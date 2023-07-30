Colorado Man Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 112 Of The Best New Ones Interview
One of the best things you can do in life is make others laugh—often and hard! If you’ve got a comedic soul, there are a few main ways you can do this. You could to stand-up shows. Or you could tell joke after joke at your job and at home. But some folks pick an even more creative route—they use signs and puns to spread smiles. And you know how much we love a good pun...
Vince Rozmiarek, aka Vince the Sign Guy, is known for the amusing and pun-tacular roadside messages that he puts up at the Indian Hills Community Center in Colorado. We’ve collected some of the freshest and funniest ones to boost your mood and chase away the blues. Check them out below and remember to upvote your faves. And if you’re a fan of Vince’s comedy, be sure to follow his socials.
Bored Panda reached out to the Vince the Sign Guy team and a member of the company was kind enough to tell us all about the phenomenon. "We have now moved to a new location in Vallecito Lake in Durango Colorado so we can continue that expansion," they told us.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | VinceTheSignGuy.com | Kickstarter
This post may include affiliate links.
"What started as a small community sign in Indian Hills has now become a phenomenon," a representative of the Vince the Sign Guy project told Bored Panda via email that most of their followers can now be found on the Vince the Sign Guy social media pages. Though the project still posts a lot on the Indian Hills Community Sign page.
"I think the project succeeds because, amid so many other things going on, everyone just needs a good laugh every day," they said. "We're not a professional media agency, we're just fun people who live in small communities, making jokes as we go, which makes the sign itself a tourist stop, the memes a great way to pass a few minutes each day, and something that people like to share with their friends."
We were curious how the witty messages affected the local community. "While the community of Indian Hills has moved on to other things, we are now having an effect on many communities all over the world. From Australia to Canada, to Brazil, to small towns all over the US, we just spread the fun," the team member shared with us.
"Communities that embrace the daily humor can really lighten the day of their residents. If you know of any small towns that would like one of our signs in their neighborhood, we're open to talking!" they urged folks to get in touch with them.
"We also support local retailers and restaurants in the small towns that we support. Mac Nation in Indian Hills has always been a great supporter so we send all of our visiting fans there as they pass through town. If you know of other local retailers in any small towns that want to be on our 'must-visit travel recommendation list' then let us know! Small town businesses are what make communities thrive."
Meanwhile, Bored Panda wanted to get to grips with the process behind the puns and jokes. "I think there's a rich tradition of corny puns throughout the world. very dad who's said, 'pull my finger' knows that there's no end to the fun. We acknowledge that through our website and our mobile app where our fans can donate puns to the database," the Vince the Sign Guy rep said.
"Often, the fan comments on our posts are funnier than the sign. We make up our own or choose puns from fan-submitted contests while we hand out prizes and recognition for helping us keep up the good work. If you know our fans at all, then you know we'll never run out of funny quotes. Life is just too interesting and provides a target-rich environment for good humor." The Vince the Sign Guy project also recently launched a promotion for new merchandise on Kickstarter which you can take a peek at right here.
Vince has been punning things up at the Indian Hills Community Center and elsewhere ever since April Fools Day, 2013. That’s over a decade of making the locals’ day that much brighter with witty messages and awesome quips.
“April Fools was the day the sign fun was born, with 'Indian Hills Annexed by Morrison, slow down!' put on it. This sign insinuated that the Morrison Police Department was going to run speed traps in Indian Hills... and it created the desired chaos!” Vince told Bored Panda previously.
According to the man, that day a decade ago was the very first time he “had put anything of note on the big teal board I installed at the entrance of the Indian Hills Community Center.” That was the start of something truly special. Vince continued putting up various messages and anything “unique and different” in order to spark discussions.
“Now those first 2 years, I was not posting signs online, but I was getting a ton of great feedback from the community, and frankly, I was having a blast trying to put up a new crazy sign every 3 days,” Vince the Sign Guy told us during a previous interview.
"In Okinawa, belt mean no need rope to hold up pants." - Mr. Miyagi
The project has seen incredible success on social media. The Indian Hills Community Sign currently has 162K followers on Facebook and Vince the Sign Guy's Facebook page has 117k followers. Meanwhile, Vince has become a local celebrity. He’s set up a website, given media interviews, and you can even invite him to social events! He’s very big on community involvement.
If you feel inspired by Vince the Sign Guy, then that’s awesome. However, putting together a witty message week in, and week out, is far harder than it looks. Not only do you have to have the patience to edit and refine your jokes instead of posting random comments, but you also have to have the creativity to do this for a long period of time. Oh, most of us have a few good quips ready to go, but how would we fare if we wanted to keep the project going for years and years?
When it comes to quality comedy on the internet, as well as in real life, it’s vital to emphasize clarity and brevity. When you’re passing a sign (or looking at a photo of one in your social media feed), you have barely a moment to register the message. So the text has to be extremely to the point and it has to be legible.
That means that you have to use a font that’s easily understood at a moment’s glance, even from a distance. Meanwhile, give a thought to the colors you’re using, too. The last thing you want is for your audience to strain their eyes trying to make out a bunch of white letters on a pale yellow font. Use some contrasting colors to draw the viewer’s gaze to where you want it to go. And sometimes, simplicity is best.
In the meantime, if you want your quips to be punchy and powerful, edit out everything that isn’t necessary. Broadly speaking, the shorter the message, the better off you’ll be. Of course, you have to maintain some sort of balance. So long as the essence of the pun is there, you’re fine. But if you’ve cut out all the necessary information, then your audience might need the joke explained, and it’s going to fall flat.
Another thing to keep in mind is the proofreading. You really don’t want your sign to have any silly typos (unless, of course, they’re needed for the pun!). Take your time to re-read what you’ve written after a small break. You might see the entire message with a pair of fresh eyes and you’ll notice something obviously wrong that you missed before.
I was addicted to the hokey pokey but I turned myself around 🤣(at #16 so this probably on the list lol)
When in doubt, ask your family, friends, and random internet strangers for their advice. Run a few jokes and their variations by them. Ask them to take a peek at the font, colors, style, and word themselves. The odds are that they’ll spot a way or two to improve the whole thing. And it’s up to you to decide whether to listen to their advice or to follow through with your own vision of things. And if you feel like you’re particularly weak in the editing and proofreading departments, don’t be scared to ask a professional for their input.
When you're done laughing at all the hilarious signs, drop by the comment section to share which of these messages made your day the most, Pandas.
Here at Bored Panda, we’re pretty big fans of Vince and his comedy. If you’d like to enjoy some more of his awesome puns and messages, take a look at our earlier features about him. You can find them here and here, as well as here, here, and here.
Being booted seems a bit extreme; If this was a first offense, you should've only been grounded. Or just have your benefits on hold, and let them restore your perks, oh, later that month say
And it was always the older men too. Thank you and goodnight
Or will it be taken as a cymbal of their dedication?