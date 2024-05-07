Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone was another Met Gala first-timer, making her debut appearance on May 6. Her black gown and cape, designed by Gabriela Hearst and Kiowa jeweler Keri Ataumbi, featured around 493 silver stars, which were arranged into the shape of nine different constellations.



The artist, who is the first Native American woman to be nominated for an Oscar, brought Indigenous fashion to the spotlight with the look and said it meant everything to her to carry the spirit of Indigenous design with her on the red carpet.



“I love the combination of the sleeping beauty and garden of time [themes], articulating itself through a blanket of stars,” the actress told Vogue. “Since time immemorial, Kiowa, Blackfeet, and other Plains people have always said we come from the stars, and it is where we return to join our ancestors. It is a tapestry of time, under the veil of night.”



Despite her dress having a poignant backstory, some netizens were brutal with their criticism and thought her team could have done better with her look.



“Her makeup artist failed her. What are those eyebrows. This is Oscar nominated Lily Gladstone and you did this to her? You sent her to the Met Gala like this? You should be ashamed,” one wrote.



But plenty on Facebook said the actress looked “gorgeous” and “iconic.”



“She is so beautiful,” one said.