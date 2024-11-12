Who Is Sydney Sweeney’s Fiancé? A Glimpse Into Her Relationship With Jonathan Davino

ADVERTISEMENT

Many will recognize Sydney Sweeney from popular television series such as The Handmaid’s Tale, The White Lotus, and Euphoria. Some of her most notable film roles include a part in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) and a starring role in the rom-com Anyone But You (2023) — which she produced. Sweeney also founded her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, in 2020.

At just 27 years old, she has already taken Hollywood by storm. Despite Sydney’s professional successes and accolades — among others, she’s received nominations for two Emmys, a People’s Choice Award, and a Critic’s Choice Award — her private life seems to garner the most attention. However, one question has surfaced more often than others: Who is Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé?

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have been quietly engaged since 2022, but the mystery surrounding him leaves many curious. In this piece, we dig deeper into the truth and rumors of their Hollywood romance and explore what the future holds for this famously private couple.

Who is Jonathan Davino?

Johnathan Davino is perhaps best known to the public as Sydney’s fiancé, yet little information about him is available apart from what Sweeney has shared over the years.

In a 2023 interview with Glamour Magazine, Sweeney described her fiancé Jonathan as a “business guy” from Chicago (1). However, his business dealings seem to have now extended into Hollywood.

According to the IMDb catalog, Davino has worked as a producer on three projects, including Immaculate (2024), which coincidentally stars Sweeney (2). Davino also co-produced Anyone But You alongside Sweeney, though this information isn’t on IMDb.

Davino was born in 1983, and according to both People and TMZ, his family owns two cannabis-related businesses, 14th Round and Final Bell, though this is unverified (3) (4).

Rumors also circulated that Davino was previously a restauranteur or the heir to a pizza company. These rumors stem from a 2013 Chicago business-based news website listing Jonathan Davino as a restaurant owner (5). However, Sweeney put this gossip to rest, saying it was untrue.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino’s Relationship Timeline

Sweeney and Davino first sparked relationship rumors in 2018. That same year, they publicly confirmed their relationship by attending two significant events — Hulu’s Emmy Party in September 2018, followed closely by a dinner in honor of Kate Spade’s new Creative Director, hosted by InStyle the following month.

Share icon

Image credits: Presley Ann / Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Charley Gallay / Getty Images

During the New York Knicks Game in October 2019, the couple was spotted again looking happy and relaxed courtside.

Share icon

Image credits: James Devaney / Getty Images

In November 2020, photos emerged of Sweeney and Davino in Hawaii, enjoying fun in the sun together. Davino was likely there while Sweeney filmed The White Lotus.

Share icon

Image credits: Backgrid

In 2022, the couple confirmed they were engaged after Sydney Sweeney was spotted with a stunning diamond engagement ring.

Share icon

Image credits: Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

After confirming their engagement, the two continued to be seen together in various locations worldwide. In 2023 and 2024, they were snapped arriving at the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival.

Share icon

Image credits: Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Backgrid

From jet-setting around the world to routine dog walks, the couple proves they have a lot of fun together.

Share icon

Image credits: Backgrid

Interestingly, Davino appears only once on Sydney’s Instagram feed, in a few group photos from September 2024 at Universal Studios.

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney

Admittedly, Sydney intentionally curates her social media. In a 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan, Sydney addressed it by saying, “I would love to share my normal life so people can see it’s not all glamour. But I can’t because one, I like my privacy, and two, social media is a platform” (6). Unsurprisingly, we only see glimmers of her personal life online.

It’s Not a Typical Hollywood Romance

Contrary to Sydney’s massive online presence — she has over 22 million followers on Instagram — Davino has no public social media account. The couple is deliberately very private, which may be a secret to their success.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Sweeney disclosed that she purposely keeps her romantic relationships private, stating, “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.” However, Davino’s role as a producer on a few films means he is now on the industry’s radar.

“I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age,” Sweeney acknowledged the couple’s relationship isn’t a typical Hollywood romance in an interview with Glamour in 2023.

Revealing slightly more, she continued, “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” emphasizing she sometimes gets in trouble because she can talk about so much.

Clearly, Sydney and Jonathan are doing something right, as their relationship has endured.

Share icon

Image credits: Backgrid

However, because she shares so little, Sweeney told Glamour that the press creates drama and misinformation surrounding their relationship.

Rumor Control

Unfortunately, the drama created by the media has led to a slew of rumors that the couple has been forced to endure. The first significant rumor the couple dealt with would test any relationship was an illicit affair.

In 2023, while filming Anyone But You in Australia, several cozy photos of Sweeney and her co-star, Glen Powell, surfaced online — from Sydney’s Instagram account. Fans grew suspicious, with one user commenting, “I’m sorry but there [sic] definitely together at this point,” while another expressed harsh disappointment with Sweeney’s behavior, calling it “Homewrecker vibes.”

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney

The rumor went into overdrive when Powell’s girlfriend at the time, Gigi Paris, unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram and seemingly confirmed her breakup with Powell (Daily Mail, 2023) (7).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Paris (@msgigiparis)

Further fuelling the flames of an alleged affair, a dishevelled-looking Davino was photographed leaving Sydney’s house with packed bags.

Share icon

Image credits: Backgrid

During her Saturday Night Live monologue in March 2024, Sweeney addressed the rumors head-on. She stated that the craziest rumor she’d heard about herself was that she was having an affair with Powell.

She said the rumor was “… obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together” and told the audience that Davino was there for the entire shoot. “He is the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever,” Sweeney persisted.

Was Sydney’s denial merely a cover-up for a sordid affair with Powell? It seems that wasn’t the case. The real story revolves around clever marketing.

During an April 2024 interview with The New York Times, Sweeney and Powell confirmed that the speculation of an affair between them was intentional and only to promote the Anyone But You movie (8). It was a ploy that worked; the film grossed over $220 million worldwide (Box Office Mojo) (9).

Another rumor that has plagued the couple is the suggestion that Davino pays for everything because he is older — 13 years older, to be exact. This rumor has genuinely got under Sweney’s skin.

While speaking to Glamour Magazine in 2024, Sweeney quickly quashed this information, stating, “I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard. I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family” (10).

Share icon

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney

Sweeney continued by emphasizing her company, Fifty-Fifty Films, isn’t backed by Davino either. She made it very clear that she is financially independent from Davino, personally and professionally.

In her words, “I would love to set the record straight. You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed.”

Jonathan Davino’s Influence on Sydney Sweeney’s Life and Career

Despite the negative rumors surrounding the couple, it is clear that Davino, who affectionately nicknamed Sweeney “Munchkin,” plays a significant role in her professional and emotional support.

When asked what she looked for in a relationship, Sweeney told Cosmopolitan, “I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

It looks like Davino fits this profile perfectly. Davino also allows her the space to be the megastar she is. “I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back,” she added.

Later, Sweeney opened up about co-producing with Davino on Anyone But You. She said she loved working with someone who supported her ideas, visions, and voice. She also included that it was an ideal working relationship because he is her best friend.

While at the premiere of Anyone But You in December 2023, Sweeney spoke to Entertainment Tonight, reiterating that it was great to work with “someone who cheers you on and someone who just fully supports what you do” (11).

Share icon

Image credits: John Lamparski / Getty Images

However, the support is mutual, with Sweeney bringing Davino into the world of showbiz with her. He has gradually established himself in the entertainment industry, often collaborating with Sweeney as a producer.

What’s Next for Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino?

While the two are engaged, wedding plans are on hold due to Sweeney’s incredibly busy filming and producing schedule. She’s a self-described workaholic and loves it.

However, Sweeney has previously revealed that she has a Pinterest wedding board she started when she was ten, which Davino has yet to see. Given the couple’s private lifestyle, it’s safe to say their wedding will be an intimate affair.

Share icon

Image credits: @sydney_sweeney

After the wedding, the couple will likely want to have a family. Sweeney told the Hollywood Reporter 2022 that she’s always wanted to be a young mother (12).

Her dreams of motherhood are even more specific: she wants four kids whom she can teach to ski and who will follow her around on plenty of outdoor adventures.

When will Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, start their family? According to Sweeney, it will happen when it’s the right time, and it’s not something she can put a definite date on.

