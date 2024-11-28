Post Malone’s Fiancé: A Glimpse Into Their Private Love Story

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin Richard Post, or Post Malone, is an American singer and songwriter whose stage name comes from a rap name generator. He gained fame with his debut single on the Billboard charts in 2015 and has since released multiple albums and songs that have topped music charts worldwide.

Less than a decade since his initial debut, his accomplishments have grown impressive. He has ten Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, one MTV Video Music Award, and nine Grammy Award nominations to his name. He is touted as one of the best-selling musical artists, with over 80 million records sold.

A musical career following such an impressive trajectory comes with many prying eyes. And, with news of the singer’s engagement to her long-time girlfriend and their baby, the fans were determined to gather more tea about the rapper’s personal life. Read on as we follow the media buzz about Post Malone’s private love story.

Who Is Post Malone’s Fiancé?

Post has never publicly identified his fiancé, Jamie, but they have been pictured at events together. So, while they have always kept their relationship low-key, they weren’t hiding it.

The two have been spotted since 2020, and while the “Sunflowers” singer would include Jamie in his social stories, he never really named her.

Jamie isn’t from the world of entertainment, and they’ve managed to keep their relationship under wraps. Not much is known of Jamie; she seems to have no active socials, which keeps their relationship relatively private and her identity a mystery. However, with Post’s growing popularity, Jamie will inevitably get more peripheral light from the singer.

Post’s Big Reveal

In a statement to TMZ in May 2022, Post spilled the happy secret that he and his fiancé are expecting a child. He said, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember, I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends and spread as much love as we can every day.”

That was the first time Post Malone publicly acknowledged and referred to his long-time girlfriend Jamie and their then-soon-to-be baby. Sources close to Post told TMZ that the couple celebrated their baby-to-be with a private party for friends and family in Southern California.

With the cat out of the bag, Post started to let the public in on his personal life a bit more. A month after the announcement, the singer revealed the birth of their daughter when he guested on The Howard Stern Show in June 2022. Stern noted that the couple had intentionally kept the pregnancy “on the QT.”

We see them together again in the Instagram post by @aibesam on February 8, 2023, when we see the new parents walking out from backstage. Post looks happy and comfortable as the couple approaches their waiting vehicle.

In August 2023, Post relayed to Alex Cooper how he initially proposed to his girlfriend in 2021 on Call Her Daddy podcast. He recounted being drunk in Las Vegas and impulsively popping the question one night after a lousy hand. “But we’re not married, it was just a proposal. And I had lost a significant amount of money at the table, and we go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered, and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me? I got a ring and all this stuff.’”

Jamie initially said no and wisely suggested he ask again the next day without alcohol. The following day, he proposed: “I was sober, and it was nice. She’s a beast — she was right. I mean, I knew, I’m just a terrible arbiter of romanticism, I guess.” He also told Cooper: “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Jamie’s Influence on Post Malone’s Life and Career

Jamie seems good for Post, and even in the rare instances when he would divulge personal information about their twosome, the rapper has only sang her praises.

Singing actual songs about her is a different matter, though. The singer-songwriter has confirmed that he’s written some songs about his fiancé, but they’ve never appeared on any of his albums. “A lot of the songs I write for her I don’t even play for her, because I’m terribly shy,” he bashfully admitted to Cooper.

When asked if he knew Jamie was the one, the rapper said, “I could tell, which is really cool…Her heart is so massive, and I’ve always wanted kids and a big family — and I could tell she was gonna be a really good mom. She’s like number one mom in the f***** universe.”

Below, TikToker @aibesam shares a clip of a doting Jamie with their baby girl on March 8, 2023.

@aibesam Replying to @nmcnntbblnk_ Post Malone with his girlfriend and their newborn daughter when touchdown in sydney #viral ♬ Kissing Strangers – USHER

Aside from being an all-around supermom, Post says that Jamie has kept him in line, especially when he previously had problems with addiction. “I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again,” he told Stern.

Contrary to popular belief, Post had issues with alcohol: “Everybody thinks I’m on d****. I’m not on d****. People see me on stage and they might take my dance moves, and people are like, ‘Hey, this is what meth looks like.’ I don’t — I’m not on m***,” he clarifies. “Respectfully, I don’t owe anybody an explanation for anything. But I can tell that there is genuine care.”

“I used to drink because I was sad. Now I drink for shows and because I’m happy. It’s hard getting out there and I get so shy and timid and s**t, so I just drink a little bit to, I guess, cope with that and be able to get my liquid courage literally,” the singer admitted to Cooper.

He added that becoming a father made him prioritize his health, including getting this drinking under control: “I guess not being able to be there for my baby, which is a new fear. That’s why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body.”

Aside from controlling his booze, he’s also decided to kick soda after being told his “liver sucks” and start eating better.

Being a daddy is a game-changer for the star enamored with their first child. The baby really puts a lot of things in perspective. While the child’s real name remains unknown, the rapper got a tattoo with the baby girl’s initials.

@Chadrowetattoos posted a photo of the new daddy on their Instagram account with “DDP” inked on his forehead.

While Post has clearly made some lifestyle changes and has never felt healthier, he’s still looking forward to partying hard at their future wedding.

He also describes his pretty epic vision of his dream wedding in an interview with Cooper: “I’d imagine an ice luge for brews that’s just steady going,” he joked. “Beer keeps being poured into it, and all my buddies are super down for the cause so they just go and take a suckle of the teat of the nectar and keep that party going,” the rapper added.

Private Life vs Public Interest

When asked why he didn’t publicly and officially announce the birth of their child, Post explained: “I want her to make her own decisions,” speaking about his now-fiancé Jamie and his respect for how much public exposure she’s comfortable receiving.

Keeping things private takes extra effort in the celebrity world, where the lines between private and public interests are often blurred. Post has managed to do that for Jamie and their daughter.

In her book, “Outrageous Invasions: Celebrities’ Private Lives, Media, and the Law” (2010), law professor Robin Barnes examines how the private lives of the rich and famous are routinely invaded in what she calls our “tell-all society.”

Over the past several decades, the US press has been granted increased freedom to improve democracy. However, Barnes argues that this has also given tabloid publishers a free pass to “expand their cottage industry of disseminating the intimate details of the lives of the rich and famous” without respecting these individuals’ privacy rights.

Barnes emphasizes that not every celebrity should be treated as a public figure whose personal life is automatically a matter of public concern. Unlike public officials, celebrities don’t have the same obligations to public transparency, making their private lives less justifiably open to scrutiny.

She also highlights stark differences between how celebrity privacy is protected in Europe and the US. For example, photos unrelated to public interest can’t be published without the celebrity’s permission in France. In contrast, American stars often face relentless paparazzi attention with far fewer legal safeguards.

According to Barnes, who teaches constitutional law and speaks on issues related to democracy, free speech, and human rights, the media “must behave in ways that are respectful toward a person’s private and family life.” However, free speech protections in the US tend to outweigh personal privacy considerations.

Despite these challenges, Post Malone has seemingly beaten the odds, shielding his family from intense public scrutiny — at least for now.

Public Perception and Media Coverage

Social media has a life of its own when it comes to rumors. The use of social media comes with the caveat that new information being released piecemeal may encourage rumors, many of which remain unverified long after their point of release.

Apparently, when photos of the couple started circulating on social media, Jamie had to deactivate her Instagram account. A Post Malone fan shared how Jamie was inundated with hate from fans who were jealous that the “Circles” star was happy (per Fun 107).

True fans, however, are thrilled that their favorite rapper is happy, as evidenced by these comments on one of the couple’s stolen Instagram snaps.

Jamie also seems to have her own fans, like this Instagram user @s0__y_jamie, who are bent on spreading love, not hate.

