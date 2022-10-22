Someone In Colorado Is Putting Up The Funniest Signs, And Here Are 91 Of The Best New Ones
If posting puns was a sport, this guy would take third, second, and first — he's in a league of his own.
Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in a small Colorado town of Indian Hills, started publishing his dad jokes nearly a decade ago when he began volunteering for the local community center and took over managing its roadside message board.
At first, he put up messages for community members, but on April Fools' Day 2013, the former stay-at-home father went for a joke. It ended up a "little haywire."
"There's a heavy police presence in the neighboring town of Morrison, where a lot of speeding tickets are issued," he said. "People hate those speed traps, so on the sign I put, 'Indian Hills annexed by Morrison.' I pranked everyone in town and got a call from the Morrison Police Department an hour later."
And Rozmiarek has been trying to outdo himself ever since. Continue scrolling to check out his latest puns and fire up our earlier publications on his work here and here.
More info: VinceTheSignGuy.com | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
This post may include affiliate links.
so, what’s the sighsmograph measurement on this one??
ah, the wave of mortal terror my ears get when i hear my step-father start to shriek along with a hamilton song.. 😌
*aggressively pets them on the head as i whisper* if it not’s too much trouble, would you mind sleeping?? like, forever?? maybe if i’m nice enough..