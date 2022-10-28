#1 Three-legged mummy race



Divide the participants into pairs and tie their inside legs with toilet paper. Make them walk like mummies toward the finish line. Perfect for the kids.

#2 Shoot the Skeleton



Simple as that — shoot that slime against a skeleton!

#3 Mummy Sack Race



A sack race... with a twist! Wrap the participants' legs with white crepe paper. The first one that gets to the finish line with no rips in the paper is the winner!

#4 Jack Stack



Like the classic Stack Attack but with a clever twist, you need to stack and unstack the orange cups within a minute and place it in the correct order to make a shape of a pumpkin.

#5 Halloween Trivia



Time to use your brains (unless a zombie already ate them). Test your knowledge on everything Halloween with this spook-tacular trivia game featuring questions about pumpkins, scary movies, historical facts, and so much more.

#6 Truth or Scare



Truth or Dare, but Halloween style! Gather friends together for this Halloween version of a classic game of Truth or Dare.

#7 Witches Scattergories



A Halloween version of a classic favorite. Get a letter and see what Halloween-themed words you can come up with without matching others.

#8 Danger Zone



Tape danger zone tape across a table, then give each team a handful of Oreos. Every team has to slide their Oreos across the table and get them to land inside different danger zones to win.

#9 Halloween Story Game



If it's a kids' party, include the beginning of a ghost story in your invitations and ask each kid to come to the party with an ending to tell. Hear all the endings and let everyone vote for the best one.

#10 Murder mystery party game



Set a (fake, please) crime scene with an ominous display of clocks, then start the countdown. One of your party guests has met their demise, and it's up to the others to solve the mystery!

#11 Death Charades



This adult Halloween party game is pretty much what it sounds like: acting out various ways to kick the bucket!

#12 Bobbing for Apples



For a Halloween-worthy upgrade of this classic fall game, swap the glass bowls with life-size witch cauldrons.

#13 Halloween Tic Tac Toe



Use mini pumpkins as markers (one color for Xs, another for the Os) for a spooky take on the classic game.

#14 Poke-A-Pumpkin



A little prize inside every pumpkin — you just have to poke to find it!

#15 Pumpkin Carving Awards



What's Halloween without a pumpkin carving contest? Print out some ribbons and voting ballets to give your favorite gourd a well-deserved prize!

#16 Musical Pumpkins



Blast your playlist full of Halloween songs, and have fun! Here's how it works: a player rolls the dice, then anyone standing on a numbered pumpkin that matches that rolled number has to participate in the activity corresponding to the number.

#17 Halloween Sensory Bags



These are perfect for pre-schoolers; just fill them with ghostly, ghastly shaving cream and put googly eyes. Keep in mind to glue the bags closed before letting the game begin. Make a contest to determine who will make a better Halloween sensory bag!

#18 Wrap the Mummy



Separate children (or your adult guests!) into two or more groups, and select one person from each to act as the mummy. The children will then use toilet paper to wrap the mummy. The first group to finish their roll wins the game!

#19 Guess the Food



Halloween would be a pretty dull event without some gross-outs. In this game, players are fed ingredients like "eyeballs", and the first person to correctly guess what it really is (peeled grapes, in this case) wins the game. Just make sure not to choose foods people could be allergic to!

#20 Spooky Musical Chairs



This is musical chairs, but with a spooky twist everyone will love! Decorate your seats with scary skeletons and play popular Halloween songs as your guests go around the circle.

#21 Sticker Stalker



Buy some Halloween stickers and give them to the participants. Write everyone's names on paper before putting them in a bowl and inviting the players to pick a random name. Their goal is to sneakily place as many stickers as possible on their victim before the end of the party.

#22 Balloon Catch



For a fun game, take some orange balloons and give each child a funnel. See who can catch their balloon in the funnel the most times. Adults might have fun with this one too!

#23 Halloween Candy Baubles



Have the kids stuff some clear baubles with candy and decorate them with stickers. To make this more of a game and less of a craft, you could time them to see who can get theirs done the fastest.

#24 Tarot Card Reading



If you want to know what the future holds, turn down the lights, burn some candles, and shuffle a deck of tarot cards. And if you need help with how to do it right, hire a psychic for the night to guarantee accurate readings.

#25 Kiss, Marry, Kill



Name three people, fictional or not. The player has to decide which one they'd rather kiss, marry, or kill.

#26 3 Minutes in the Closet



Give this high-school party game a spooky makeover. Instead of swapping spit, swap costumes with your closet mate!

#27 Blood-Pumping Freeze Dance



Get everyone grooving on the dance floor. When the music stops, everyone has to freeze. If you move, you're out. The last one standing wins.

#28 Pass the Pumpkin



Have one fewer pumpkin than you have players. Ask the kids to sit in a circle. Play Halloween music while they pass the pumpkins to the next child. When the music stops, the player without a pumpkin is out but takes a pumpkin with them. The other kids continue to play until there's only one last kid, who wins the prize.

#29 Screaming Contest



If you don’t have neighbors, liven up your Halloween party with a screaming contest. It will loosen up your guests and allow them to get loud! Give awards for categories, such as the most piercing scream, the very best scream, the scariest scream, and the funniest one.

#30 What's the time, Mrs. Witch?



Choose one person to play Mrs. Witch. They can put on the witch's hat and hold the broom. The rest of the players stand at one end of the room, the witch at the other with her back to them. The players ask: “What's the time, Mrs. Witch?” and the witch shouts out a time, like 6 o'clock. The other players take the corresponding number of steps toward the witch. When the players get close to the witch, the witch can then shout out “midnight”: this is when she can chase the other players! Whoever the witch catches is out of the game.

#31 Broomstick limbo



It's not a party without a game of limbo! Make it Halloween-y using a broomstick.

#32 Pumpkin Painting



If pumpkin carving is too messy for you, opt for pumpkin painting instead! It’s lots of fun for kids and adults alike.

#33 Donuts on a String



Keep your hands behind your back for this one: use your mouth to retrieve the delicious donuts hanging from a string in this classic Halloween party game that always makes for lots of laughs and funny pics!

#34 Pumpkin Checkers



A super-duper DIY — Take a hearty piece of wood and paint a checkerboard on it. Adds some miniature orange and white pumpkins as playing pieces, and you're ready to start the tournament!

#35 Witch Pitch



Which witch will win? Actually, you will — once you get the hang of this game! It's a candy corn tossing game. Toss candy corn into a witch hat and see how many you will get.

#36 Zombie Eyeball Toss



Head to your local convenience store and stock up on spooky Halloween cups. Then scatter them on a poster board to take aim — with zombie eyeballs, of course!

#37 Skeleton Scavenger Hunt



You won't believe how easy it is to set up such a fun activity with dollar store decorations. Find hidden skeleton parts and win the game!

#38 Pumpkin Golf



This Halloween competition is a sure success!

#39 Halloween Mini Piñatas



Instead of one big piñata, opt for smaller piñatas that every kid can pull to collect their own candy.

#40 Roll a Frankenstein



Keep the kids entertained with this simple set-up: they'll love crafting their own green monsters from construction paper.

#41 Halloween Bingo



Get some festive printables and bite-size sweets to use as edible chips.

#42 Pumpkin Catapult



This one makes for a fun game and a super cool STEM project! Ask your guests to use craft sticks, rubber bands, bottle caps, or whatever they can find to make a catapult. They'll have lots of fun catapulting their candy pumpkins into a bucket!

#43 Halloween Egg Hunt



Swap the Easter baskets for cauldrons or trick-or-treat bags and send the kids to look for Halloween-themed eggs. Oh, and don't forget to fill them with lots of sweet treats!

#44 Halloween Crossword Puzzle



Print out a few pages of Halloween crosswords (you can easily find them on the internet, or you could even create your own). It will entertain the smart brains of the party for hours!

#45 Halloween Word Scramble



There's nothing like too many Halloween word games. Add word scramble to your list of Halloween activities to take part in this year.

#46 Put the Skeleton Back Together



All you need to make this adorable Halloween game is some time, energy, and a few materials like magnetic paint, foam board, and magnets. Create skeleton parts, and then try to put the skeleton back together!

#47 Murder Mystery Dinner Party



A murder dinner party takes a bit of planning, but it's so worth it. Keep it extra scary, and it'll be a bash your friends will be "dying" to attend.

#48 Pumpkin Pillow Fight



Knocking over some pumpkin towers with pillows is a Halloween game kids will have fun with.

#49 Pumpkin Relay



For this relay race, you'll want to organize some mini-games using a small pumpkin, like walking with the pumpkin between the knees, or trying to pick it up without using your hands. The first team to complete all challenges win!

#50 Pumpkin Pictionary



Let each participant pick a random person, location, object, song, movie, or TV show — Halloween-themed or not — and carve clues into their pumpkin while other party-goers try to guess. Give them a time limit to spice up the challenge.

#51 Spin the Plastic Pitchfork



Get back to your teenage days with a spin on the classic kissing game. Circle up, then give that pitchfork a whirl. Whoever it points to must pucker up!

#52 The (Not Always So) Quiet Game



The Quiet Game forces you to stay quiet. Even the faintest giggle, and you're out! Highly suggested to try it after a few drinks and with some people around you doing their best to make you laugh.

#53 Witch, Zombie, Ghost



On the count of three, all partygoers have the option to become a zombie, witch, or ghost. The zombie stretches their arms out in front of them; the witch lifts their arms overhead in a triangle shape; the ghost stretches their arms out to the sides and waves them around. Scan the room and see if you have more zombies, witches, or ghosts. The biggest group gets a celebratory shot to drink.

#54 Never Have I Ever



A classic. Get your guests to sit in a circle. Player one confesses something they've never ever done like, "Never have I ever made out in a restroom." Anyone who did it at some point in their life must drink.

#55 Yummy Mummy



Dare a guest to arrive incognito dressed as a mummy. Then have them serve sweet treats anonymously until another partygoer catches on to their real identity.

#56 Bite the Treat Bag



Challenge guests to grab a treat bag using only their mouths. No hands allowed! Incredibly fun when players already had their fair share of boo-ze.

#57 Press Conference



Hold a "press conference" and have guests answer questions staying in character with their costumes. Make sure to ask unexpected and funny questions that will keep things interesting.

#58 Selfie Game



Invite your party people to post a spooked selfie on Instagram with the hashtag of your choosing (like #SpookedSelfie). The person who gets the most likes receives a prize and has to throw the next party!

#59 Fear Factor



Take the famous TV show to life and make it spooky! Get creepy challenge ideas from your guests, like touching worms or eating crazy food.

#60 Pumpkin Sliding



Hang some Halloween-themed containers from the table's edge (plastic pumpkins and mini cauldrons are perfect). Players have to slide candy pumpkins across the table and get them to land in the containers to win. Reward them with money, prizes, or Halloween candy for getting the pumpkin in!

#61 Zombie Walk



Set up a short obstacle course that includes going around, over, and under things and make players complete the obstacle course while walking like a zombie.

#62 Pumpkin Drop Game



This Halloween-themed party game gets kids moving before they start indulging again in their Halloween sweets. The goal of this activity is to protect the “pumpkin” from falling. You will need to save your toilet paper rolls and put balloons on them. Allow the players to move from the starting point to the finish line as fast as they want as long as they keep the balloons on the toilet paper rolls. If the balloon drops, they have to start all over again.

#63 Eyeball Slime



This eerie, gooey glob of eyeballs is just as fun to make as it is to play with. Whip up a few batches so all your ghoul guests can take turns and enjoy the game.

#64 "Feed the Monster" Halloween Game



Easy to make and even more fun to play! Plus, the monster makes a perfect Halloween decoration. Craft a monster from a large cardboard box and feed him with various candies.



#65 Pumpkin Ring Toss



Take some glowing rings and pumpkins with long stems, and you have a fantastic Halloween ring toss game. You could even color the pumpkins with glow-in-the-dark paint to play in pitch dark!

#66 Halloween Cakewalk



Similar to musical chairs, players walk around a circle of numbers on the floor — then step on a number when the music pauses. The person standing on the number that's drawn from a tin wins!

#67 Halloween Prize Wheel



Challenge the guests to a friendly competition with this prize wheel game. Prizes like gift cards, little bottles of booze, and makeup will keep things interesting.

#68 Wreath-Making Party



Your Halloween party guests can put their creativity to the test by making their very own wreaths.

#69 Act & React



Have partygoers think of some spooky scenarios to act and react to (like Dracula coming to suck your blood). Throw these ideas into a plastic pumpkin, then have one person draw and act out their scenario while others try to guess.

#70 Two Truths & a Lie



See who's the best player during a round of Two Truths And A Lie. Everyone sits or stands in a circle. One by one, each person in the circle says three statements about him/herself. Two of these statements must be facts, or "truths," and one must be a lie. The other members need to guess which statement is the lie.

#71 Tarantula Toss



If you have some white stretchy spiderweb left, tack it to the door or corner of a room. Have players stand behind a line, then toss plastic spiders at the web until they can get three spiders stuck in it.

#72 Halloween Face Painting



No Halloween party is complete without a face-painting station! Even better if you can hire a professional to paint faces according to the costumes.

#73 What Am I?



Have the players draw Halloween-themed pictures on a piece of paper (or prepare them yourself) and tape them each to a different guest’s back without the guest seeing what it is. While others can only give yes/no answers, each guest must assume what they think the subject on their back is.

#74 Tag, You’re a Zombie



In this game, one player is selected as “the zombie”. Each time a player tags someone else, that person also becomes a zombie. The last person standing who isn’t a zombie wins.

#75 Scary Hide-and-Seek



This twist on traditional hide-and-seek is a more frightening version for adults. Start by deciding who's gonna act as the seeker. Then, if you are the seeker, wear a terrifying costume to spook your guests when you find them. Turn off all the lights, and one by one, find the hiding guests with a flashlight. Once found, send them to another room, designated as "the graveyard," and have them lay down like corpses. Prepare a small prize for the last person found.

#76 Horror Movie Scenario Game



This entertaining Halloween party game for adults will show who has the chance to survive in a horror scenario. Print the plots of several horror movies, highlighting the characters' decisions that result in their demise. Lay out the fatal scenarios for your guests, and ask them what decisions they would make. They get a point if they don't end up making the same fatal (and often dumb) choices as the characters.

#77 Head Waiter



Here's a creepy balloon relay race made even more intriguing because balloons here symbolize heads on a platter. Split your guests into two teams, and give each one a "balloon-head" to balance on a plate, just like a waiter. Set up obstacles, and then have each person hand off the balloon plate to a teammate. The first team that finishes the relay with the balloon still on the plate wins the game.

#78 The Grave Keeper



A must-play for any zombie fan! Have one guest be the grave keeper while the others stay on the floor as the undead. If the grave keeper has their eye on you, you can't move (and if you do, you're out). But if their back is turned to you, you can move. The goal is to stand all the way up without the grave keeper catching you moving.

#79 Deadly Wink



Designate one person that, in secret, will act as the “murderer.” The murderer has to use discretion while winking at people sitting around the room. It has several versions, but generally, If you're winked at, you must "die" on the spot and sit out of the game. If you see the murderer winking at someone, you can call them out. If you're right, you win the game. But if you're wrong, you also must "die" and are out of the game. The game is over once the murderer is found.

#80 Blair Witch Short Films



Ask each guest to take their phone and film themselves confessing something. Show all the videos near the end of the party.

#81 Chalk Outline



Ask some guests to have their forms mapped out in a chalk outline on the floor and challenge the others to identify who the figure belongs to.

#82 Guess how many eyeballs



Fill a big transparent jar with eyeballs. Get your guests to write down how many they think are in there. Who guesses right or gets the closest number, wins a prize.

#83 Cocktail-Making Contest



Have everyone show off their own spooky cocktail recipes. Make sure to “hire” some judges among the guests to choose the best drink.

#84 Ghost Puzzle



A quieter Halloween game for the little ones? Set up a puzzle and watch everyone work together as they bring a spooky ghost or witch scene to life.

#85 Eyeball Pong



Basically beer pong, but Halloween style! Take turns bouncing "eyeballs" on the table to get them into the cups — if the ball lands in the middle cup, you instantly win.

#86 Roll a Jack-o'-lantern



Drawing time: players take turns rolling a dice and following the instruction that corresponds with the result (draw eyes, a nose, a mouth, teeth, or a leaf — or skip the turn!). The first one that completes the face wins!

#87 Witch Hat Ring Toss



An easy, entertaining game for the little ones: set up a ring toss with witch hats as cones. You can easily DIY some rings by cutting out the center of paper plates.

#88 Halloween Forehead Detective



This makes for a fantastic ice-breaker. Give each person a sticky note with a specific Halloween word or a costume idea, and place it on their forehead. They'll have to ask other party-goers questions until they figure out what they are!

#89 Pumpkin Patch Stomp



Fill some orange balloons with candies, loose change, and other treats your guests may like, and inflate them. Trick-or-treaters can now crush the "pumpkin patch" in your backyard to claim the prize inside!

#90 Eyeball Hunt



This one is for the kids — Turn an Easter egg hunt into a fun Halloween game by having little ones collect as many hidden googly eyes as possible. You could also turn it into a timed relay for even more fun.

#91 Ghost and Pumpkin Bowling



Give some toilet paper rolls new life by converting them into ghoulish bowling pins. Cut the stem off a pumpkin, and you're all set with the perfect Halloween-style bowling!

#92 Halloween Bean Bag Toss



Look for some pieces of leftover wood to create this fa-boo-lous yard game, complete with pumpkin and ghost-shaped felt bean bags.

#93 Eyeball Dig



Prepare a heaping bowl of spaghetti and have your guests get hands-on in the mushy mess while searching for hidden eyeballs.

#94 Pumpkin Chuckin'



Instead of tossing real pumpkins, cover toilet paper rolls in orange felt for a much lighter (and sustainable!) prop.

#95 Pin the Spider on the Web



Entertain everyone with this Halloween version of Pin the Tail on the Donkey. It won't take long to set up — just print it and secure it to the wall with some tape.

#96 Pumpkin Twister Game



Upgrade your Twister game by making a board with multi-colored pumpkins.

#97 Candy Corn Guessing Game



For a sweet treat, challenge your guests to this game of chance. The winner gets the whole jar of candy!

#98 Tabletop Halloween Cornhole



Decorate your tabletop cornhole boards with black acrylic paint, silver glitter, and fake spiders.

#99 Pumpkin and Witch's Broom Race



You have to try this one! Provide the participants with a broom for each team and some miniature pumpkins. Each witch will have to use the broom to push the pumpkin to the finish line and back to the next witch in line. The first team to finish wins the race! And don't forget the prize.

#100 Black Light Halloween Candy Game



Use this as a fun alternative to the classic trick-or-treating. Kids can hunt for sweet treats using a black light to find the candies you customized with paper ghosts!

#101 Witch Hat Memory Game



Get your guests in the spooky spirit with this activity that puts a bewitching twist on a classic memory game. Use witch hats to hide silly Halloween trinkets and test their memory!

#102 Fizzing Eyeball Game



Let your guests explore their inner mad scientist with this kooky game. The reaction from the bubbling vinegar hitting the baking soda eyeballs will amuse kids and adults alike!

#103 Don't Eat Pete Halloween Game



This monster version of Don't Eat Pete will have your kids squealing with delight — and they'll be happy to eat candy! Print many monsters on paper and then place a piece of candy on each monster. Pick one child to leave the room. Have the other children decide which monster is “PETE” for that round. Tell the child who left the room to return. That child then proceeds to eat the candies off of each monster. He/she can continue eating candies until he/she picks the one on “PETE.” When they pick “PETE’S” candy, yell “Don’t eat Pete!” and that round is over.

#104 Pass the Skeleton Bone Race



Great for adults and kids alike, this game requires fast, nimble fingers, but other than that, you only need a ball of yarn and a skeleton bone (or something that looks like it, please don't go dig in the graveyard). The team that completes the human chain first wins!

#105 Spooky Rice Search



Fill a big jar with rice and some spooky items (small spiders, monsters, googly eyes, and even candies are perfect), and you've got yourself a fun sensory game/treasure hunt that kids will love!

#106 Candy Corn Relay Game



Candy corn is not everyone's favorite treat, but it's the perfect food for a fun game of relay. Every team must run spoonfuls of candy corn to some mini cauldrons without dropping any along the way. The team with the most candy corn in their cauldron at the end wins!

#107 Glow-in-the Dark Board Game



When lights go out, the fun begins with a glow-in-the-dark board game. You can save time by using a board game and decorating it with neon ink and Halloween-themed board spaces and cards.

#108 Ghost Face



This silly yet delicious game only requires some paper plates, candies, and whipped cream. Participants will have to find the candy hidden in the whipped cream using only their mouths to win. Enjoy your new ghost face!

#109 Cup Knock Down



Draw a ghost face on some white cups and build a tower with them. Kids can then try to knock as many as they can down with a small ball.

#110 Counting Pumpkin Seeds



An educational and fun game all at once. The youngest kids can pick a number card, then count out how many seeds are needed to match that number. You can also use candy instead of pumpkin seeds for a sweet reward.

#111 Halloween Costume Contest



Let the person who arrives at the party in the best costume take home a prize. If there's one thing Halloween is all about, it's rewarding effort and creativity put into crafting a costume.

#112 Halloween Grab Bag



Unleash your inner child by filling covered boxes with items — the squishier and grosser, the better — like cold spaghetti, peeled grapes, and gelatin. Then challenge your guests to reach their hands into the boxes and guess what's inside... if they dare.

#113 Trick (Or Maybe) Treat Shots



Prepare two batches of Jell-O shots — one spiked with alcohol (treat), the other plain (trick). Serve them on a tray and let guests trick-or-treat.

#114 Ghostbusters Punch Board Game



Make a ghostly punch board with some cups, tissue paper, and rubber bands. Have players bust through the ghosts by shooting them with Nerf guns and get the prize.

#115 Halloween Family Feud



Can you guess which answers are more popular? Test it with this Halloween-themed version of the popular game show Family Feud.

#116 Werewolf



This is a favorite to play all year long, but it works wonders for Halloween as well. Everyone gets a card telling them if they’re a villager or a werewolf. Then the players close their eyes, and the werewolf has to choose someone to “kill”. Then the entire group votes for who they think might be the werewolf.

#117 Red Eye



Put some plastic eyeballs (or ping-pong balls with eyeballs drawn on them) on top of Red Solo cups, then have players try to toss paper airplanes at the eyeballs to knock them off. The first team to knock all three off wins. Super fun for all ages!

#118 Face The Cookie



Players place a cookie on their forehead and, using only their facial muscles (no hands!), get the cookie from their forehead into their mouth. Bonus points if the cookies are Halloween-themed!

#119 Spider Web Walking Halloween Game



This is for the little ones. Use some painter’s tape to create a web on the floor. Plastic spiders and a prize (like a glowstick) are placed around the web. Kids have to stay on the web, collect all the items, and make it back to home base to win!

#120 Build a Scarecrow



Divide the participants into teams. Give each group a pile of old clothes (accessories included), pillowcases for heads, newspapers or hay for stuffing, ropes for tying, and markers to draw faces. Set a timer, about 15-20 minutes. Prepare a prize for the scariest or silliest scarecrow, then hang the creations outside for everyone to admire.

#121 Murder in the Dark



A murder mystery game with no setup and just a deck of cards. And because it's played in the dark, there's a spooky atmosphere from the start.

#122 Guess the Pumpkin's Weight



You only need a pumpkin and a scale for this simple Halloween party game. Get a fairly large pumpkin to make the game more challenging, and have your guests make guesses about its weight. Award a prize to the person with the closest or exact guess.

#123 Mind Reader Game



In this mind-reading game, a “test subject” is chosen to complete a series of incomplete phrases on a questionnaire. After they've answered, all the other participants will have their chance to see who can "read the mind" of the test subject. Have them guess how the subject completed each phrase — the person who gets the most right wins.

#124 Movie Picture Clues



Set out a few objects related to a Halloween movie. Which one of your cinephile guests can get the most right?

#125 Cat Got Your Tongue



As the party begins, declare certain words off-limits. Use common words people are likely to use. If someone is caught, they’ll have to be punished (get creative here!)

#126 Ghost Dart Board



Playing darts in a party setting can be… tricky. Make a spooky version with completely safe sticker "darts." No harm, no foul.

#127 Candy-Filled Balloon Pumpkins



These balloon pumpkins have been filled with treats and are now ready to burst open! Kids can take turns popping the pumpkins like piñatas or take them home as party favors.

#128 Ghost Races



Glue some black felt to pillowcases to create ghostly faces - a fun way to take some spooky vibes to the Potato Sack Race.