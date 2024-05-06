Doja Cat Showed Up In Nothing But A Towel To 2024 Met Gala After Strolling NYC In A Bed Sheet

ADVERTISEMENT

Doja Cat is no stranger to controversial looks. After all, she showed up to last year’s gala as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat. This year, though, she’s pushed the limits that much harder.

For the 2024 Met Gala, the dress code of which is “The Garden of Time,” the pop star showed up in nothing but a white towel.

Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/WWD

Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/WWD

Doja Cat shows up in a towel from Amazon 😭 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DOar4knlsv — Kaito (@YOUMYSONBISH) May 6, 2024

Fans have already expressed exasperation with this year’s looks, blasting many of the outfits for failing the theme or being too boring. It’s yet to be seen how Doja Cat will connect a bath towel with “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” but no one can accuse the “Say So” singer of dressing boring.

The day before she was spotted shopping for jewelry wearing a bed sheet

Image credits: Splash News

In fact, just yesterday the rapper was spotted at a New York Cartier store wearing what appeared to be a bedsheet. Fans were quick to mock the 28-year-old, saying things like “What in the Bed Bath & Beyond is going on?”

Viewers have been similarly ruthless with the star’s Met Gala look. “Doja Cat shows up in a towel from Amazon,” said one person. “Is her bathroom near the place?” said another.

Others were just wondering if she was taking stuff from the hotel.