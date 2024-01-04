Lizzo Shows Off Figure In Shapewear Line That “Makes It Look Like She Went To The Gym”

ADVERTISEMENT

She did her hair toss and checked her nails; in 2024, Lizzo is feeling good as heck.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday (January 1), the 35-year-old singer posted a clip of herself modeling her brand YITTY’s latest line of shapewear with special lifting technology for curvy figures.

In the video, Lizzo humorously exclaimed: “New year, new me. You know how they say ‘Run, don’t walk?’ Teleport, b*tch.”

The new line of shapewear consists of an “ultra lift legging” as well as a bra. Lizzo described the bra as her label’s “new square neck design.”

Lizzo shared a video on social media where she modeled her brand YITTY’s latest line of shapewear

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

During the clip, the Pink hitmaker went on to model navy blue, burgundy, and black sets from the collection.

She commented: “The snatch in real time. This motherf—ing technology that snatches and lifts.”

Comfortably showcasing the outfit, Lizzo added: “The booty is lifted. Booties to the sky.”

“New year, new me. You know how they say ‘Run, don’t walk?’ Teleport, b*tch,” Lizzo exclaimed

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lizzobeeating

The Detroit native further exclaimed: “It looks like we went to the gym, but we didn’t go to the gym,” before joking about potential scenarios that would see a person wear her shapewear. She quipped: “This is where you go to your local shop and you’re just like, ‘Can I please have a chai?'”

She further joked: “Yes, that’s right. We’re putting ourselves first this year, you guys. You don’t have to wait to feel like the best version of yourself. New year, new me in my YITTY.”

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Before the new year and new YITTY drop, Lizzo got candid with fans about her self-care and a renewed focus on personal health, People reported.

Fans rushed to the comment section to praise the artist’s figure, as some noted Lizzo looked more athletic, while others defended the singer, urging people to stop commenting on her physique.

“We see u shedding pounds love. Even tho u were beautiful before,” a person commented.

“The snatch in real time. This motherf—ing technology that snatches and lifts,” Lizzo said

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

Another individual wrote: “Who cares that she lost weight? Just say she’s beautiful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A separate Instagram user chimed in: “Her weight is none of anyone’s business. No one’s is. Stop commenting on it.”

Share icon

Image credits: lizzobeeating

In a previous Instagram post published in November, Lizzo wrote: “Hi. I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo.”

In May 2023, Lizzo stitched a video on TikTok from a user who stated, “Weight loss comes with the territory, but I’m not trying to escape fatness,” commenting “Heavy on the ‘not trying to escape fatness.’ Heavy f—ing on it.”

“The booty is lifted. Booties to the sky,” Lizzo added

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

The Grammy Award winner replied: “It’s fun. I love my job.” She further stated: “It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage.

“As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously.”



“I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business and my trust issues with the world,” the singer wrote in November

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

A notable advocate for body positivity, she told NBC News in 2019: “I don’t think that loving yourself is a choice. I think that it’s a decision that has to be made for survival; it was in my case.

“Loving myself was the result of answering two things: Do you want to live? ‘Cause this is who you’re gonna be for the rest of your life.

“Or are you gonna just have a life of emptiness, self-hatred and self-loathing? And I chose to live, so I had to accept myself.”

Many comments below Lizzo’s video pointed to her weight loss

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon