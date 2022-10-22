If posting puns was a sport, this guy would take third, second, and first — he's in a league of his own.

Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in a small Colorado town of Indian Hills, started publishing his dad jokes nearly a decade ago when he began volunteering for the local community center and took over managing its roadside message board.

At first, he put up messages for community members, but on April Fools' Day 2013, the former stay-at-home father went for a joke. It ended up a "little haywire."

"There's a heavy police presence in the neighboring town of Morrison, where a lot of speeding tickets are issued," he said. "People hate those speed traps, so on the sign I put, 'Indian Hills annexed by Morrison.' I pranked everyone in town and got a call from the Morrison Police Department an hour later."

And Rozmiarek has been trying to outdo himself ever since. Continue scrolling to check out his latest puns and fire up our earlier publications on his work here and here.

More info: VinceTheSignGuy.com | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

16points
POST
#2

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

15points
POST
Anonymous
Anonymous
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Obesity runs in my family.... Wait, actually no one runs in my family!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

15points
POST
#4

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

13points
POST
TheDemonicCat
TheDemonicCat
Community Member
55 minutes ago

A group of jellyfish is called a smack

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#5

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

12points
POST
Mark Nunez
Mark Nunez
Community Member
9 minutes ago

She

0
0points
reply
#6

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

12points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Speaking from experience?

0
0points
reply
#7

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

12points
POST
a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
Community Member
20 minutes ago

so, what’s the sighsmograph measurement on this one??

1
1point
reply
#8

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

12points
POST
M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Very dry humor

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

11points
POST
Audra Sisler
Audra Sisler
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Yes! Finally🤓

1
1point
reply
#10

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

10points
POST
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Upcycling

1
1point
reply
#11

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

10points
POST
#12

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

10points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Poor grandma!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#13

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

10points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I’d still watch it

0
0points
reply
#14

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

10points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
9 minutes ago

The sober ones have all found altruistic jobs as service dogs to those with disabilities. The druggo doggos are the only ones who’d take the job!

0
0points
reply
#15

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

9points
POST
Anti
Anti
Community Member
41 minutes ago

The bow and arrow give a sinister undercurrent

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

9points
POST
James
James
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Great that so many are choosing not to show off lately.

0
0points
reply
#17

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

9points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
7 minutes ago

I have confirmed with everyone on Earth. This is indeed true.

0
0points
reply
#18

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

8points
POST
a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
Community Member
19 minutes ago

ah, the wave of mortal terror my ears get when i hear my step-father start to shriek along with a hamilton song.. 😌

1
1point
reply
#19

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

8points
POST
M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Cause you don't make cents

4
4points
reply
#20

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

8points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
8 minutes ago

😊

0
0points
reply
#21

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

8points
POST
Audra Sisler
Audra Sisler
Community Member
25 minutes ago

😆😆 true story

1
1point
reply
#22

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

7points
POST
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
47 minutes ago

*sigh*

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

7points
POST
#24

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

7points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
8 minutes ago

And yet, we keep coming back for more.

0
0points
reply
#25

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

7points
POST
Whitney Anderson
Whitney Anderson
Community Member
41 minutes ago

everyone just read this by singing it

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

7points
POST
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
45 minutes ago

I’m above average- I need 1/2 hour longer

1
1point
reply
#27

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

6points
POST
#28

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

6points
POST
#29

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

6points
POST
#30

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

6points
POST
a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
Community Member
16 minutes ago

*aggressively pets them on the head as i whisper* if it not’s too much trouble, would you mind sleeping?? like, forever?? maybe if i’m nice enough..

1
1point
reply
#31

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

6points
POST
#32

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

6points
POST
#33

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

6points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
6 minutes ago

I see what you did there, dad!

0
0points
reply
#34

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

6points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
5 minutes ago

😎

0
0points
reply
#35

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

5points
POST
#36

Indian Hills Community Sign

www.facebook.com Report

5points
Gabija Saveiskyte
POST
#37

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

5points
POST
Audra Sisler
Audra Sisler
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Should have seen that coming🤔

1
1point
reply
#38

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

5points
POST
Audra Sisler
Audra Sisler
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Already on it 🙃

0
0points
reply
#39

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

5points
POST
#40

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

5points
POST
#41

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

5points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
4 minutes ago

I see you!

0
0points
reply
#42

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

4points
POST
#43

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

4points
POST
#44

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

4points
POST
Audra Sisler
Audra Sisler
Community Member
23 minutes ago

That escalated quickly!😆

0
0points
reply
#45

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

4points
POST
#46

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

4points
POST
#47

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

4points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
2 minutes ago

This is an oldie, but I still like it.

0
0points
reply
#48

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

4points
POST
#49

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

4points
POST
#50

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

4points
POST
Audra Sisler
Audra Sisler
Community Member
19 minutes ago

So true!!

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

3points
POST
#52

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

3points
POST
#53

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

3points
POST
#54

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

3points
POST
#55

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

3points
POST
#56

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

3points
POST
#57

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

3points
POST
#58

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

3points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
2 minutes ago

😳

0
0points
reply
#59

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

2points
POST
#60

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

2points
POST
#62

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

2points
POST
#63

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

2points
POST
#64

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

2points
POST
#65

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

2points
POST
#66

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

2points
POST
#67

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

2points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 minute ago

Maybe try Google Sheets?

0
0points
reply
#68

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

2points
POST
#69

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

2points
POST
#70

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

2points
POST
#72

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

1point
POST
#73

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

1point
POST
#74

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

1point
POST
#75

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

1point
POST
#76

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

1point
POST
#77

Indian Hills Community Sign

Vince the Sign Guy Report

1point
POST