reserve, you can walk with the cheetah in the wild. So there was this moment when the cheetah sat like that, and I thought it was a great opportunity to let me sit next to the cheetah and ask my friend to take a photo of me lying next to the cheetah. I grabbed his camera lying next to the cheetah, taking a photo with my camera—in the end, all of us doing the same thing, taking photos of each other. What a fun day... I posted my picture on Facebook and only mine seemed to go viral... None of them actually posted it on social media. Well, I was hoping to get more attention to this lovely pose I did with a cheetah and a nice animal in the wild.”

    #2

    Wildlife photographer humorously interacts with a curious fox lacking spatial awareness in snowy forest.

    A curious fox by Dan Dinu.

    dandinu.photolife Report

    #3

    Wildlife photographer humorously interrupted by meerkats with no spatial awareness, perched on his camera and back.

    Photo by Will Burrard-Lucas.

    willbl Report

    As a professional photographer, Chris is used to working with animals in their natural habitat. We were wondering what the most surprising or unexpected thing an animal has done while he was trying to capture the perfect shot.

    Chris wrote: “Yes, always looking for something different, using camera traps or a remote car with a 360 camera on it. Yes, and drones, too. A perfect shot, I would call it the right time and the right spot, which you did not plan. I mean, you can plan the location, but to plan a perfect shot is not always easy. You take what you get. It’s just there and you need to be ready with the right tools... It’s your shot, and no one can get the same shot. It’s like a fingerprint. There are no 2 photos that are the same… The unexpected photo is with a GoPro camera taking an elephant at ground level that moment he scoops dust towards the GoPro, getting dust all over the camera, and sees the elephant in dust. Another nice shot was with the fish eagle. I got the shot when the bird caught the fish right in front of the camera. The camera was floating on the water with some plant material on the lake. I was hoping the fish eagle would catch a fish near the camera… And yes, I got it perfectly... Just to mention a few... There are a lot of stories. I could write a page full…”

    #4

    Wildlife photographer surprised by a fox on their back while taking pictures.

    A naughty fox by Gary Mann.

    OhUniverse_ Report

    #5

    Squirrel and bird interrupt wildlife photographers by inspecting a camera.

    Squirrel and a bird taking turns by Vadim Trunov.

    vadimtrunovphoto Report

    We asked Chris to share how he keeps his composure when an animal or unexpected situation turns your photo session into a comedy show, to which he responded: “When a photoshoot devolves into comedic chaos due to animals or unexpected events, I’d prioritize staying calm and flexible. Embracing the humor and adapting to the situation is key. I’d keep shooting, capturing those unexpected moments, and communicating effectively with clients or collaborators to maintain a positive atmosphere. Ultimately, I’d view these experiences as valuable learning opportunities, enhancing my ability to handle unforeseen challenges in future shoots.”

    #6

    Wildlife photographer amused by deer sniffing his camera lens in snowy setting.

    A close up by Ionel Onofras.

    ionel.onofras Report

    #7

    Wildlife photographer smiling as a playful seal rests on his back, showcasing funny animal behavior with no spatial awareness.

    A friendly seal by Art Wolfe.

    artwolfe Report

    Photographers often talk about the challenges they face when working with animals. Chris shared what the most frustrating aspect of trying to photograph wildlife is and how he overcame it.

    “The most frustrating moment is when you are ready to take the shot and either your battery dies or the memory card is full... This happens when you focus the whole day on getting your perfect shot and forget these simple things, or you are in the wrong camera setting, or you stop the car to take the photo and the animal moves on. To overcome it, I have a battery in my pocket always and a memory card with me in my pocket, ready for the drone or my camera…”

    #8

    Wildlife photographer toppled by an eagle with no spatial awareness in a snowy field.

    "How dare you take a picture of me" by Blain Harasymiw.

    blainharasymiw Report

    #9

    Penguins investigating a camera setup, showcasing animals with no spatial awareness on a snow-covered landscape.

    "Now back up a little" by David Schultz.

    westlightimages Report

    Lastly, Chris added: “Still enjoy your day, don’t always try to work so hard, and take photos all the time. Sit relaxed and just watch yourself a bit, capture the moment… Use your phone to take a photo quickly and instantly. Relax, take it easy on yourself... Tomorrow is another day…”

    #10

    Wildlife photographer interacts with curious animals in a field, showcasing their lack of spatial awareness.

    A baby deer and a baby wolf by Liba Radova.

    radovaliba Report

    #11

    Wildlife photographer disturbed by a playful cheetah cub sitting on his back while he takes a photo, showcasing hilarious animals.

    An inquisitive cheetah by Stu Porter.

    stuporterphotography Report

    #12

    Wildlife photographer disturbed by a meerkat perched on his back in a grassland setting.

    A meerkat using this photographer as a watchtower.

    OhUniverse_ Report

    #13

    Beaver with no spatial awareness interacts with a camera on a tripod.

    "Let me have a look" by Leopold Kanzler.

    leopold.kanzler Report

    #14

    Wildlife photographer smiles as a bird perches on his head, showcasing animals with no spatial awareness.

    Coolest selfie ever by Larry A. Slomski.

    OhUniverse_ Report

    #15

    A curious animal with no spatial awareness investigates a camera in the wild.

    Cute intruder by Simon Roy.

    simonroyphotography Report

    #16

    Wildlife photographer surrounded by playful bears with no spatial awareness, in a natural outdoor setting.

    No sudden movements by Lynsey Addario.

    OhUniverse_ Report

    Janelle Collard
    "Tastes like chicken + Axe body spray."

    #17

    Wildlife photographer surrounded by playful wolves, showing hilarious lack of spatial awareness in the forest.

    Dancing with wolves by Michael Schönberger.

    Schoenberger.Photography Report

    Janelle Collard
    "Pet me!" "No, pet me!" "Belly rubs!" "Got any snacks?"

    #18

    Squirrel inside a camouflaged camera lens, illustrating hilarious animals with no spatial awareness outdoors.

    Hide and seek by Dalia Kvedaraite.

    dgwildlife Report

    Janelle Collard
    "It's too cold out there. Luckily I found this place."

    #19

    Wildlife photographer surprised by owl with no spatial awareness perched on camera in nature.

    "Nice spot to catch my breath" by Keith Kirk.

    keithkirkphotographer Report

    #20

    A curious fox with no spatial awareness peers through a wildlife photographer's camera on a tripod.

    This Fox is requesting camera permission from Anthony White.

    OhUniverse_ Report

    Janelle Collard
    "Henry! Stop fooling around + look at the camera!"

    #21

    Wildlife photographer with camera, playfully interrupted by a tiger cub resting on head, illustrating hilarious spatial unawareness.

    Curious cub wants to see himself by Frank Augustein.

    OhUniverse_ Report

