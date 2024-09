ADVERTISEMENT

A female MMA fighter twerked in her opponent’s face right after winning, adding to her humiliation. Ailín Pérez, an MMA fighter from Argentina, won via submission with an arm triangle choke against Russian fighter Daria Zhelezniakova on Saturday (September 28).

Combat sports fans were stunned over the weekend to see Ailín take the win using an arm triangle choke on her opponent, who tapped out during the first round of their fight at 3 minutes and 52 seconds.

Ailín was subsequently crowned the new bantamweight champion at the Accor Arena at UFC Paris, France.

In the UFC, the weight limit for women’s bantamweight fighters is 135 pounds (approximately 61 kilograms).

A female MMA fighter twerked in her opponent’s face right after winning, adding to her humiliation

Share icon

Image credits: ailu.perez.ufc

Share icon

Image credits: Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Argentinian fighter was previously seen crying on the scales the day before her fight after missing her weight goal, LadBible reported on Sunday (September 29).

Nevertheless, the worrisome moment was short-lived, as Ailín quickly imposed herself against Daria and put on quite a show to express her pride.

Upon winning during the first round, Ailín immediately stood up while Daria was still lying in the octagon and proceeded to shake her booty up in Daria’s face.

Ailín Pérez, an MMA fighter from Argentina, won via submission with an arm triangle choke

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Chris Unger/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: ChampRDS

The crude gesture left many people divided, as a Threads user commented: “I need to know what her opponent did before their fight because if the answer is nothing then this is some trash sportsmanship.”

A person wrote: “Trash sportsmanship.”

“Idk I like it,” a netizen countered. “She’s just a girl. Why do we have to act like men just cause we play sports and work out.”

Ailín won against Russian fighter Daria Zhelezniakova on Saturday (September 28)

Share icon

Image credits: ChampRDS

Someone else asked: “Is there a backstory? (no pun intended).”

“That’s just f****d up,” a viewer argued. “You don’t disrespect your opponent like that. Have some professionalism.”

A separate individual chimed in: “I’m sorry. I just can’t stop laughing!! My other -half does this to me when she’s farted!!”

According to UFC regulations, fighters are allowed to express themselves after a win, but excessive taunting or unsportsmanlike conduct can lead to fines or suspensions.

While Ailín’s twerk was seen as playful by some, others argued it crosses the line of respect for her opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daria tapped out during the first round of their fight at 3 minutes and 52 seconds

Embed from Getty Images

A similar incident occurred when Jorge Masvidal knocked out Ben Askren on July 6, 2019, at a UFC fight in Las Vegas, USA.

Jorge, who delivered the fastest KO in UFC history, famously followed up with a celebration that included mocking gestures, which, while controversial, did not lead to any official penalties.

Celebratory booty shakes are seemingly commonplace in sports, as exemplified by Team Canada’s Alysha Newman, who celebrated her epic Olympic bronze medal win with a memorable twerk.

The pole vaulter, who has no problem with nudity, as seen on her popular adult content page, cleared 4.85 meters in the final on August 7, breaking the national record.

Upon smashing the Canadian record at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and making history as the first Canadian Olympic pole vault medalist in 112 years, Alysha shook her booty to the excited crowd.

Bored Panda has contacted Ailín and Daria’s representatives for comment.

“It blows my mind when athletes these days don’t know how to be humble,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT