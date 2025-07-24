Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Divorce Will Do That To You”: Sacha Baron Cohen’s Ripped Transformation Absolutely Floors Fans
Sacha Baron Cohen's ripped transformation shirtless on Mens Fitness UK cover showing intense muscular physique.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Divorce Will Do That To You”: Sacha Baron Cohen’s Ripped Transformation Absolutely Floors Fans

Open list comments 12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

12

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacha Baron Cohen said he was “hard launching” his “mid-life crisis” with a dramatic glow-up.

The 53-year-old actor, whose divorce from Isla Fisher was finalized in June, spoke about his fitness regimen and how Ozempic contributed to his jaw-dropping transformation.

Netizens called it his “revenge body” and quipped, “Divorce is the best type of protein.”

Highlights
  • Sacha Baron Cohen flaunted his dramatic body transformation on the cover of Men’s Fitness UK.
  • He posed shirtless with a dumbbell in each hand.
  • “[I’m] hard-launching my mid-life crisis,” the newly-divorced comedian said.
  • He also candidly spoke about using Ozempic for his ripped body.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Sacha Baron Cohen said he was “hard launching” his “mid-life crisis” with a dramatic glow-up

    Sacha Baron Cohen in a beige jacket and brown shirt, showcasing his ripped transformation after divorce news.

    Image credits: GQ

    The actor flaunted his buff body on the cover of Men’s Fitness UK, posing shirtless with a dumbbell in each hand.

    When people questioned whether the photo was generated by AI, Sacha clarified that it wasn’t. He also candidly spoke about what helped him achieve the results.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This is not AI, I really am egotistical enough to do this,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

    Sacha Baron Cohen showing his ripped transformation in a sleeveless shirt, highlighting his muscular arms and fitness.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    “Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, others use personal trainers,” he added in a second Instagram story. “I did all three.”

    “[I’m] hard-launching my mid-life crisis,” the newly divorced comedian went on to say.

    He joked about “debuting [his] new character” of a “middle-aged man who replaced beer with protein shakes.”

    The 53-year-old actor candidly spoke about using Ozempic and a personal trainer for his transformation

    Sacha Baron Cohen shirtless, showing ripped transformation while working out with cable machine in a gym setting.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Borat star went on to thank his trainer Alfonso Moretti, also known as “The Angry Trainer,” for “putting up” with him for 25 minutes a day.

    The photos caused a massive frenzy online, with one saying, “Someone just got divorced!”

    “The divorce hit him hard,” read a second comment, while a third said, “Single mode activated.”

    “Divorce will do that to you,” read another.

    “Guys will do anything post divorce except go to therapy @islafisher,” one commenter joked online

    Sacha Baron Cohen in a bright green swimsuit showing his ripped transformation, surrounded by people outdoors.

    Image credits: George Pimentel/WireImage

    Comment on social media reading From Borat to Gymrat with a flexed bicep emoji expressing amazement at Sacha Baron Cohen's ripped transformation.

    While talking about his transformation, Sacha said he wanted to achieve a superhero body in three weeks for his Marvel role of Mephisto in Ironheart.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That’s when he got in touch with The Angry Trainer.

    “I called Matthew [McConaughey] and asked for help. After asking who I was and how I’d gotten his number, he finally gave me Alfonso’s contact,” Sacha told Men’s Fitness.

    Comment on Instagram discussing Sacha Baron Cohen's ripped transformation for a Marvel role.

    When they first FaceTimed, Alfonso apparently made Sacha stand in nothing but his underwear.

    The actor’s first assignment was to do 100 push-ups every day. He was put on a high-fibre, low-sugar diet with plenty of protein.

    The Borat star said he wanted a superhero body in three weeks, so he called Matthew McConaughey for help

    Sacha Baron Cohen showing a dramatic ripped transformation, highlighting his muscular physique and fitness progress.

    Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post mentioning Borat mankini, expressing excitement to see transformation related to Sacha Baron Cohen's ripped look.

    Alfonso gave the comedian 25-minute workouts that he diligently did even while filming.

    “In the past, I would’ve thought you needed hour-long sessions,” the actor said.

    “But the short sessions made it so much easier to stay consistent–even with the demands of being on set.”

    Sacha Baron Cohen showing ripped transformation with muscular arms seated in gym, debuting new character fitness look.

    Image credits: sachabaroncohen

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Sacha Baron Cohen's ripped transformation that floors fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The trainer said Sacha would use chairs or luggage in his hotel room if he didn’t have equipment around him.

    He was “100% committed,” Alfonso told the outlet. “He could be filming for 15 hours, been up since five in the morning, finish at nine at night and he’d still send me a text: ‘Do you have time for a workout?’”

    Trainer Alfonso Moretti praised Sacha for being “100% committed” to his fitness regimen

    Sacha Baron Cohen showing his ripped transformation with muscular back while working out in a gym setting.

    Image credits: sachabaroncohen

    Comment on social media praising Sacha Baron Cohen's ripped transformation at age 53, astounding fans.

    Alfonso gave credit to his celebrity client for his hard work and dedication.

    “To be fair to Sacha, he wasn’t out of shape. But visually, he didn’t have that ‘in-shape’ look,” he said. “He looked more like a ruler – straight up and down.”

    He noted that the studio was considering the idea of fitting Sacha with prosthetic muscles. But instead, they had to spend $5,000 on altering his costumes after he surprised them with his ripped body.

    Sacha Baron Cohen shirtless and ripped on beach carrying a woman on his shoulders during a sunny day outdoors.

    Image credits: sachabaroncohen

    Comment on social media saying Divorce is the best type of protein with 110 likes, relating to Sacha Baron Cohen's ripped transformation.

    Sacha’s preparation for the devilish Marvel character took place amid his separation from ex-wife Isla Fisher.

    In June, the former couple announced on social media that their divorce was “finalized.”

    “We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children,” they added.

    Isla Fisher made fun of men and marriage just weeks after her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen was finalized

    Sacha Baron Cohen and woman smiling outdoors, highlighting Sacha Baron Cohen's ripped transformation after divorce.

    Image credits: islafisher

    Isla served some post-divorce sass earlier this month, sharing a quote about why women are “against marriage.”

    “For all those men who say ‘Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?’ Here’s an update for you,” read the quote she shared on Instagram. “Nowadays, 80% of women are against marriage. Why?”

    Sacha Baron Cohen with a woman, close-up portrait highlighting his ripped transformation and toned appearance.

    Image credits: sachabaroncohen

    “Because women realize it’s not worth buying an entire pig, just to get a little sausage,” the post added.

    The ex-couple first met at a party in Sydney in 2001 and had their first child in 2007.

    They tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed two more children before their whirlwind romance came to an end.

    “Isla be like — where was this dude during our marriage?” one netizen commented on Sacha’s body transformation

    User comment praising someone's toned physique saying talk about a revenge body looking good, referencing divorce transformation.

    Social media comment expressing disbelief and amazement at Sacha Baron Cohen's ripped transformation after divorce.

    Comment on social media from user kyle.wlf saying they get a personal trainer and praising them as very nice.

    Comment on social media from user sierra.c.c expressing surprise about Sacha Baron Cohen's ripped transformation as Borat not expected.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning readiness for Mephisto in the MCU with a flexed bicep emoji.

    Instagram comment from user kev_satan reading Borat Pumpdijev, discussing Sacha Baron Cohen's ripped transformation.

    Comment reading Supreme Leader is now in Supreme Shape, discussing Sacha Baron Cohen’s ripped transformation after divorce.

    Comment on social media about middle-aged men after divorce, referencing Sacha Baron Cohen’s ripped transformation reaction.

    Comment on social media by ogaride mentioning marriage, referencing a humorous take on transformation after divorce.

    Comment on social media expressing disappointment over the lack of a manscape swimsuit, related to Sacha Baron Cohen's ripped transformation.

    Comment on Instagram from lookbackandlaugh saying Who knew Ali G stood for Ali Gains with a profile picture of a person wearing a black hoodie and hat.

    Comment on Instagram about actors getting ripped, referring to Sacha Baron Cohen’s impressive transformation after divorce.

    Comment on social media reading Body of a newly divorced fella, highlighting divorce transformation and ripped physique.

    Instagram comment from user tonasaso noting Sacha Baron Cohen's ripped transformation and speculating about a major MCU character role.

    Comment on social media by user adamnobleroberts expressing mixed feelings about appearance and silliness in a photo spread.

    Comment from user thelucasromeo praising Sacha Baron Cohen's ripped transformation, highlighting age as no barrier.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    18

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    12
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    18

    Open list comments

    12

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks aren’t everything. It’s what’s inside that counts. So I doubt Isla is thinking anything more than he looks good on the outside, because she knows that inside he’s still the same guy she divorced.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Why get the whole pig when you can get a little sausage for free?' - d amn, Isla, don't hold back.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks aren’t everything. It’s what’s inside that counts. So I doubt Isla is thinking anything more than he looks good on the outside, because she knows that inside he’s still the same guy she divorced.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Why get the whole pig when you can get a little sausage for free?' - d amn, Isla, don't hold back.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT