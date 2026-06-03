‘How I Met Your Mother’ Actor Sentenced To 32 Years For Attempted Homicide Of His Ex-Girlfriend

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Former How I Met Your Mother actor Nick Pasqual is facing a long-term prison sentence for a brutal attack he launched on his ex-girlfriend and Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn.

The 36-year-old actor appeared in court on Tuesday, June 2, for the culmination of a case that left the community horrified.

Tuesday’s sentence held him accountable for the “horrific crimes he committed against someone who once loved and trusted him,” Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

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Highlights Former How I Met Your Mother actor Nick Pasqual was convincted for launching a brutal attack on his ex-girlfriend and makeup artist Allie Shehorn.

He was sentenced to 32 years for the heinous crime.

Nick is currently appealing the ruling and released a statement following the sentencing.

Former How I Met Your Mother actor Nick Pasqual is facing a long time behind bars for a brutal attack

Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Nick Pasqual was convicted of attempted m*rder, r*pe, burglary, and domestic violence offenses connected to the May 2024 attack involving Allie Shehorn.

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The judge handed him a 32-year prison sentence on Tuesday, June 2.

Image credits: CBS

During the trial, the court heard how Nick broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in California, stabbed her around 20 times, and then fled the scene.

Allie had taken the stand during the trial, with scars on her neck and arms from the violent attack.

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“I locked the door, and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open,” she said in her impact statement.

“I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there’s another lock on that door,” she added.

The actor broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, stabbed her 20 times and fled the scene

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Image credits: Allie Shehorn

Nick left Allie with multiple stab wounds and fled the scene, attempting to escape to Mexico.

But law enforcement agents managed to arrest him at a US Border Patrol checkpoint in Texas shortly after.

Meanwhile, the makeup artist was found lying in a pool of blood by her friend, Christine White.

“I just told her to keep her hand on her throat to stop the bleeding,” Christine previously told the Los Angeles Times.

Image credits: StarLineET

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The victim was rushed to the hospital with injuries to her throat, back, chest, and wrists.

She underwent 14 hours of surgery and was kept in the ICU (intensive care unit) for multiple days.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay her medical bills.

The makeup artist had already filed for a restraining order before Nick launched the brutal attack

Image credits: Allie Shehorn

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Allie had already filed a restraining order against Nick, whom she had dated for two years, before the brutal attack.

The actor was first arrested on May 18, 2024, for a domestic violence incident involving the makeup artist. He was released on a $50,000 bond about five hours later.

“As soon as he paid his bail, he came after her,” Allie’s friend and fellow makeup artist Jed Dornoff told People at the time.

Image credits: Allie Shehorn

Days later, Nick showed up at her address on May 23, 2024, and carried out the heinous attack that led to his 32-year prison sentence.

“Today’s 32-year-to-life sentence holds Nick Pasqual accountable for the horrific crimes he committed against someone who once loved and trusted him,” Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

The attorney called Allie’s impact statement “powerful,” saying it played a key role in securing the conviction.

“Allie Shehorn miraculously survived and courageously stood before her abuser in court to testify about the brutality she endured,” he added.

The attorney called Allie’s impact statement “powerful” and said it played a key role in securing the conviction

Image credits: Allie Shehorn

Nick is currently appealing the ruling and remains focused on “sobriety, recovery, accountability, and a respectful appellate process moving forward,” according to a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly.

“I remain deeply saddened by everything surrounding this case, and I continue to wish healing and peace for everyone affected,” he said. “I am grateful to those who have supported me during this process…”

Back in 2024, Allie spoke about fighting for justice and vowed to attend every court hearing, even as she was “dealing with permanent damage” from the attack.

She said she “can’t go back completely to how [she] was,” noting that she had partly lost vision and still didn’t have “feeling back” in her hands at the time.

“People should know that this shouldn’t happen, and he can’t get away with it,” she told the Daily Mail at the time.

Allie has worked as a makeup artist on films like Babylon, Mean Girls, and Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.

Nick’s acting credits include How I Met Your Mother (2005), Archive 81 (2022), and Poor Paul (2023).

“How I met my cellmate,” one commented online