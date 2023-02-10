If you get an opportunity to pass by Indian Hills, a town in Colorado, make sure to not miss one particular place. Local celebrity Vince Rozmiarek, while volunteering at the Indian Hills Community Center on April Fool’s Day in 2013, started to put punny one-liners on the message board. Soon after, his signs were shared on the internet to let the rest of the world in on the fun.

Now Indian Hills Community Sign's Facebook page has gathered 162K followers, which is over 100 times more people than the population of the town. So if you share an interest in punny, dad jokes sort of fun, feel free to join the community. Additionally, you get to submit your jokes, and there is a chance that they may be featured on the renowned sign board.

