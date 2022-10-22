If posting puns was a sport, this guy would take third, second, and first — he's in a league of his own.

Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in a small Colorado town of Indian Hills, started publishing his dad jokes nearly a decade ago when he began volunteering for the local community center and took over managing its roadside message board.

At first, he put up messages for community members, but on April Fools' Day 2013, the former stay-at-home father went for a joke. It ended up a "little haywire."

"There's a heavy police presence in the neighboring town of Morrison, where a lot of speeding tickets are issued," he said. "People hate those speed traps, so on the sign I put, 'Indian Hills annexed by Morrison.' I pranked everyone in town and got a call from the Morrison Police Department an hour later."

And Rozmiarek has been trying to outdo himself ever since. Continue scrolling to check out his latest puns and fire up our earlier publications on his work here and here.

More info: VinceTheSignGuy.com | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter