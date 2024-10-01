Lizzo Admits Feeling “Really Bad” For Overeating Amid Weight Loss Journey And Ozempic Controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizzo shared a candid post about the ups and downs of her weight loss journey, admitting to feeling guilty about overeating.

“I overate yesterday and im feeling really bad about it,” the Grammy winner wrote on TikTok on Monday (September 30).

“I’m trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment,” she added.

“And if my body deserves comfort then my brain deserves comfort too.”

The Truth Hurts singer often posts videos of her exercising in the gym as part of her health journey.

Image credits: lizzobeeating

In the caption of the clip, she left a message directed at those also making efforts to lose weight: “If you’re going through this ur not alone.”

Thousands of her fans supported the star in the comments of the clip, thanking her for showing her vulnerabilities and encouraging her to stay committed to her weight loss journey.

One of them commented, “Don’t feel bad, babe. You’re only human. Tomorrow’s a new day!”

“Oh sweetie, you are doing a really great job! Losing weight doesn’t happen overnight – neither does gaining it back. You got this,” another fan said.

A third fan wrote: “It’s really difficult to build a healthy relationship with food. You’re doing so amazing. Thank you for this reminder that we all still struggle.”

Image credits: lizzobeeating

The post comes after Lizzo slammed a critic who accused her of using Ozempic to lose weight.

“Did she use Ozempic or did she snort coke,” the user commented on an Instagram video she posted on September 18.

“whyyyy do u follow me?” the 36-year-old clapped back. Then, she mocked the hater in a separate video, writing, “‘oZeMpIc oR cOkE?’ – a fan” followed by crying emojis.

“I’m trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment. And if my body deserves comfort then my brain deserves comfort too,” the singer wrote

Image credits: lizzo

In the same video, the Michigan-born star mouthed the viral TikTok sound bite “It’s like a reward” from the Quentin Tarantino-directed film Django Unchained, along with a text overlay that read, “When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.”

Ozempic is an injectable medication that received approval by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. However, as one of its side effects is that it reduces appetite, some physicians prescribe it for weight-loss purposes.

Ozempic is the same medication as Wegovy, which was approved by the FDA in 2021 as an anti-obesity medication. The only difference between them is that Wegovy has higher doses of the antidiabetic medication semaglutide, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Image credits: lizzobeeating

The 36-year-old star, who works with celebrity trainer Corey Calliet, often shares her fitness routine on TikTok

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has been training with Corey Calliet, who has worked with other celebrities such as Michael B. Jordan, Keke Palmer, and John Boyega. He has also appeared on Khloé Kardashian’s E! reality show Revenge Body.

“IM NOT SKINNY IM FHICK,” the singer wrote in a September 20 Instagram video where she performed various gym exercises, tagging her celebrity trainer.

