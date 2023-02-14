People love old Hollywood. Hollywood legends have created a magnetic time capsule for us, evoking nostalgia with their sophisticated style, beloved storylines, and vintage aesthetics as we remember them.

Every year, we can hardly wait for the release of biopics and new adaptations of novels about the stars of the past — biographies of Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley or the creative paths of Aretha Franklin and Audrey Hepburn. These icons ignited our interest in art forever and, fascinated by their dramatic stories, we still return to them today.

What if these timeless Hollywood stars became part of the art of the future? As if they lived today, young and full of creativity, but as heroes of cyberpunk novels and sci-fi action movies.

I’ve been passionate about digital art and creating content with AI-based tools in recent years. That’s why I decided to transfer my favorite stars from the mid-20th century into the future, adding fantasy concepts with the power of AI.

All I had to do was find high-quality photos of the stars and use a generative AI tool by Reface to represent them as future celebrities.

More info: hey.reface.ai