Kelly Clarkson Slammed For Olympic Opening Ceremony Commentary: “Had No Idea How Annoying [She] Is”
News

Kelly Clarkson Slammed For Olympic Opening Ceremony Commentary: “Had No Idea How Annoying [She] Is”

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
The Paris Olympics kicked off with grandeur and spectacle, but not everyone was impressed—especially with Kelly Clarkson‘s performance as a commentator.

The 42-year-old musician took on the role of co-host for NBC’s coverage of the opening ceremony on the River Seine, joining NFL icon Peyton Manning and sports anchor Mike Tirico.

Highlights
  • Kelly Clarkson faced harsh criticism for her role as a commentator at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
  • Critics said Kelly and Peyton Manning seemed unprepared and criticized the singer's commentary as "annoying."
  • “I like Kelly Clarkson but why is she there? Also like a large commercial for Louis Vuitton,” one complained.
  • Supporters of the artist defended her, with some saying she did an amazing job with the coverage.

The event promised a showcase of Parisian beauty and French culture, but some viewers weren’t so thrilled after hearing the singer’s commentary.

Kelly Clarkson’s debut as an Olympic commentator for NBC received harsh criticism from viewers

Image credits: Olympics / Instagram

Image credits: Kelly Clarkson / Instagram

Fans did not hold back on social media, expressing their disappointment with her contributions.

One critic bluntly remarked that it seemed Peyton and Kelly “apparently did no preparation.”

Another viewer said, “Had no idea how annoying Kelly Clarkson is.”

The 42-year-old singer joined NFL legend Peyton Manning and sports anchor Mike Tirico for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony

“I like Kelly Clarkson but why is she there? Also like a large commercial for Louis Vuitton,” another complained.

One said, “This is the worst I’ve ever seen—a big commercial for France.”

“These opening ceremonies would be more fun if Kelly Clarkson didn’t react to everything that’s happened like she’s never left her house before,” said another.

Others defended her and said she did a great job with the commentary.

“She did an an amazing job with the coverage!! And I love Peyton with his cheat sheet on his sleeve lol but great job!” said one comment on Instagram.

Fans had mixed reactions to Kelly’s commentary, with some asking, “Why is she there?” while others said she did an “amazing job”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NBC Entertainment (@nbc)

Another wrote, “She did such a wonderful job!”

“She did a good job but if she said ‘that’s so cool’ one more time I was going to throw something at the tv,” said another.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, the Because Of You singer released a video just as she was on her way out the door.

“I am headed for the Olympics opening ceremony. I’m very excited… Not my first time to be at the Olympics… But this is my first summer Olympics. First time hosting,” she said.

The award-winning singer said before the Olympics opening ceremony that this was her “first time hosting”

“It’s going to be a celebration of life. Paris is so cool with that. They have such a cool way of living and celebrating everything,” she added.

The Stronger singer was moved to tears after Celine Dion’s performance at the Olympics opener.

“I can’t speak,” she said.

Kelly was choked with emotion following Celine Dion’s performance at the opening ceremony

“I’ve been inspired. I’ve been dancing. I was not ready for that ending. I’m so sorry you looked at me and I was like, ‘Wait,'” she said as she was choked up with emotion.

“In my field, she is the gold winner for vocal athletes,” she added.

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

guineveremariesmith avatar
Gwyn
Gwyn
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Is no one going to talk about the absolutely terrible jacket?!?!?

8 minutes ago

