Chris Brown’s “Bulge” Goes Viral After It Leaves Concert-Goers Gasping

Chris Brown is the talk of the town, and it’s not his music people are discussing; it’s how well-endowed his fans think he is.

As he rocked the stage during a show over the weekend in Toronto, Canada, the 35-year-old artist was suspended in the air and harnessed up around his waist and legs for one segment of his performance.

The setup led to an unexpected highlight of the show—a very noticeable bulge that had all eyes glued to his, well, lower region. Forget the high notes — it was the high lift that stole the show.

Chris Brown had fans buzzing over an eye-popping moment during a recent show in Toronto, Canada

Image credits: Chris Brown

Image credits: GQ Middle East

The internet was completely fixated on what they saw as a prominent package on full display.

Another clip from the same concert also surfaced, seemingly showing the Under the Influence singer indulging in a different type of encore for his audience.

The clip captured the artist on stage with a dancer twerking on his lap while another dancer got cozy with his neck. The result was a flagpole in his purple pants, or so the internet thought.

The 35-year-old artist released his 11:11 album last year and is currently on tour across North America

Image credits: Open Thoughts

Social media users buzzed with amazement over the trouser tent moment.

“Lolllll it’s like his pee pee is too big for clothes haha,” one remarked, while another quipped, “That mf hard as hell.”

“Bet nobody in the audience knew they were going to a live porn show! Sheesh!” read a third comment.

“This dancer got Chris Brown bricked up on stage,” read another. “I can’t date a celebrity my feelings would be hurt.”

During the recent Toronto show, the R&B artist was suspended in the air and harnessed up around his waist and legs

Image credits: ginterngl

Image credits: ginterngl

The Virginia-born singer, who is coming off the November release of his album 11:11, is currently singing and dancing across North America for his 11:11 Tour.

During a New Jersey show earlier this month, the Superhero singer was stuck mid-air during his performance as the crew couldn’t figure out how to bring him down. The awkward moment took place at the city’s Prudential Center in Newark on June 12.

Chris looked noticeably displeased when the staffers had no choice but to use a ladder onstage to bring him down in front of his audience.

Fans expressed both amusement and amazement over the noticeable bulge he had beneath his pants

In the past, the chart-topper gained widespread attention for charging concert-goers a hefty sum for what was branded a VIP session where fans got to engage in a meet-and-greet with the star. And plenty of fans were willing (and still are) to pay big money for the experience.

Meet-and-greets with Chris in the past came at a cost of around $1,000. However, during his current tour, he is charging $1,111 to match the title of his album and tour.

A number of fans bought themselves the VIP experience with the star and took home some racy pictures, including ones with the R&B artist’s hands clutching or squeezing their derrière.

Another viral clip captured a dancer twerking on his lap, making fans think he was “bricked up” on stage

Image credits: WriteARapSis

The Gimme That vocalist once defended himself in the past for getting extra comfortable with his fans and even posing in suggestive positions with them.

“PSA!!! When artist (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years…” the singer wrote in a message he posted on Instagram in 2022.

He went on to call his fans the “coolest” on the planet and said he would go all out to make “memories” with them.

“I have the coolest fans on the planet. I appreciate the f— outta them,” he continued. “These are memories that will last with them forever. Unlike most of these lame a– artists that won’t even make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career.”

“Lolllll it’s like his pee pee is too big for clothes haha,” a social media user said about his party-in-the-pants situation

This dancer got Chris Brown bricked up on stage 😭 I can’t date a celebrity my feelings would be hurt pic.twitter.com/FJrZ4cr06D — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) June 23, 2024

“I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible. So ima [sic] go all out for my fans!!!!” he concluded.

While the artist became an overnight phenomenon at age 15, he admitted in a 2022 interview that he hasn’t stopped feeling nervous about performing.

“I still get nervous. I’m anxious about it, I have sleepless nights. I’m thinking of ideas. Because it’s the excitement, it’s adrenaline, it’s like a give and take. If you don’t understand that… you know energy, you can feel energy,” he said during a sit-down on the Los Angeles radio show Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

The award-winning singer found himself stuck in the air mid-performance as his crew were unable to bring him down

Image credits: THR

Chris Brown gets stuck in the air while singing “Under the Influence” at concert in Newark, New Jersey pic.twitter.com/Adodz04v1j — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 13, 2024

The star’s career has been riddled with controversies, including the 2009 incident where he assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna right before the Grammys that year.

He was 19 at the time and had had an argument with her in his car before the attack. He eventually pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault for beating the Umbrella singer and has been accused of abuse multiple times over the years.

Last year, Chris launched a tirade where he asked people to kiss his “f—ing a–” if they “still hate” him for his “mistake.”

“Im f—ing 33! Im tired of yall running wit this narrative,” he wrote on Instagram.

He complained about “cancel culture” in his lengthy rant and asked why it never affected “white artists” who “date underage women” or “beat the f— out of their wives.”

“Oh. That’s right.. they are your buddies. No more fake love from me.. Stay out my way or get ran over simple as that!” he continued.

He followed up the rant with a series of images featuring white male and female celebrities accused or charged with abuse.

Nicolas Cage, Ozzy Osbourne, Mel Gibson, Emma Roberts, Carmen Electra, Sean Penn, Tommy Lee, and Josh Brolin were some of the people he shared.

The incident involving Chris’ latest bulge situation was similar to the time Ricky Martin appeared aroused onstage during a Madonna concert. The Livin’ La Vida Loca singing-heartthrob was asked to “address the elephant in [his] pants” after dancers performed for him and the Queen of Pop.

“So no body going to talk about his big package,” one comment said, while another simply asked, “Is that a boner?”

Image credits: ricky_martin

Madonna invited the Puerto Rican artist onstage not to sing but to judge a handful of dancers performing during the show’s “Vogue” ballroom competition in April this year.

The two stars were seated side by side onstage and held up signs with the word “CHOPS” or the number “10.” Meanwhile, the dancers gave smashing performances on stage in return for scores from the judges.

Fans felt Ricky was not only excited but also possibly aroused during the segment.

“Address the elephant in your pants…I mean…room,” one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One comment said, “It seems the most interesting things pop up at a Madonna concert.”

Fans called the artist “blessed” for what appeared to be his prominent package on full display

