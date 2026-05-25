SIL Completely Freaks Out Over Onions: “Oh I Need Some Water, Oh This Food Is Too Spicy”

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You can’t please all the people all the time, especially when you’re cooking dinner for a group. As long as you aren’t poisoning someone, or deliberately feeding them something they’re highly allergic to, it should be okay. Apparently, not always…

A teen has told how drama erupted around the table after her sister-in-law discovered that she’d put onions and garlic in the meal she’d prepared. According to the SIL, onions are “too spicy.” Strangely enough, the woman had been enjoying the meal – until she was told what ingredients it contained. While some may find the whole debacle hilariously dramatic, the 17-year-old claims she ended up in big trouble.

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This teen is tasked with cooking dinner several nights a week

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But drama broke out when her SIL found out exactly what ingredients were in the food she’s been making

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“Boiled chicken with salt”: she revealed some more spicy info while engaging with netizens

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Here’s why onions are worth your tears, according to experts

If you’ve ever chopped onions, you’ll probably know that they have the uncanny ability to bring you to tears. Some people even wear goggles when dealing with onions in the kitchen. But what does an onion have that makes it burn our eyes so badly? Lots of sulfur, according to experts.

“Onions have a unique chemistry with molecules that contain a whole lot of sulphuric compounds,” explains the Gills Onions site. “The scientific name for this group of compounds is thiosulfinates.”

You may have noticed that an onion only starts burning your eyes after you cut it. That’s because a fresh, raw onion doesn’t have the above-mentioned molecules. They appear in response to the onion being damaged, chopped, sliced, or diced.

“Cutting an onion breaks up cell structure and releases the molecules,” the site reveals. “Enzymes come into contact with the molecules and create the thiosulfinates and their characteristically strong smell, all in 30 seconds or less.”

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Despite their ability to make us cry, nutritionists say onions are really good for us. They are packed with plant compounds, including flavonoids, which have both a protective and anti-inflammatory effect.

According to Jo Lewin, a registered nutritionist with the Association for Nutrition, onions may help protect against chronic conditions such as cancer and diabetes.

“In fact,” she says. “Onions contain over 25 different flavonoids and are one of the richest sources in our diets.”

Lewin adds that onions are also known to contain valuable antibacterial properties. “They’ve been used in folk medicine for the relief of coughs, colds, and catarrh for decades,” says the expert, adding that an onion’s antibacterial properties are effective against the likes of E.coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Staphylococcus aureus.

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Lewin says allergies to onions are rare, but some people do have a sensitivity to them. They might experience digestive issues, including heartburn and wind, after eating onions.

“As onions contain FODMAPs, a type of carbohydrate and fiber that some people find their digestive system cannot tolerate, this is particularly relevant for those with a diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS),” adds Lewin.

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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People agreed that the teen did nothing wrong, with some advising her not to cook for her family again

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