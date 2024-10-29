Lizzo Flaunts Halloween Costume In Savage Response To South Park Episode About Her Weight

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizzo served up some sass and satire this Halloween, giving South Park a dose of their own medicine.

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a series of posts, featuring herself wearing a fictitious weight-loss drug named “Lizzo.”

The four-time Grammy Award winner went all in, sharing pics of herself wrapped in a faux FDA-approved box, with “diet suppressor” written on the label.

Lizzo dressed up as a mock weight-loss drug, taking a playful jab at the animated series, South Park

Image credits: Lizzo

Image credits: Lizzo

To top off the look, a yellow measuring tape cinched around her waist completed the tongue-in-cheek “advertisement.”

“Ok Halloween… you can start now,” she wrote in the caption of one post while another caption read, “LizzOzempic dump.”

“It’s that time of year where I feed y’all so ridiculously and you’re so very welcome baby,” read the caption of another post from the series.

The singer, 36, shared Instagram posts as her “FDA-approved” diet suppressor alter ego, complete with a cinched measuring tape and a faux drug box label

Image credits: Lizzo

Lizzo’s Halloween costume was certainly no ordinary outfit. It doubled as a playful jab at a South Park television special, titled The End of Obesity, which roasted the singer for her stance on body positivity.

The long-running animated series had released the special in May, in which they made up a fictitious drug called “Lizzo,” branded as a cheaper alternative to Ozempic.

With her Halloween costume, the Grammy winner took a shot at South Park for roasting her in a television special, titled The End of Obesity

Image credits: Lizzo

The show praises the weight-loss drug for harnessing the power of “not giving a f—.”

“FDA-approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight, and it costs 90% less than Ozempic,” a voice-over said in the show.

In the South Park special, the long-running animated series made up a fictitious drug called “Lizzo” and branded it as a cheaper alternative to Ozempic

Image credits: Lizzo

“I’ve lowered my standards and my expectations,” exclaimed the animated character, who was using the “Lizzo” drug.

“In case studies, 70% of patients on Lizzo no longer cared how much they weighed. Lizzo helps you eat everything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum,” the voice-over continued.

“My worst fear has been actualized. I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode,” she said after the release of the special in May

“Some patients report constipation while listening to Lizzo … Serious side effects may include pancreatitis, hypothermia and literally s–t out your ears,” the voice-over added.

Following the release, Lizzo responded to the video and said: “My worst fear has been actualized. I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode. “I’m so scared. I’m gonna blind-duet to it right now.”

Image credits: Lizzo

Image credits: Lizzo

After watching the clip, she said, “That’s crazy. I just feel like, damn, I’m really that b—. I’m really that b—.”

“I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f— to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f— I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years,” she continued.

“I’m really that b—- and I show you how to not give a f— and I’ll keep showing you how to not give a f—,” she added.

In the spirit of Halloween, Lizzo also dressed up as the “Hunny Bunny” action figure and asked, “WHO IS THIS DIVAAAAAA?”

Lizzo also shared another series of Instagram photos, dressed up as the “Hunny Bunny” action figure.

“1-800-hunnybunny.com,” she wrote in the caption of one of the posts.

In another Hunny Bunny-themed post, she wrote, “I like this a lil too much yall.”