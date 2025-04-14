As a professional photographer, Chris is used to working with animals in their natural habitat. We were wondering what the most surprising or unexpected thing an animal has done while he was trying to capture the perfect shot.

Chris wrote: “Yes, always looking for something different, using camera traps or a remote car with a 360 camera on it. Yes, and drones, too. A perfect shot, I would call it the right time and the right spot, which you did not plan. I mean, you can plan the location, but to plan a perfect shot is not always easy. You take what you get. It’s just there and you need to be ready with the right tools... It’s your shot, and no one can get the same shot. It’s like a fingerprint. There are no 2 photos that are the same… The unexpected photo is with a GoPro camera taking an elephant at ground level that moment he scoops dust towards the GoPro, getting dust all over the camera, and sees the elephant in dust. Another nice shot was with the fish eagle. I got the shot when the bird caught the fish right in front of the camera. The camera was floating on the water with some plant material on the lake. I was hoping the fish eagle would catch a fish near the camera… And yes, I got it perfectly... Just to mention a few... There are a lot of stories. I could write a page full…”