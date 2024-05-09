Lizzo Calls Critics “Fatphobic” As Her Met Gala Outfit Is Compared To Lampshades And Menstrual Cups

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizzo made a sweeping declaration and stamped her critics as “fatphobic” after her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala.

The 36-year-old artist wore a corset gown with cascading flower petals as part of her take on this year’s Garden of Time dress code at the annual star-studded event. A matching headpiece topped off the pop diva’s botanical-inspired look.

After making her head-turning appearance at the Met Gala, the Grammy-winning singer made it clear that she wasn’t going to be okay with naysayers.

Lizzo made a short but strong declaration about her critics after her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

“IF IM NOT IN UR BEST DRESSED UR FATPHOBIC,” the pop diva wrote on Instagram.

People had plenty to say about her statement, with one commenting, “Im not fatphobic I just dont like the headpiece.”

“I’m not fatphobic you’re just not best dressed,” a second comment said, while another chimed in, “I love and support you Lizzo but we gotta jump the stylist out who got you wearing spicy boudin casing to the Met Gala.”

“Not her shaming her fans if they don’t like an outfit,” said one comment on the Grammy winner’s post

The comments section of her post was also peppered with comparisons of her outfit to different odd objects.

“It’s giving… mushroom? Idk,” one said, while another simply wrote, “Lamp shade.”

“It’s giving menstrual cup,” another wrote.

Another said, “Lizzo ur wearing a dog cone…”

The 36-year-old artist shared a video of herself getting ready for the Met Gala red carpet and said, “YALL I HAD TOO MUCH FUN”

Designer Victor Weinsanto, the brain behind the dress, said he couldn’t believe it at first when stylists Matthew and Reginald Reisman asked him to recreate the gown, which he first made for his Spring/Summer 2024 Perfect Day collection, for Lizzo’s appearance on the Met Gala red carpet.

“At first I doubted that it was a real request,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “A chance for me to work with Lizzo is just amazing.”

“Harmony within nature was the biggest inspiration for this look,” he told the outlet. “I wanted the idea of florals and gardens, but not to be so literal. The gown features these sprays of dried flowers, so I wanted to play with the beauty of a rose through its lifecycle, using different tones and just mixing from my palettes to reflect the rosebud to a rose in full bloom to the point when it withers and dies, but it’s still beautiful.”

Designer Victor Weinsanto said “many hands” were dedicated to making the dress, along with some 600 to 700 hours

The About Damn Time singer’s appearance at the 2024 Met Gala comes just weeks after she shared a lengthy message on Instagram saying, “I Quit.”

She later clarified what she meant: “I want to make this video because I just need to clarify — when I say I quit, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” she said, revealing that she has no intentions to quit “the joy of [her] life, which is making music.”