“Divorce Will Do That To You”: Sacha Baron Cohen’s Ripped Transformation Absolutely Floors Fans

Image credits: GQ

The actor flaunted his buff body on the cover of Men’s Fitness UK, posing shirtless with a dumbbell in each hand.

When people questioned whether the photo was generated by AI, Sacha clarified that it wasn’t. He also candidly spoke about what helped him achieve the results.

“This is not AI, I really am egotistical enough to do this,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

Image credits: www.instagram.com

“Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, others use personal trainers,” he added in a second Instagram story. “I did all three.”

“[I’m] hard-launching my mid-life crisis,” the newly divorced comedian went on to say.

He joked about “debuting [his] new character” of a “middle-aged man who replaced beer with protein shakes.”

The 53-year-old actor candidly spoke about using Ozempic and a personal trainer for his transformation

Image credits: www.instagram.com

The Borat star went on to thank his trainer Alfonso Moretti, also known as “The Angry Trainer,” for “putting up” with him for 25 minutes a day.

The photos caused a massive frenzy online, with one saying, “Someone just got divorced!”

“The divorce hit him hard,” read a second comment, while a third said, “Single mode activated.”

“Divorce will do that to you,” read another.

“Guys will do anything post divorce except go to therapy @islafisher,” one commenter joked online

Image credits: George Pimentel/WireImage

While talking about his transformation, Sacha said he wanted to achieve a superhero body in three weeks for his Marvel role of Mephisto in Ironheart.

That’s when he got in touch with The Angry Trainer.

“I called Matthew [McConaughey] and asked for help. After asking who I was and how I’d gotten his number, he finally gave me Alfonso’s contact,” Sacha told Men’s Fitness.

When they first FaceTimed, Alfonso apparently made Sacha stand in nothing but his underwear.

The actor’s first assignment was to do 100 push-ups every day. He was put on a high-fibre, low-sugar diet with plenty of protein.

The Borat star said he wanted a superhero body in three weeks, so he called Matthew McConaughey for help

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Alfonso gave the comedian 25-minute workouts that he diligently did even while filming.

“In the past, I would’ve thought you needed hour-long sessions,” the actor said.

“But the short sessions made it so much easier to stay consistent–even with the demands of being on set.”

Image credits: sachabaroncohen

The trainer said Sacha would use chairs or luggage in his hotel room if he didn’t have equipment around him.

He was “100% committed,” Alfonso told the outlet. “He could be filming for 15 hours, been up since five in the morning, finish at nine at night and he’d still send me a text: ‘Do you have time for a workout?’”

Trainer Alfonso Moretti praised Sacha for being “100% committed” to his fitness regimen

Image credits: sachabaroncohen

Alfonso gave credit to his celebrity client for his hard work and dedication.

“To be fair to Sacha, he wasn’t out of shape. But visually, he didn’t have that ‘in-shape’ look,” he said. “He looked more like a ruler – straight up and down.”

He noted that the studio was considering the idea of fitting Sacha with prosthetic muscles. But instead, they had to spend $5,000 on altering his costumes after he surprised them with his ripped body.

Image credits: sachabaroncohen

Sacha’s preparation for the devilish Marvel character took place amid his separation from ex-wife Isla Fisher.

In June, the former couple announced on social media that their divorce was “finalized.”

“We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children,” they added.

Isla Fisher made fun of men and marriage just weeks after her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen was finalized

Image credits: islafisher

Isla served some post-divorce sass earlier this month, sharing a quote about why women are “against marriage.”

“For all those men who say ‘Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?’ Here’s an update for you,” read the quote she shared on Instagram. “Nowadays, 80% of women are against marriage. Why?”

Image credits: sachabaroncohen

“Because women realize it’s not worth buying an entire pig, just to get a little sausage,” the post added.

The ex-couple first met at a party in Sydney in 2001 and had their first child in 2007.

They tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed two more children before their whirlwind romance came to an end.

“Isla be like — where was this dude during our marriage?” one netizen commented on Sacha’s body transformation

