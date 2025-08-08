Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After “Messy, Painful” Divorce, Kelly Clarkson “Devastated” For Kids Following Ex’s Passing At 48
Kelly Clarkson smiling in a black dress with a man in a black suit at a Critics Choice Awards event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After “Messy, Painful” Divorce, Kelly Clarkson “Devastated” For Kids Following Ex’s Passing At 48

Kelly Clarkson’s life has “flipped upside down” as she mourns the loss of Brandon Blackstock, her ex-husband and the father of her two children.

After “bravely” battling with a type of skin cancer called melanoma, the talent manager and former stepson of Reba McEntire passed away at the age of 48.

“This is going to stick with [Kelly] forever, it will be a long time for her to get back to the jovial Kelly we all know and love,” a source said.

Highlights
  • Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away after battling melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
  • They shared two children, River, 11, and Remington, 9.
  • Despite a painful and messy divorce, Kelly helped care for him and “never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids.”
  • “It’s been exhausting and so sad… ” a source said. “He’s still the man she loved and still her kids’ father.”
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Kelly Clarkson’s life has “flipped upside down” as she mourns the loss of Brandon Blackstock

    Kelly Clarkson and ex at red carpet event, highlighting her devastation for kids after ex’s passing at 48

    Image credits: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

    Kelly has been prioritizing her children ever since her ex-husband was diagnosed with cancer.

    The Breakaway singer and Brandon shared two children, River, 11, and Remington, 9. And despite a messy and painful divorce, Kelly wanted to make sure her children remained close to their father.

    “The divorce was incredibly difficult for her—messy, painful and something she felt terrible about,” a source told People.

    “But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids.”

    Kelly Clarkson smiling and hugging her two children after messy painful divorce, devastated for kids following ex’s passing.

    Image credits: kellyclarkson

    When Brandon fell ill, the Grammy-winning singer remained “protective” of him for her children’s sake.

    “Kelly has always tried to keep things classy,” the source said. “It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”

    The talent manager passed away after being diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer

    Man in checked shirt holding young child wearing a life jacket, highlighting Kelly Clarkson devastated for kids after ex’s passing.

    Image credits: kellyclarkson

    This week, Kelly announced to her fans that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency to be “present” for her family.

    “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she said in an August 6 post on Instagram.

    The very next day, a representative announced the news of Brandon’s passing.

    Kelly announced this week that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency as her “children’s father has been ill”

    Man and child wearing Nashville Predators gear at a hockey game, reflecting Kelly Clarkson’s pain following ex’s passing.

    Image credits: kellyclarkson

    “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years,” the statement said. “He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.”

    Following the loss of her ex-husband, Kelly went into “mom mode,” sources said.

    “Kelly’s life has flipped upside down with Brandon’s cancer struggles and now d**th,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

    Kelly Clarkson smiling in a red blouse with hoop earrings, reflecting emotions after messy painful divorce and ex’s passing.

    Image credits: kellyclarkson

    Comment expressing sympathy for Kelly Clarkson’s kids after ex’s passing, highlighting parental priorities and loss.

    “She’s been blessed with an incredible career and life, but once her marriage ended and once Brandon’s health started dwindling, it has been very rough,” the source continued.

    “She has always been a mother, but now she is in full ‘mom mode.’ For her kids to go through this is just absolutely devastating.”

    The insider said it’s been hard for Kelly to deal with her own grief as well as help her young children cope with the loss of their father.

    “She feels both a little lost and feels like she has to do everything to make it all make sense,” the source said

    Kelly Clarkson singing on stage with long hair, expressing emotion after messy painful divorce and ex’s passing.

    Image credits: The Kelly Clarkson SHow

    Comment expressing support for Kelly Clarkson regarding delays, related to her messy painful divorce and ex's passing at 48.

    Kelly first met Brandon in 2006 during a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards.

    At the time, Brandon was married to his first wife Melissa Ashworth, with whom he shares daughter Savannah, 23, and son Seth, 18.

    Brandon used to work as a talent manager for Starstruck Entertainment, a firm created by his father Narvel Blackstock.

    Narvel was married to Reba McEntire for 26 years and used to manage stars like Kelly and Blake Shelton before they became Brandon’s clients.

    Kelly Clarkson sharing message about postponing shows to support her kids after ex’s passing following messy painful divorce.

    Image credits: kellyclarkson

    Kelly previously spoke about the very first time she met Brandon and how she felt a connection at the 2006 rehearsal.

    “I’ve only had three other boyfriends that I dated, and not really seriously,” she told People in 2013. “This guy walks by, making everybody laugh. I said, ‘I’m gonna end up with him. I know it.’”

    After their first meeting, Kelly and Brandon reconnected at the 2012 Super Bowl, where she performed the national anthem. It was the same year Brandon and his first wife divorced.

    “I’m gonna end up with him. I know it,” Kelly said about the first time she met Brandon, back when he was married to his first wife

    Man wearing sunglasses and vest stands beside horse with child on saddle, illustrating Kelly Clarkson devastated for kids after ex’s passing.

    Image credits: kellyclarkson

    Comment expressing devastation for Kelly Clarkson’s kids after ex’s passing following messy divorce.

    “I was so nervous … I didn’t want to suck because I was trying to impress a guy,” she said about her Super Bowl performance in a 2017 interview with SiriusXM.

    She admitted that she and Brandon didn’t even know each other at the time. But she still remembered the moment he “walked past [her] once” and created “a moment in [her] crazy head.”

    “He thought I hated him, too. When I finally confessed that, ‘I really dig you,’ He was so shocked because he thought I hated him. I hadn’t let on that I liked him. Inside I was like, ‘Ask me out!’ but outside I was like, ‘I love being single and coming home every night alone. It’s awesome.’”

    The American Idol winner used to think she was asexual until she met Brandon

    Man and woman smiling together wearing Nashville Predators hoodies, representing Kelly Clarkson’s family after ex’s passing.

    Image credits: kellyclarkson

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing strong feelings about Kelly Clarkson’s messy, painful divorce and her devastation for kids.

    In the same interview, the Since U Been Gone singer admitted she never felt “s***ally attracted to anybody” before Brandon.

    “There was something about him,” she recalled. “I honestly thought I was asexual—I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life.”

    The couple began dating in February 2012 and tied the knot in October 2013. After welcoming two children, Kelly filed for divorce in 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

    During their split, they clashed over their finances, property, and child custody until their divorce was finalized in 2022. Kelly was ordered to pay $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024 and a sum of $45,600 in child support per month.

    Kelly Clarkson with her family on the orange carpet, highlighting her feelings after ex’s passing and impact on kids.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing melanoma as a sneaky and life-destroying cancer.

    In spite of a difficult divorce, Kelly helped take care of Brandon as he battled melanoma and was absent from The Kelly Clarkson Show in February and March.

    “It’s been exhausting and so sad… ” a source told Page Six following his passing. “Kelly has been working so hard, as well as looking after Brandon. Despite their difficult divorce, he’s still the man she loved and still her kids’ father.”

    Brandon’s eldest child Savannah announced that she was pregnant just weeks before her father’s passing

    Young woman smiling, wearing a tan blazer and black top, representing emotions after messy painful divorce and ex’s passing at 48.

    Image credits: Savannah Lee

    Comment from Malory Collier expressing hope Kelly Clarkson's son carries his late father’s name after messy painful divorce and passing.

    Just a month before Brandon’s passing, his daughter Savannah happily shared that she was pregnant.

    The 23-year-old Florida-based realtor took to Instagram to share “a couple sweet surprises” with her audience.

    Kelly Clarkson with a man outdoors, dressed in black, amid nature following ex’s passing, highlighting divorce and family impact.

    Image credits: Savannah Lee

    “One little girl will be making her arrival at the beginning of January and another beautiful girl named Julianna who has already been one of the greatest blessings to our family,” she said.

    She also shares 3-year-old son Lake with husband Quentin Lee.

    “This is honoring her vows even after divorce,” one commented online about Kelly’s relationship with Brandon

    Screenshot of a heartfelt comment expressing sadness for Kelly Clarkson’s kids after her ex’s passing following a messy divorce.

    Comment by Samantha Marie addressing Kelly Clarkson’s personal struggles and concern for her kids after a painful divorce and ex’s passing.

    Comment about Kelly Clarkson's feelings for her kids after ex’s passing following a messy painful divorce.

    Comment by Keri Murphy expressing hope that other divorced parents reflect on this story, shown in a social media post.

    Comment from Amy Michelle expressing sympathy for Kelly Clarkson's struggles following her ex's passing after a messy divorce.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Kelly Clarkson’s kids after ex’s passing, mentioning challenges of growing up without a dad.

    Comment expressing condolences to Kelly Clarkson and her kids following ex’s passing after divorce, showing support and sympathy.

    Comment from Katie Childers on Kelly Clarkson's feelings after ex’s passing, focusing on kids' emotions and loss.

    Comment from Nayomi Limon expressing sadness for kids losing their dad and relief for Kelly Clarkson after divorce and ex’s passing.

    Comment about Kelly Clarkson navigating her children’s grief after ex’s passing, expressing her emotional challenges.

    Text message from Kelly Sansiveri saying In the end, money can’t buy you health, with 71 likes referencing Kelly Clarkson devastated after ex’s passing at 48.

    Comment from Santoro Cartier expressing doubt about someone trying to take all her money with a concerned emoji.

    Comment expressing sympathy for children after messy, painful divorce and ex’s passing at 48.

    Comment by Stacey Mycko about privacy and postponing residency, reflecting on messy painful divorce and impact on kids.

    Comment expressing sympathy for kids after Kelly Clarkson's divorce and ex’s passing, highlighting her devastation.

    Facebook comment text expressing hope Kelly Clarkson has time and privacy to help her kids heal after divorce and ex’s passing.

    Text message from Lyz Yager saying she hopes he apologized to her in the end, relating to messy painful divorce and Kelly Clarkson devastated for kids after ex’s passing.

    ALT text: Comment expressing sympathy for Kelly Clarkson dealing with grief and loss after ex's passing and impact on her kids.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Props to her for remaining classy and civil for the kids. Not everyone does that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
