Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested For Allegedly Beating Boyfriend In Violent Argument
Celebrities, Entertainment

Clint Eastwood's Daughter Francesca Arrested For Allegedly Beating Boyfriend In Violent Argument

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Francesca Eastwood, daughter of actor Clint Eastwood and actress Frances Fisher, found herself in legal trouble over the weekend.

The 31-year-old was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles for an incident that occurred on Saturday, October 12.

She was allegedly involved in an altercation with her boyfriend that escalated to physical abuse.

Highlights
  • Francesca Eastwood was arrested for felony domestic violence over the weekend in Los Angeles.
  • The 31-year-old allegedly became physically violent towards her boyfriend and left him with injuries.
  • The Hollywood heiress is Frances Fisher‘s only daughter and one of Clint Eastwood’s eight children.
  • She was released from custody after posting $50,000 bail.

Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca Eastwood was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Image credits: Francesca Eastwood

Image credits: Francesca Eastwood

According to TMZ, Francesca and her boyfriend were driving around Beverly Hills when a verbal argument erupted, leading to the Eastwood daughter allegedly becoming physically violent towards him.

When the boyfriend called the police, he was directed to drive to the Safety Zone at the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Officers met the couple with visible signs of conflict, and the boyfriend appeared to have injuries from the alleged altercation.

The Hollywood heiress is Frances Fisher‘s only daughter and one of Clint’s eight children

Image credits: Francesca Eastwood

Image credits: Francesca Eastwood

 

The Hollywood heiress was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence. She was released from custody after posting $50,000 bail.

The boyfriend’s name was not stated in initial reports.

“Officers conducted an investigation, and based on statements and injuries, Francesca Ruth Fisher Eastwood of Los Angeles was arrested for a felony, PC 273.5 – domestic violence, and was booked at BHPD Jail,” Lieutenant Andrew Myers told Fox News Digital.

The Eastwood daughter has been in a relationship with actor and personal trainer Alexander Wraith, and they are parents to son, Titan Wraith Eastwood

Image credits: Francesca Eastwood

Image credits: Francesca Eastwood

Francesca’s legendary father and Hollywood icon, Clint, is a father to eight children: Laurie, Kimber, Kyle, Alison, Scott, Kathryn, Francesca and Morgan.

It is believed that Francesca is in a relationship with actor and personal trainer Alexander Wraith. They have reportedly been dating for years now, and they share a 6-year-old son, Titan Wraith Eastwood, born in 2018.

Initial reports did not state the name of the boyfriend involved in the alleged domestic violence incident over the weekend

The actress, who has appeared in films like Jersey Boys, Final Girl, Outlaws and Angels, and M.F.A., did not immediately issue a statement about her arrest.

She continued posting normally on her social media accounts not long after being booked for felony domestic violence.

On the day when the news of her arrest broke out, she shared an Instagram Story of an egg dish on a stove.

As the news of her arrest broke out, Francesca went about her social media presence normally with posts featuring eggs and cup noodles

Image credits: Francesca Eastwood

Image credits: Francesca Eastwood

“Good morning, I don’t know what this is but it looks pretty damn good,” she was heard saying as she lifted the lid of the pot.

“Time to watch the news,” she added.

Since the alleged incident of domestic violence, she has also shared a series of posts related to her upcoming movie, Queen of the Ring—a biopic based on champion pro-wrestler Mildred Burke.

“I’m absolutely honored I got to play the iconic Mae Young,” she also said about her upcoming film not long after being booked for felony domestic violence

Francesca is playing the role of wrestler Mae Young in the film, slated to release this month.

“I’m absolutely honored I got to play the iconic Mae Young,” she said in a post shared this week not long after the arrest.

“She is an absolute legend and to say I was nervous is an understatement,” she continued. “Mae is one of the most inspiring women I’ve ever heard of and I wish I got to drink some whisky with you. What an experience.”

