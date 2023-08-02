Former Dancers Accuse Lizzo Of Harassment And Weight-Shaming

Lizzo, the Grammy award-winning superstar, is facing a lawsuit from three of her former backup dancers, who allege various claims, such as sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

On Tuesday, a lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles against Lizzo by three of her former dancers – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez. The legal action involves serious allegations of sexual, religious, and racial harassment, discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment.

The lawsuit makes several troubling allegations against Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, involving incidents that allegedly occurred between 2021 and 2023. According to the legal documents, the dancers claim they were “forced to endure sexually denigrating behavior” and “pressured into participating in disturbing sex shows.”

One of the dancers, Arianna Davis, alleges that Lizzo pressured her to touch the breasts of another performer during an Amsterdam nightclub event earlier this year in which the singer allegedly “began inviting cast members to take turns touching nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.” Davis, after resisting, eventually gave in, “fearing it may harm her future on the team.”

The lawsuit also includes allegations against Lizzo’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley. According to legal documents provided to NBC News by the plaintiffs’ law firm, Quigley is accused of imposing her Christian beliefs on other performers and disparaging individuals who engaged in premarital sex.

Moreover, it is alleged that Quigley engaged in inappropriate behavior, such as simulating oral sex, sharing lewd sexual fantasies, and discussing a performer’s virginity. These incidents are claimed to have taken place within the context of their work environment.

The lawsuit does not explicitly state whether Lizzo was aware of Quigley’s alleged behavior. However, the plaintiffs strongly believe that Lizzo might have been aware of the complaints made against the dance captain who has worked with the pop star since 2019.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” Ron Zambrano, the dancers’ lawyer, said in a statement provided to NBC.

Having earned four Grammy awards, Lizzo is widely recognized as an icon of the body-positivity movement

Both Davis and Williams became performers for Lizzo after participating in a dance competition show called “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” which Lizzo hosted for Amazon in 2021. In April, Williams raised her voice during a meeting where Lizzo accused dancers of drinking before performances, leading to a tense exchange between them.

On the previous day, Lizzo informed the dancers that they would need to audition again, resulting in an arduous 12-hour rehearsal, during which Davis, fearing the consequences of taking a bathroom break, had an unfortunate incident where she soiled her pants. Five days later, Williams was fired, with Lizzo’s team citing budget cuts as the reason behind the decision.

In April 2023, Lizzo allegedly questioned Davis’s “commitment,” which Davis perceived as a thinly veiled criticism of her weight. Subsequently, the following month, Davis claims she was fired on the spot after Lizzo discovered that she had recorded performance notes. Davis attributes this decision to an eye condition that caused her to feel disoriented in stressful situations.

The lawsuit does not mention a specific monetary figure sought for damages, which would cover emotional distress, lost wages, and attorneys’ fees.

Meanwhile, fans of the superstar are holding onto the hope that none of the allegations are true