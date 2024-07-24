Heart Attack Claims Clint Eastwood’s Partner Christina Sandera’s Life, Leaves Actor “Frail”

ADVERTISEMENT

Clint Eastwood is reportedly facing health concerns following the passing of his longtime partner, Christina Sandera. Sources close to the iconic Oscar-winning actor and director have grown more worried over his condition. Moreover, people have noted a decline in his physical state in recent years.

Reports have indicated that the Dirty Harry star has lost significant weight and now appears frail, with a pronounced hunchback that makes mobility challenging, Marca reported on Monday (July 22).

Christina lost her life at the age of 61 on Friday (July 19). She was Clint’s companion for the past decade.

Clint was reportedly last seen publicly at his youngest daughter Morgan’s wedding last month, where he was seemingly looking different from his former self, sporting a scruffy beard and unkempt white hair.

Friends and family have expressed worry about the 94-year-old’s increasing reclusiveness and diminishing energy, as per Marca.

Despite these concerns, other people close to Clint have reportedly downplayed the severity of his alleged health issues.

A friend remarked that the Western legend felt no pressure to maintain his appearance and was, in fact, still active with his grandchildren while occasionally playing golf, Marca reported.

Clint has eight known children from six different women, with the actor notably refusing to confirm his exact number of offspring. Additionally, the Hollywood idol has at least five grandchildren.

“Clint is living the golden years of his life on his own terms,” the insider told Marca.

Nevertheless, a separate source told the Spanish tabloid that the Man with No Name talent no longer seemed like himself and was spending much of his time secluded in his historic Mission Ranch in Carmel, California.

His entourage reportedly hopes Clint will find new hobbies or passions to help him cope with the loss and the challenges of aging.

Christina Sandera’s death marked the second instance in six years that the widower has lost someone within his circle.

In 2018, actress and director Sondra Locke, who had a long-term relationship with Clint from the mid-1970s to the late 1980s, passed away at the age of 74 from cardiac arrest after suffering from cancer.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” the actor said in a statement amid his girlfriend’s recent passing.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that no further information would be forthcoming.

As per The Reporter, Clint and Christina were very quiet about their relationship. They reportedly met when Christina was working as a hostess at the star’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea before starting a romance in 2014.

A longtime Carmel resident, Christina accompanied the onetime Carmel mayor to the 2015 Academy Awards when American Sniper was up for six Oscars including Best Picture, on the red carpet for the 2016 movie Sully, the 2018 movie The Mule, and more.

A representative for the Monterey County Health Department has since told the New York Post on Tuesday (July 23) that Christina died of a heart attack.

An official certificate reportedly listed cardiac arrhythmia, an abnormality in the timing or pattern of the heartbeat, as her immediate cause of death.

“This is gonna be hard for him,” a reader commented

