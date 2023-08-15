Wrestler John Cena Sets New Record For Most Make-A-Wish Foundation Dreams Fulfilled

He’s known for being a renowned professional wrestler, a meme and overall, a good guy, but recently John Cena achieved an actual world record for being a very muscular fairy godmother. Confused at that last statement? Well, he just granted 650 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, breaking a Guinness World Record. Top that, fairies and leprechauns. The WWE champion has another championship under his belt, one that is better than any trophies – smiles of children who are facing serious illness.

Image credits: WWE

Living with a critical illness means going to battle every day. Not every adult can face such a challenge, let alone little children. Kids dream about running about, exploring, eating chocolate, and laughing hard with friends they make outside. Unfortunately, a lot of little ones spend long months and even years in the hospital, sadly gazing through the window as life goes on. Yet, they carry on with smiles on their tired faces, determined to win against whatever mean illness is trying to take them down. They are hopeful and resilient and having a wish means they have something to look forward to, making it easier to sit through painful procedures.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit organization that grants wishes for ill children. The foundation’s main goal is to provide a positive experience for little warriors and their families during challenging times. Wishes can vary widely based on the kid’s interests – from going on a dream vacation to meeting their favorite celebrity. A lot of celebrities like Lady Gaga, Dwayne Johnson and Robert Downey Jr. are active participants, but no one comes close to the legendary John Cena.

Image credits: ET Canada

Image credits: WWE

Image credits: ET Canada

Cena’s remarkable journey towards breaking the record began back in 2002 when he started his professional wrestling career. 21 years later, the now-famous 45-year-old wrestler has made sure that 650 kids experienced joy, giving them a break from medical treatments, hospitals and allowing them to temporarily forget that they are living different lives from their peers. After all, what unites all kids is the light in their eyes when they experience happiness.

John Cena is very dedicated to helping as many kids as he can, sometimes dropping everything to be a part of their life-changing experiences, making sure that these children and their families come first. He has donated six million airline miles to the foundation, allowing families to travel seeking medical treatments – a chance that can save a life.

Back in 2015, Cena celebrated the fulfillment of his 500th wish – a remarkable milestone. Looking back at his altruistic deeds, he said “I just drop everything. If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.” Being rich and famous, he could find a million excuses; instead, he chooses to use his wealth and influence to aid those in need.

People ask why he does what he does, working tirelessly to aid little ones, to which Cena said that he wants to create lasting memories for those children. He wants children and their families to feel empowered and not to feel isolated by their challenges. Battling illness is a lonely experience – not many people know what it feels like to live with a debilitating condition, having to sacrifice “normal” experiences. Thanks to Cena’s big heart, they can have a great time and forget, at least for a while.

Image credits: ET Canada

Image credits: ET Canada

Image credits: ET Canada

Image credits: ET Canada

Kids facing serious illnesses are true champions – many adults faint at the sight of needles and they power through painful treatments. Seeing someone as strong and muscular as John Cena makes them feel strong too. Meeting the champion gives them hope that one day they will triumph against their illness and live a healthy life.

650 wishes is already a historic achievement – how many of us can say we’ve made someone’s life a brighter place, let alone have helped 650 families? But John Cena is not going to slow down any time soon – he aspires to continue this inspiring journey and grant at least 1000 wishes and more. Now that’s a strong guy!

Image credits: ET Canada

Image credits: ET Canada

In an ideal world, all illnesses would be cured, and those little warriors would be outside laughing and eating ice cream in the world. Sadly, that is not the case and life is often unfair, illness falling upon the most helpless children. Foundations like Make-A-Wish cannot erase all the suffering they go through, but can make them happy at least for a little while. And if little angels leave this world, their families carry on the memory of their child beaming whilst giving a hug to their hero.

To show compassion and help those families, every one of us can do a little something. Donate, volunteer time or give a big smile and wave when a sad child looks at us. Experiencing pain and isolation fills their eyes with deep sadness and if that childish spark returns, even for a few minutes, a world becomes a better place.

If you know someone whose child is facing a tough battle against illness, don’t judge them when they’re too tired to meet up for a coffee or need a shoulder to cry on. Offer to do the dishes, bring cake, and just tell them “I’m here for you.” Knowing they’re not alone will help them through this difficult time.

Image credits: ET Canada

Image credits: ET Canada

Image credits: ET Canada

Life can be a dark place but beacons like John Cena make it a little brighter and warmer. His compassion and generosity have aided many kids, inspiring others to look into ways to help them. 650 wishes is not just a mere number – it’s 650 lives that became better and happier thanks to the wrestler’s efforts.

